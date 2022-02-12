« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83  (Read 11101 times)

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:44:52 pm »
Ive been to many games at Anfield but those were right there with the worst dross Ive seen. Play acting,  diving, time wasting, no ambition.

Gordon would be dangerous if he could play football. Rapid. Good to see his diving has already been sussed out.

Hopefully the turd gets flushed for good.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:45:50 pm »
Got the 3 points. Subs was perfect.
 How was Richardson not sent off was pretty shocking
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:46:38 pm »
"Champions(hip)"

:)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,553
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:47:24 pm »
Their goal kicks are fucking weird, evetyone of the knobheads goes to the left wing around the half way line and then T-Rex just twats it there. It was like watching U6s football where all the kids are in part of the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:48:11 pm »
Some top drawer stuff on Grand Old Team, as well as a bizarre amount of sense being spoken by some posters amidst the more widespread nonsense:

Im completely resigned to our fate now. In fact a friend of mine is a Newcastle supporter and he looks back very fondly on the Championship. They won a lot of games.

Stop cryarsing - we're going to get relegated because we're crap, not because there's an agenda against us.

I've had a look at the grounds and due to the yoyo nature of the Premier league have done most of them, Luton away would be great.

Mosh, rather than spending another 40m on duds use the money to start legal action that in turn shakes the system to the core. We've had one apology after City and are due another after today. The evidence is all there in place. Do it.

The match wasnt fixed. The ref isnt bent. We are rubbish and not good enough to be a Premier league team. Get over yourselves and accept the reality. Prepare for Blackpool away.

Included the Mosh one because its funny the rest its feeling like our friends across the park may have reached acceptance. Fully expecting the two bluenoses I work with to send me pictures of positive tests tonight and say theyll be working from home for the next few.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,591
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,313
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #526 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 07:08:26 pm
The laughter that echoed round the ground when Ali did that.  😘
Only our first goal bettered that Ali moment, tremendous. Then the Kop sang "Liverpool, Liverpool taking the piss, Liverpool taking the piss".
Superb.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:48:36 pm
So Anthony Gordon is the best youngster in the league. God help the league then.
Not even the best youngster in the postcode.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:48:11 pm
Mosh, rather than spending another 40m on duds use the money to start legal action that in turn shakes the system to the core. We've had one apology after City and are due another after today. The evidence is all there in place. Do it.

:lmao
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm »
"There have been 12 bookings for simulation in the Premier League this season, with six of them being for Everton players, including three alone in matches against Liverpool."

Yep, definitely an agenda against them.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 