It's like a Christian music teacher couple going to middle school and learnt kids how to write songs and one kid there was eight year old version of Stuart Murdoch with autism who got to write all the songs. Naivism squared. Personally I can appreciate it, but I can't listen to it. Rather put on Frankie Cosmos whose quite similar but can keep time.
Interesting. How far did you get into the album?
I loved this album. It has so much love in it. The music is SO good too. They recorded it just for themselves... and when it started to get the tiniest
inkling of attention, they got cold feet and deleted it all. It's so fragile and wonderful.
Her voice I adore, but his sincerity and heart is also a winner. Tons of hooks too. I'm a big lo-fi head - I've got all your Sentridoh records - but this could be the kingpin. It's beautiful.
edit: Get to 9: The Lord Is Calling...around there...