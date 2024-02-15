« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 15, 2024, 03:27:53 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on February 15, 2024, 03:25:34 pm
I see British Gas profits have jumped up tenfold. With dividends paid out of £143 million odd to shareholders.

We are a soft nation aren't we...

A nation of cap doffers, who love to be fucked!
Online reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 15, 2024, 05:13:22 pm
Diesel prices on the way back up again here 😡
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 15, 2024, 10:17:46 pm
Previous record British Gas profited were 2012.

£291m.

If only there were some reason for their monster profits?
Online jonnypb

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 11:01:32 am »
Still way too high  :no

Quote
Big drop in energy bills from April, Ofgem announces
The energy price cap will fall to £1,690 from April, Ofgem has announced.

This means a reduction of £238 (12.3%) from the current cap, £1,928 a year for a typical household.

It is the lowest level in more than two years, after post-COVID demand, a global squeeze on gas supplies and Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent bills soaring.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:01:32 am
Still way too high  :no

The days of super cheap energy prices, are over, my friend.  Unless you have solar panels, of course  ;)
Online reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:01:32 am
Still way too high  :no

And they've given the greedy bastards the option of adding an extra £28 to everyone's bills to cover the debts built up from those who can't keep up!!

Wankers!!  As if the twats can't afford to write it off or reduce the tariffs for those struggling.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 12:47:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:40:48 am
And they've given the greedy bastards the option of adding an extra £28 to everyone's bills to cover the debts built up from those who can't keep up!!

Wankers!!  As if the twats can't afford to write it off or reduce the tariffs for those struggling.


And THAT's the most fucking annoying thing.

Standing charges have tripled in the past 3 years. All so power company executives don't miss out on their bonuses and shareholders still get their big dividends.

The entire economic system in this country is designed to hand big money to a minority of already wealthy people.
Online jonnypb

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:35:30 am
The days of super cheap energy prices, are over, my friend.  Unless you have solar panels, of course  ;)

They were never super cheap anyway pre covid, especially compared to other European countries? Id be happy with them just going back to those prices.. I mean if the wholesale prices were still sky high then you could see why the cost is still so high.


Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:40:48 am
And they've given the greedy bastards the option of adding an extra £28 to everyone's bills to cover the debts built up from those who can't keep up!!

Wankers!!  As if the twats can't afford to write it off or reduce the tariffs for those struggling.

It doesnt make sense. They keep the prices high so more people cant afford to pay, therefore they add a levy to those people who can pay. How about they put the prices back to a more affordable level and less people will be in this situation, or like you say reduce the tariffs for those who struggle. Its infuriating that theyve done this when their profits are insane and increasing all the time.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Note that my energy supplier hasnt bothered to reduce my monthly payment since last summer.

Do check on your supplier and ensure that they are adjusting your payment rather than just fleecing you dry
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Note that my energy supplier hasnt bothered to reduce my monthly payment since last summer.

Do check on your supplier and ensure that they are adjusting your payment rather than just fleecing you dry

Because I had built up a bit of money with my payments, my supplier automatically reduced my payment to £11 a month in January. Obviously I changed it back to my normal rate as soon as I could.

It was just a weird thing for them to do.
