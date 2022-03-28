Compliments of @nearly40 on the other Benfica away thread, i am reposting it on here, as it might help a few
Portugal COVID entry requirements:
https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/portugal/entry-requirements
Also i wanted to work out if id had my vaccine within 270 days. Easy way to do it just type into google 'days from 9th july to 4th april', which is 269 days, playing it safe. Applies if you traveling into Portugal on 4th April. So any vaccine on 9th July 2021 or later should fulfill the criteria if traveling on 4th April.
also if you have a booster then the 270 days doesn't apply
All passengers arriving into Portugal must present one of the following:
European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of full vaccination
at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to travel.
[Note: No time limits apply where passengers can present a European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of having received a booster vaccine dose.]
European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of recovery from Covid-19;
Valid proof of a negative test result for COVID-19. The following tests are accepted:
PCR (NAAT) tests taken within 72 hours of departure;
Rapid Antigen tests taken within 24 hours of departure. Only Rapid Antigen Tests that are on the list agreed by the European Union Health Committee are allowed. Self-administered home antigen tests are not accepted.