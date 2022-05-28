« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 131123 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Got there for about 6ish stuck on the bottom ramp until they searched people , got into the ground fairly easy though B , our block was a nightmare though must have been 50 locals all in there taking people's seats , standing on the stairs , stewards wasn't instrested one bit , like most heart wasn't really in the game after everything that had gone on.

After the game the metro was a nightmare , lads getting watches snatched , bags snatched then the police turned up and locked US on a ramp pulling pepper spray out kids crying and all sorts , police were a disgrace.

Also like a few have said paris is a shithole won't be rushing back there.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Tackled a local who jibbed in on the stairs outisde the staduim, broke me sunglasses the big twat. Got the cough your fucking lungs out treatment from macrons boys after the game. Then had me phone tried to be nicked by a fella who looked like he kidnapped tom hanks under that underpass from mordor. 500 quid to be treated like an animal, was not even arsed with the match so stressed ouf from the whole thing.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:27:09 pm
This on the BBC, loads of other similar stories...

Took my 84 year old mum to the game last night. She's been a Liverpool supporter her whole life but this was her first European final. We got to the ground at 18.30 local time and she was in her wheelchair. We both had genuine tickets but were told they were fake and when she asked the police office to hand her ticket back she was pepper sprayed and rolled off behind a cage so she could "calm down". When she tried to leave one of the police officers put some sort of bike lock around her wheelchair and this wasn't released until the game was finished. The whole trip cost me £5000. I was in Madrid and it was organised so well but this was just an absolute disgrace.

Will, Liverpool (currently Paris)
Holy shit. Absolutely shocking.
