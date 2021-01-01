« previous next »
Author Topic: S.L. Benfica QF 2022  (Read 7654 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Twitter me bro
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:10:44 pm »
Quote from: markay_stinkay on Yesterday at 05:45:43 pm
https://twitter.com/kypreen/status/1508464939744350213?s=20&t=m8ZRK1ekxvFCpCmZ3zuoDA

https://twitter.com/BrezDog/status/1508469464920117262?s=20&t=ma1Fy3vS2oZG7JJ88CCG4w

Fantastic

 ;D

incredibly strange. i find the selling notices sometimes weirdly worded but this is the one time it's clear as day what they mean but still the same question pops up. can now feel a little bit of sympathy for the ticket office.  :D
YNWA.

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm
What kind of a simpleton buys the ticket before even checking flights etc 😂



I did for Kiev 🙋‍♀️
Offline markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:10:44 pm
;D

incredibly strange. i find the selling notices sometimes weirdly worded but this is the one time it's clear as day what they mean but still the same question pops up. can now feel a little bit of sympathy for the ticket office.  :D

As a genuine match goer in a unique season where there's an opportunity to go to a Euro away, it's incredibly frustrating that this is what we're up against. Hundreds that want a credit that goes to nothing, filling up their baskets with no intention of going, to advertise on the internet. And that's before you throw in the touts. You've even got clueless lads asking for spares after purchase completely unaware their name won't match the buyers name so no wonder there's another market.

And obviously the club do not care the tickets are openly touted.
Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm »
Quote from: markay_stinkay on Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
As a genuine match goer in a unique season where there's an opportunity to go to a Euro away, it's incredibly frustrating that this is what we're up against. Hundreds that want a credit that goes to nothing, filling up their baskets with no intention of going, to advertise on the internet. And that's before you throw in the touts. You've even got clueless lads asking for spares after purchase completely unaware their name won't match the buyers name so no wonder there's another market.

And obviously the club do not care the tickets are openly touted.
The whole system is too far gone with aways. People just automatically think they'll get a credit for games this season and will just buy and not bother reading the selling notices - in for a shock next season when nothing has counted.
Offline markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,033
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 pm »
Didn't get any but i'll definitely be around on the day so let me know in case anyone has a couple of spares, although don't know if they will check the names at the stadium or not..
Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • Long live the King
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:19:34 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Yesterday at 08:26:11 pm
Didn't get any but i'll definitely be around on the day so let me know in case anyone has a couple of spares, although don't know if they will check the names at the stadium or not..

I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.
Long live the King

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Twitter me bro
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:19:34 am
I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.

I assumed it was a jolly but the girl I spoke to in Milan seemed miserable, probably needed a holiday after that debacle  ;D
YNWA.

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
  • Justice for the 97
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:49:00 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:19:34 am
I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.
They did checks at the stadium against Roma a few years back including passports which led to chaos getting in, although I think the Italians have a more 'robust' process than the Portuguese from my experience. Just hope a photocopy of the passport page will suffice rather the the actual passport.....don't fancy lugging me passport around all day long.
Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 04:20:39 pm
I really don't understand how people get it mixed up, it isn't that hard! If people just reat the ticket details haha

TICKET CREDITS

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.

The key wording being "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

So whatever they've said is subject to review, meaning its not set in stone. They may well use if after all.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,098
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 12:15:05 pm
The key wording being "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

So whatever they've said is subject to review, meaning its not set in stone. They may well use if after all.

Surely that just means they may change the overall policy so that the SF credit might count, and they will announce that ahead of the sale, not that they'll go back on their word and decide that the Benfica one suddenly counts after they've said it won't.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,583
  • Internet terrorist
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:55:10 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:23:34 pm
Surely that just means they may change the overall policy so that the SF credit might count, and they will announce that ahead of the sale, not that they'll go back on their word and decide that the Benfica one suddenly counts after they've said it won't.
Thats exactly how I've read all 5 sales notices as well, none of those 5 will be used but the 6th one might be.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • Long live the King
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:48:32 am
I assumed it was a jolly but the girl I spoke to in Milan seemed miserable, probably needed a holiday after that debacle  ;D

Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.
Long live the King

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:06:06 pm
Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.

And I'm sure they get to watch the match for free as well.
Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm
Baffled that people still cannot seem to grasp that UCL aways carry no credit at all this season... same questions for every game 😂

Well it's 100% definitely absolutely not going to mate

😂😂😂

What's funny?

Not engaged with that question at all, makes no odds to me
Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:06:06 pm
Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.
I was very happy when I heard the Northern Irish accent from the guy on the door in Milan in December, doesn't sound like a bag gig to be honest
Offline BigThrilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm »
Any word on a square/area for away fans? Not done an away in Lisbon before so not sure where wed congregate on Monday night/Tuesday.
Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
  • Justice for the 97
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: BigThrilly on Today at 03:22:53 pm
Any word on a square/area for away fans? Not done an away in Lisbon before so not sure where wed congregate on Monday night/Tuesday.
Don't know about official - not sure info's been released yet. We normally go to Rossio.
