I've just moved my tariff to the Octopus Agile Tracker, which so far sems to be the right thing to do.



It essentially, changes what you paying by the half hour - you are made aware of the next days rates in advance, between 4pm and 7pm, the tariff is higher, but outside of this time, much lower.



I had an EV tariff before which was 7.5p/kwh between midnight and 5am and approx 30p/kwh the rest of the time.



Now, its averaging about 30p/kwh between 4pm and 7pm, but around 8p - 15pkwh for the rest of the time.



It is rising slightly at the moment, but we are being more conscious about using electricity during peak times.



The disclaimer on this is nuts tho.......the price is capped at 100p/kwh and although in 2 or 3 years of this tariff being available, the price has never got that high, it has peaked at around 85p/kwh before.



My plan going forward is to get a battery retro-fitted to our solar panels to try and get a 'smarter' household as well as removing all gas from the house - for that i'm hoping to get air source heating this year and an electric hob too!