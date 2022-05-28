Got back yesterday afternoon. I got to the ground at around 17:45, after getting the Metro from the Eiffel Tower (couldnt be arsed with the fanpark personally).



Turned out that's the route the Madrid fans were all taking, and ended up entering via the North entrance where all the Real Madrid fans were. That part was much bigger and got in no problem ( i took a video of it and sent it to Simon Hughes at The Athletic)



Got a pint and walked round to where our entrance was, and could not believe the bottleneck already at 6pm (CET) 3 hours before KO, and got really worried thinking how bad it could get closer to kick off, absolutely unbelievable. I went in via gate Z at around 18:15 and it was fine then



Everyone knows what happened after, but for me the worst was walking back to the Station after the game. Never witnessed anything like it in my life with the gangs of immigrant scruffs running riot, picking off fans (saw a 60+ year old man in a replica shirt get chinned for no reason at all as he was walking).



Not sure if anyone else saw on the platforms when reds started rightly retaliating and some of the gangs got absolutely filled in? They fucking deserved it, it was horrific. Felt so sorry for people there with kids who had witness everything during a horrible evening all round. Reports of absolutely loads of people being mugged, Saint Denis is an absolute shit hole ghetto and should never host a major final again



Not sure what Tony Evans is banging on about on Twitter by the way, saying its "racist undertones: to be blaming local immigrant communities... but im sorry thats just reality, they were terrifying and there was hundreds of them, they were a huge part of the problem all evening. At Half Time I saw them trying to break into the ground again, being chased by french riot police, not sure if anyone else saw that too?



A word on some of the fucking dickheads in our support by the way - we can't deny that there wasn't a few that did try it on and tried climbing the fence etc to get in. Fucking have a word, after everything the clubs been through they think that's acceptable, absolute disgrace and should be banned for life. But there was nowhere near 30-40k without tickets like the Police are claiming, and I never saw LFC fans 'storming the turnstiles' either, just saw idiots trying to climb over but probably 20-30 maximum.



Proper ticket checks and adequate space make sure minority twats like that are dealt with too - which is what happened in Basel, Kyiv and Madrid. I guarantee if this final would've been in Germany for example, none of this would've happened.



Full respect to Real Madrid and their fans also, they were all absolutely sound and treated us with respect too. Out of all clubs in Europe to lose a CL final to, i'd pick RM. Aside from how the clubs run, they're a proper club and I thought their fans were a credit.