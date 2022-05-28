My experience was very similar to everything you've already read in here
Me and my mate arrived around 7:15pm and walked from the station to Stade de France, there were no signs or anything so we just followed the crowd, we walked underneath the tunnel (there were no checkpoints there at that point, edit: looking at the map now, it looks like a different tunnel, so I don't think we walked through the area where bottleneck was) and saw the LFC coach heading to the stadium. We continued to the stadium and since there were no signs telling you where your gate is we just joined other Liverpool fans queuing at the ramp leading to gate Y (my ticket was in B, my mate's in Y).
We assumed it's a queue to a ticket checkpoint but I still don't know if it was. 5 minutes in and police deployed tear gas for absolutely no reason, we said fuck it and tried to find another way, ended up in a narrow street leading up to gates B and C, there was a ticket checkpoint there, it was an absolute chocker, however at around 8:20pm we managed to get through.
I joined the massive queue at gate B and my mate went to gate Y.
I spent 1h10min in that queue, during that time I saw some locals and our fans jumping the gate from the side, but there weren't too many of them, 10 people max. The bahaviour of people in the queue was amazing, everyone was calm, just shouting occasional 'fuck UEFA' to camera crews, calling out rat behaviour of people trying to jump the fence or pushing from behind. They opened the gate at around 9:10-9:15 I think, there was a fan in a wheelchair we let through ahead of us, however turnstiles at gate B aren't wheelchair-friendly so they had to lift him from a wheelchair and through turnstiles, while his wheelchair was carried over turnstiles.
Got to my seat in B while Camila Cabello was on and texted my mate if he's in. Didn't get a reply until HT, unfortunately at around 9:55pm he decided to swerve it as he said it was getting increasingly dangerous at gate Y with riot police becoming more and more hostile and more local youths arriving from everywhere, he went back to the station to watch second half somewhere in town...
I felt not only for my mate but also for myself as I'm not gonna lie, I didn't fancy going back on my own after what I've just witnessed outside the stadium, so I was completely out of it second half. Sad to say but I'm glad we didn't equalise, I just wanted to get out of there as soon as possible.
I legged it as soon as the ref blew for FT and sounds like I avoided further trouble. I sat on the train at 11:39pm, probably less than 10 minutes after FT, and it felt good.
Third world country, shithole of a city, definitely not coming back