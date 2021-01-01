



incredibly strange. i find the selling notices sometimes weirdly worded but this is the one time it's clear as day what they mean but still the same question pops up. can now feel a little bit of sympathy for the ticket office.



As a genuine match goer in a unique season where there's an opportunity to go to a Euro away, it's incredibly frustrating that this is what we're up against. Hundreds that want a credit that goes to nothing, filling up their baskets with no intention of going, to advertise on the internet. And that's before you throw in the touts. You've even got clueless lads asking for spares after purchase completely unaware their name won't match the buyers name so no wonder there's another market.And obviously the club do not care the tickets are openly touted.