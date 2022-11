Playing for Scotland u21s tonight. Live on the bbc sport website.



Was their best player and got an assist in their defeat.He definitely already looks like he will make a proper career out of the game but I have my doubts on whether he can be much more than a squad player for us for a few more years. This lad is a pure front 3 player in our system and in that system goals and assists are needed for us to compete at the level we need to be at. He does look the best since Sterling but wonít get the same game time as Sterling did because we are far better than when he broke into the side.Like anyone else I want him to succeed here but we have to be realistic and this lad already looks like he could get significant minutes in the league elsewhere so Iím not sure he will be happy sitting on the bench for a few years. Maybe a loan at the start of next season would be a good thing or maybe he gets more minutes and is able to produce straight away.A lot of assumptions have been made here but no different to anyone else!