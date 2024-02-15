The days of super cheap energy prices, are over, my friend. Unless you have solar panels, of course



And they've given the greedy bastards the option of adding an extra £28 to everyone's bills to cover the debts built up from those who can't keep up!!



Wankers!! As if the twats can't afford to write it off or reduce the tariffs for those struggling.



They were never super cheap anyway pre covid, especially compared to other European countries? Id be happy with them just going back to those prices .. I mean if the wholesale prices were still sky high then you could see why the cost is still so high.It doesnt make sense. They keep the prices high so more people cant afford to pay, therefore they add a levy to those people who can pay. How about they put the prices back to a more affordable level and less people will be in this situation, or like you say reduce the tariffs for those who struggle. Its infuriating that theyve done this when their profits are insane and increasing all the time.