S.L. Benfica QF 2022

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 06:10:44 pm
Quote from: markay_stinkay on March 28, 2022, 05:45:43 pm
https://twitter.com/kypreen/status/1508464939744350213?s=20&t=m8ZRK1ekxvFCpCmZ3zuoDA

https://twitter.com/BrezDog/status/1508469464920117262?s=20&t=ma1Fy3vS2oZG7JJ88CCG4w

Fantastic

 ;D

incredibly strange. i find the selling notices sometimes weirdly worded but this is the one time it's clear as day what they mean but still the same question pops up. can now feel a little bit of sympathy for the ticket office.  :D
YNWA.

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 06:11:04 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on March 28, 2022, 05:56:17 pm
What kind of a simpleton buys the ticket before even checking flights etc 😂



I did for Kiev 🙋‍♀️
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 06:26:09 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 28, 2022, 06:10:44 pm
;D

incredibly strange. i find the selling notices sometimes weirdly worded but this is the one time it's clear as day what they mean but still the same question pops up. can now feel a little bit of sympathy for the ticket office.  :D

As a genuine match goer in a unique season where there's an opportunity to go to a Euro away, it's incredibly frustrating that this is what we're up against. Hundreds that want a credit that goes to nothing, filling up their baskets with no intention of going, to advertise on the internet. And that's before you throw in the touts. You've even got clueless lads asking for spares after purchase completely unaware their name won't match the buyers name so no wonder there's another market.

And obviously the club do not care the tickets are openly touted.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 06:37:44 pm
Quote from: markay_stinkay on March 28, 2022, 06:26:09 pm
As a genuine match goer in a unique season where there's an opportunity to go to a Euro away, it's incredibly frustrating that this is what we're up against. Hundreds that want a credit that goes to nothing, filling up their baskets with no intention of going, to advertise on the internet. And that's before you throw in the touts. You've even got clueless lads asking for spares after purchase completely unaware their name won't match the buyers name so no wonder there's another market.

And obviously the club do not care the tickets are openly touted.
The whole system is too far gone with aways. People just automatically think they'll get a credit for games this season and will just buy and not bother reading the selling notices - in for a shock next season when nothing has counted.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 08:13:47 pm
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 28, 2022, 08:26:11 pm
Didn't get any but i'll definitely be around on the day so let me know in case anyone has a couple of spares, although don't know if they will check the names at the stadium or not..
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 11:19:34 am
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March 28, 2022, 08:26:11 pm
Didn't get any but i'll definitely be around on the day so let me know in case anyone has a couple of spares, although don't know if they will check the names at the stadium or not..

I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 11:48:32 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 29, 2022, 11:19:34 am
I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.

I assumed it was a jolly but the girl I spoke to in Milan seemed miserable, probably needed a holiday after that debacle  ;D
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 11:49:00 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 29, 2022, 11:19:34 am
I know this doesnt help you - but I would hope that because theyre making us do a collection again - on the claim thats its because Benfica have requested that a robust verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets, that checks will be in place. Or weve just been lied to to allow another ticket office jolly.
They did checks at the stadium against Roma a few years back including passports which led to chaos getting in, although I think the Italians have a more 'robust' process than the Portuguese from my experience. Just hope a photocopy of the passport page will suffice rather the the actual passport.....don't fancy lugging me passport around all day long.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 12:15:05 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on March 28, 2022, 04:20:39 pm
I really don't understand how people get it mixed up, it isn't that hard! If people just reat the ticket details haha

TICKET CREDITS

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.

The key wording being "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

So whatever they've said is subject to review, meaning its not set in stone. They may well use if after all.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 12:23:34 pm
Quote from: Max100 on March 29, 2022, 12:15:05 pm
The key wording being "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

So whatever they've said is subject to review, meaning its not set in stone. They may well use if after all.

Surely that just means they may change the overall policy so that the SF credit might count, and they will announce that ahead of the sale, not that they'll go back on their word and decide that the Benfica one suddenly counts after they've said it won't.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 12:55:10 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 29, 2022, 12:23:34 pm
Surely that just means they may change the overall policy so that the SF credit might count, and they will announce that ahead of the sale, not that they'll go back on their word and decide that the Benfica one suddenly counts after they've said it won't.
Thats exactly how I've read all 5 sales notices as well, none of those 5 will be used but the 6th one might be.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 02:06:06 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 29, 2022, 11:48:32 am
I assumed it was a jolly but the girl I spoke to in Milan seemed miserable, probably needed a holiday after that debacle  ;D

Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 02:40:58 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 29, 2022, 02:06:06 pm
Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.

And I'm sure they get to watch the match for free as well.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 03:06:26 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on March 28, 2022, 04:52:04 pm
Baffled that people still cannot seem to grasp that UCL aways carry no credit at all this season... same questions for every game 😂

Well it's 100% definitely absolutely not going to mate

😂😂😂

What's funny?

Not engaged with that question at all, makes no odds to me
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 03:09:56 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on March 29, 2022, 02:06:06 pm
Spoke to the fella doing the door and said he must be bored / fed up. He said it was worth it for the all expenses paid trip. And that he wasnt originally supposed to be on the door but volunteered because being shown to be helpful on this trip should mean he gets on the next. They love it.
I was very happy when I heard the Northern Irish accent from the guy on the door in Milan in December, doesn't sound like a bag gig to be honest
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 03:22:53 pm
Any word on a square/area for away fans? Not done an away in Lisbon before so not sure where wed congregate on Monday night/Tuesday.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 04:44:20 pm
Quote from: BigThrilly on March 29, 2022, 03:22:53 pm
Any word on a square/area for away fans? Not done an away in Lisbon before so not sure where wed congregate on Monday night/Tuesday.
Don't know about official - not sure info's been released yet. We normally go to Rossio.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 29, 2022, 04:52:50 pm
Quote from: ABJ on March 29, 2022, 12:55:10 pm
Thats exactly how I've read all 5 sales notices as well, none of those 5 will be used but the 6th one might be.
Same here - I don't think it is that hard to understand!
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 30, 2022, 12:03:05 pm
Compliments of @nearly40 on the other Benfica away thread, i am reposting it on here, as it might help a few

Portugal COVID entry requirements:

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/portugal/entry-requirements


Also i wanted to work out if id had my vaccine within 270 days. Easy way to do it just type into google 'days from 9th july to 4th april', which is 269 days, playing it safe. Applies if you traveling into Portugal on 4th April. So any vaccine on 9th July 2021 or later should fulfill the criteria if traveling on 4th April.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 30, 2022, 12:13:40 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on March 30, 2022, 12:03:05 pm
Compliments of @nearly40 on the other Benfica away thread, i am reposting it on here, as it might help a few

Portugal COVID entry requirements:

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/portugal/entry-requirements


Also i wanted to work out if id had my vaccine within 270 days. Easy way to do it just type into google 'days from 9th july to 4th april', which is 269 days, playing it safe. Applies if you traveling into Portugal on 4th April. So any vaccine on 9th July 2021 or later should fulfill the criteria if traveling on 4th April.
also if you have a booster then the 270 days doesn't apply

All passengers arriving into Portugal must present one of the following:

European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of full vaccination
at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to travel.
[Note: No time limits apply where passengers can present a European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of having received a booster vaccine dose.]

European Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent valid proof of recovery from Covid-19;
Valid proof of a negative test result for COVID-19. The following tests are accepted:
PCR (NAAT) tests taken within 72 hours of departure;
Rapid Antigen tests taken within 24 hours of departure. Only Rapid Antigen Tests that are on the list agreed by the European Union Health Committee are allowed. Self-administered home antigen tests are not accepted.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 30, 2022, 12:24:32 pm
Thanks SouthDerryLaggo, yeah good point. I never had the booster, as i got covid, so wasn't relevant - me, me, me :-0)
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 30, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on March 30, 2022, 12:24:32 pm
Thanks SouthDerryLaggo, yeah good point. I never had the booster, as i got covid, so wasn't relevant - me, me, me :-0)
thought id look it up there as I'm going to madeira in may and had my jabs fucking ages ago as I work as a pharmacist. Was worried they would be expired
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
March 30, 2022, 12:44:42 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 30, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
thought id look it up there as I'm going to madeira in may and had my jabs fucking ages ago as I work as a pharmacist. Was worried they would be expired

Yeah, i was naive booking Internazionale and didn't check the rules and relied on LFC to tell me the restrictions on travel, which they did very well. I was well outside the 180 days they needed, so thought id get a booster, after having covid. However the last vaccination within 14 days scuppered that. My bad, nobody elses. Just relieved Portugal had this 270 day rule. I wasn't keen on a booster. I think i would have been ok with the covid recovery thingy anyway. Always good idea to check the government website, which someone else posted. Wouldn't want anyone else to miss out on their trips now or in future. RAWK has been a great collective for helping out with this. YNWA
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: BigThrilly on March 29, 2022, 03:22:53 pm
Any word on a square/area for away fans? Not done an away in Lisbon before so not sure where wed congregate on Monday night/Tuesday.
Looks like the meet up area is Praca do Comercio, down by waterfront according to fan info - can't embed the link in pdf, but it's at the bottom of this page.....

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/away-travel/european-cup

Love how we still call it the 'European Cup'   ;D
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 03:13:53 pm
Looks like a boss square for reds to have a few bevvies in the Portuguese sun.

Looking forward to it.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm
doesn't look like there'll be much sun really, even bought some new shorts  :(
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 07:17:14 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm
doesn't look like there'll be much sun really, even bought some new shorts  :(
BBC weather is saying sunny intervals and 16 deg for Tuesday, so not bad.....and if you're still there Wed it's sunny 19 deg  ;D

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 08:15:29 pm
It will feel like 30, its freezing here today.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm
doesn't look like there'll be much sun really, even bought some new shorts  :(

Flew into North West Spain yesterday afternoon..today cool temperatures there..got the bus down to Braga in the last hour...id say it's a light jacket weather at the mo..but due to be a few degrees warmer in Lisbon early next week..bring a very light jacket I'd say to cover any night chill off 👍
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 02:01:19 pm
Anyone had the email re-ticket collection yet ? Leaving it late aren't they, as per usual....
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 02:04:07 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Anyone had the email re-ticket collection yet ? Leaving it late aren't they, as per usual....

Club doing a ballot and a ticket collection info on one day who would think of this madness at the club  :lickin
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 02:21:09 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Anyone had the email re-ticket collection yet ? Leaving it late aren't they, as per usual....

Nothing yet
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 02:37:55 pm
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 02:04:07 pm
Club doing a ballot and a ticket collection info on one day who would think of this madness at the club  :lickin
Yeah, how many emails is that...... :rollseyes
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 03:18:17 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

What a shambles they are. Amazed anyone still trusts them
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 03:26:03 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

Jeez, wonder how many are booked on that.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 03:55:15 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

I'm with Sports Options thank god
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 03:57:56 pm
Any info about where tickets are to be collected in Lisbon?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Today at 04:29:59 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 03:57:56 pm
Any info about where tickets are to be collected in Lisbon?
We're still waiting for the email to tell us.....
