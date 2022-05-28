Same story as most others on here:



Left fanzone in plenty of time, but the closest metro was shut, so had to walk back to Nation. Easy enough getting back to the ground; got there just before 18:20, to hoardes of Madrid blocking the paths.



No signs or direction, so ended up queuing for what turned put to be the security check by the underpass - mostly Madrid. Bemused locals wandering through with bikes, and at one point, our bit of the queue veered off to the left and we ended up by the canal, so had to go back and do it again. Dangerously packed round there.



Walked pretty much straight round to Y where a lad was pinned down by police for trying to snatch a woman's ticket. Everyone pretty calm at this point, and the queue was moving. Then there was a bit of pushing and shoving at the front, so they shut the gates, but they closed inwards, so had to try and push everyone back to get them closed, with lots either trying to stop them, or unable to get out the way. Gates stayed closed 20 minutes without a y communication.



Same thing happened about half an hour later, but they were closed for around 45 minutes. Kick off was approaching, people were get wound up / upset as we weren't told anything.



Few somehow climbed the fence and some turned up from X and tried to jump to the front. Quite a few locals in amongst all that, so arguments started.



At the same time, loads seem to form a second queue to the front, so it was bedlam. Some at the front pulled a gate open, when we were about 5 metres away, and that's when the tear gas came out. Kids, women, old folk caught up in it, but we couldn't get out or in. People were in tears, couple had panic attacks, one lad taken by on a stretcher, unconscious.



No-one gave us any info about the delayed kick off, so people were getting wound up, but when they finally opened one gate, everyone pretty much self policed. Got in just in time for KO, but loads of seats were empty for the whole game. Quite a somber atmosphere, with loads just sitting, dazed.



Similar after, with poor lighting and signage, and to get back to our carpark near the metro, we had to walk to the Madrid end. There were loads of locals climbing the fences, few scraps, few knives, and hundreds of others running towards the ground. Through the underpass and to the metro was awful, with very aggressive locals lining either side of the narrow path, intimidating for the old folk, kids and everyone really.



Also a few charges with everyone running off in panic. No sign of police until we got to the metro, and they were just stood around watching. Woman at the carpark described it as being like The Purge.



It was a proper horrid experience from start to finish. No interest in another like that, and glad i didnt bring my daughter. Hope everyone got out alright.