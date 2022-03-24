« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: S.L. Benfica QF 2022  (Read 6635 times)

Online BigThrilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #120 on: March 24, 2022, 12:06:30 pm »
Not getting any details til next week are we? Mad for those people who havent booked flights.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,419
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #121 on: March 24, 2022, 12:16:18 pm »
Quote from: BigThrilly on March 24, 2022, 12:06:30 pm
Not getting any details til next week are we? Mad for those people who havent booked flights.

Think it will be announced today
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Justice for the 97
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #122 on: March 24, 2022, 12:16:27 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 23, 2022, 08:54:25 pm
Surely it can't be that hard for ticket details to be released? Benfica already have their home tickets on sale so whats the delays for? TO being inconsiderate towards travelling supporters once again.
Yep - no surprise though. Especially for those that maybe on the cusp of the qualifying criteria and don't want to risk booking anything yet, then find they do qualify when tickets are announced.... lucky to get any travel arrgts organised then ie. anytime from now
Logged

Online scouse92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #123 on: March 24, 2022, 01:46:48 pm »
Kick-off at the Estadio da Luz is at 8pm local time.

The club has received an allocation of 3,250 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation, staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Ticket prices: £37.61

Ticket sales notice: Benfica and the Portuguese authorities have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, and the club will therefore be carrying out a ticket collection process for this fixture.

Following an internal review and consultation with supporter groups after the Internazionale away fixture, we will be making changes to improve the process.

Tickets will be issued in the form of an e-ticket and will include the full name and passport number of the supporter using the ticket and attending the game.

We are working on securing a venue for the ticket collection point and anticipate that it will be in the centre of Lisbon. 

We can also confirm that the collection point will be open on Monday April 4 from 5pm-8pm (local time), and again from 10am-7.30pm (local time) on matchday. 

Further information regarding the ticket collection process will be sent to the supporter who has made the booking on Friday April 1. 

Benfica have informed us that ticket checks will be in place around the stadium before entry is permitted. Therefore, to avoid any issues in Lisbon, we strongly advise supporters adhere to the following:

WHEN COMPLETING THE ONLINE FORM

The details of EVERY SUPPORTER ATTENDING must be provided at point of sale:

First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number
Email address
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Lisbon - plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Lisbon
Accommodation details
Return travel date
If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter. 

Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased. Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.

The ticket distribution option is not available for this fixture.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

To speed up the ticket collection process and to assist with queue management, we ask that ONLY ONE of the supporters named on the online form within each booking collects ALL tickets in that booking. 

The person making the booking will receive the ticket collection email on Friday April 1, which will include:

A unique reference number for the whole booking
Address and opening/closing times of the ticket collection point
Tickets will be issued to the supporter collecting the tickets only if:

They are named as one of the supporters on the online form
Proof of ID is provided - UK driving license or passport is accepted
They bring a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email that will include the names of the supporters provided on the online form 
They bring a copy of the ticket collection email that will include the unique reference number
As both emails are sent to the supporter purchasing the tickets, it is the responsibility of that supporter to ensure the emails are forwarded to the supporter collecting the tickets. 

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Tickets are available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season:

Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk
SSC Napoli
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased TWO or more of the above Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 11am Friday March 25 until 12.30pm Monday March 28.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased ONE of the above Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 1pm until 2.30pm Monday March 28.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets remain, a third sale will then take place as follows:

Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to all season ticket holders and official Members.

Time of sale: From 3pm Monday March 28 until 8am Tuesday March 29.

Third sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Disabled: We will be provided with nine wheelchair bays and associated personal assistants priced at £37.61 for the pair.

Qualifying wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 4pm Friday March 25 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field - Benfica Away.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the highest number of European away games from the 2019-20 season.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and Centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

STADIUM ENTRY

Benfica have advised that all fans will be refused entry if:

They are not in possession of their passport
The name on the ticket does not match the name on the passport
An attempt has been made to remove or change the details on the ticket
There will also be enhanced body searches in operation, with additional ticket checkpoints in place prior to fans reaching the turnstiles. 

Under 3s are not permitted into the stadium.

TICKET CREDITS

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.

OVERSEAS SUPPORT

We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Lisbon will be provided in the lead up to the game. 

The information provided is in conjunction with Portuguese authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.                                       

For further away support information, click here.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO PORTUGAL

We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Lisbon or the country of Portugal.
Logged

Online BigThrilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #124 on: March 24, 2022, 02:07:42 pm »
So 3,250 allocation and still no credits. Wonder if itll drop to ST/members sale.
Logged

Online scouse92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #125 on: March 24, 2022, 02:21:41 pm »
Quote from: BigThrilly on March 24, 2022, 02:07:42 pm
So 3,250 allocation and still no credits. Wonder if itll drop to ST/members sale.

The way the sales are id suggest it will, only 1.5 hours for those with one credit seems harsh!

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased TWO or more of the above Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 11am Friday March 25 until 12.30pm Monday March 28.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased ONE of the above Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 1pm until 2.30pm Monday March 28.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets remain, a third sale will then take place as follows:

Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to all season ticket holders and official Members.

Time of sale: From 3pm Monday March 28 until 8am Tuesday March 29.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Justice for the 97
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #126 on: March 24, 2022, 02:33:34 pm »
Finally.....pleased they've put this out now and not delayed further - though disappointed it's a collection again, but good they've made some adjustments to process.
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • Kopite
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #127 on: March 24, 2022, 02:38:27 pm »
Bit of hope for it going to members with credits not counting and it being another late sale?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Twitter me bro
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #128 on: March 24, 2022, 02:43:07 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on March 24, 2022, 02:38:27 pm
Bit of hope for it going to members with credits not counting and it being another late sale?

be like Inter I reckon - a few there in a members sale.

flight prices are very high so a fair few are swerving it.
Logged
YNWA.

Online lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #129 on: March 24, 2022, 09:01:36 pm »
So 2nd time buying european away tickets tomorrow this season. First time I had a mare with the supporter detail page. Was trying to buy 2 tickets but just wouldnt update the second person. Anyone know what the problem might be or if that issue been sorted now. Last time I tried was AC Milan. I was hitting next and it wasnt updating the last persons details
Logged

Offline Origi-nal

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #130 on: March 24, 2022, 09:22:16 pm »
I think as far as I remember when you click next it copies all of the info from the last page to the new one, so sometimes it's useful for the travel arrangements, you just have to change the name, passport and d.o.b. info for the next traveler.
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #131 on: March 24, 2022, 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on March 24, 2022, 09:22:16 pm
I think as far as I remember when you click next it copies all of the info from the last page to the new one, so sometimes it's useful for the travel arrangements, you just have to change the name, passport and d.o.b. info for the next traveler.

Remember that. But then changed the info and on the next screen you can see the details of all the supporters in the booking and both were the same even though Id changed the second person.
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Do we need to do any COVID checks like swabs, passenger entry forms etc before arriving in Portugal? The gov.uk website doesn't make it explicity clear, or maybe I'm just thick, so I'd appreaciate it if someone could explain
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:03:00 am
Do we need to do any COVID checks like swabs, passenger entry forms etc before arriving in Portugal? The gov.uk website doesn't make it explicity clear, or maybe I'm just thick, so I'd appreaciate it if someone could explain
It reads to me that you just have to have the vaccination status required and the paperwork/Covid pass to prove it. Plus you need to complete a passenger location form outbound
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,860
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:10:14 pm »
Is this seen as acceptable nowadays? Winds me right up.
Logged

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm »
Quote from: markay_stinkay on Today at 03:10:14 pm
Is this seen as acceptable nowadays? Winds me right up.

Yeah, seen people charging for better queue positions too
Logged

Offline leonmc0708

  • Still not in the clique.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
FUCK OFF - didnt get them - twats
Logged
"I think he scored 23 goals when I played him at right wing no ? So if he scores 24 this season then we will see
" - Rafael Benitez

Offline LFCJayy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
I know credits dont mean nothing this season but surely this should help getting a final, ticket should we get there or does it not matter altogether?
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • Long live the King
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:22:54 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:18:46 pm
I know credits dont mean nothing this season but surely this should help getting a final, ticket should we get there or does it not matter altogether?


It doesn't count towards final.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • Long live the King
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Quote from: leonmc0708 on Today at 03:18:29 pm
FUCK OFF - didnt get them - twats

Keep refreshing.
Logged
Long live the King

Online BigThrilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Somehow managed to get tickets on the absolute lottery of the members sale. £330 flights not completely in vein then. Buzzing.
Logged

Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:22:54 pm
It doesn't count towards final.


So just homes count towards a potential final then? I've not kept in the loop on this
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • Long live the King
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 03:25:16 pm
So just homes count towards a potential final then? I've not kept in the loop on this

No one knows. But as they've been using 19/20 for all games so far - don't see why that wouldn't factor in for final. Or they might even count the semi.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Twitter me bro
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
I'm starting to doubt my interpretation of the selling criteria as i've had about 5 people all adamant this sale will count towards the final if we make it  ;D :o
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:21 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Twitter me bro
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm »
Quote from: markay_stinkay on Today at 03:10:14 pm
Is this seen as acceptable nowadays? Winds me right up.

people are doing this on the assumption they get the credit or that someone is magically gonna box them a City away ticket to say thank you  ;D really quite odd. happily do this for a mate but not strangers on the internet.
Logged
YNWA.

Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:45:49 pm
I'm starting to doubt my interpretation of the selling criteria as i've had about 5 people all adamant this sale will count towards the final if we make it  ;D :o
I really don't understand how people get it mixed up, it isn't that hard! If people just reat the ticket details haha

TICKET CREDITS

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,092
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
Not sure how much clearer the club could make it but people will still complain when the next criteria are announced ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 