Some top drawer stuff on Grand Old Team, as well as a bizarre amount of sense being spoken by some posters amidst the more widespread nonsense:



Im completely resigned to our fate now. In fact a friend of mine is a Newcastle supporter and he looks back very fondly on the Championship. They won a lot of games.



Stop cryarsing - we're going to get relegated because we're crap, not because there's an agenda against us.



I've had a look at the grounds and due to the yoyo nature of the Premier league have done most of them, Luton away would be great.



Mosh, rather than spending another 40m on duds use the money to start legal action that in turn shakes the system to the core. We've had one apology after City and are due another after today. The evidence is all there in place. Do it.



The match wasnt fixed. The ref isnt bent. We are rubbish and not good enough to be a Premier league team. Get over yourselves and accept the reality. Prepare for Blackpool away.



Included the Mosh one because its funny the rest its feeling like our friends across the park may have reached acceptance. Fully expecting the two bluenoses I work with to send me pictures of positive tests tonight and say theyll be working from home for the next few.