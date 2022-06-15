This is my favourite release of the year so far. Not sure if it should count in the RAOTY poll but thankfully none of us really care about that. The original music was recorded about 20 years ago and appeared on the internet briefly then completely disappeared. It's an acoustic album recorded by a husband and wife team in Wisconsin who are devoted to the Christian faith. They uploaded it onto their website that had a paltry number of views back in 2000AD - if you remember websites that had view counts at the bottom - I think their website had 170 odd views.Anyway... there's a ton of blurb about it on the bandcamp website. It's good blurb, and the music is to die for.