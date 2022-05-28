Got there for about 6ish stuck on the bottom ramp until they searched people , got into the ground fairly easy though B , our block was a nightmare though must have been 50 locals all in there taking people's seats , standing on the stairs , stewards wasn't instrested one bit , like most heart wasn't really in the game after everything that had gone on.



After the game the metro was a nightmare , lads getting watches snatched , bags snatched then the police turned up and locked US on a ramp pulling pepper spray out kids crying and all sorts , police were a disgrace.



Also like a few have said paris is a shithole won't be rushing back there.