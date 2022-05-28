« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3320 on: Today at 01:08:22 am
Got there for about 6ish stuck on the bottom ramp until they searched people , got into the ground fairly easy though B , our block was a nightmare though must have been 50 locals all in there taking people's seats , standing on the stairs , stewards wasn't instrested one bit , like most heart wasn't really in the game after everything that had gone on.

After the game the metro was a nightmare , lads getting watches snatched , bags snatched then the police turned up and locked US on a ramp pulling pepper spray out kids crying and all sorts , police were a disgrace.

Also like a few have said paris is a shithole won't be rushing back there.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3321 on: Today at 02:27:56 am
Tackled a local who jibbed in on the stairs outisde the staduim, broke me sunglasses the big twat. Got the cough your fucking lungs out treatment from macrons boys after the game. Then had me phone tried to be nicked by a fella who looked like he kidnapped tom hanks under that underpass from mordor. 500 quid to be treated like an animal, was not even arsed with the match so stressed ouf from the whole thing.
