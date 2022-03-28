thought id look it up there as I'm going to madeira in may and had my jabs fucking ages ago as I work as a pharmacist. Was worried they would be expired



Yeah, i was naive booking Internazionale and didn't check the rules and relied on LFC to tell me the restrictions on travel, which they did very well. I was well outside the 180 days they needed, so thought id get a booster, after having covid. However the last vaccination within 14 days scuppered that. My bad, nobody elses. Just relieved Portugal had this 270 day rule. I wasn't keen on a booster. I think i would have been ok with the covid recovery thingy anyway. Always good idea to check the government website, which someone else posted. Wouldn't want anyone else to miss out on their trips now or in future. RAWK has been a great collective for helping out with this. YNWA