Kate Bush being at number one is great. One of my fav artists.
I might be a talented producer now but music is the faith and Kate Bush is always there. Has always been there, for everything, one of those shining lights in your musical life.
If you're not hip to Kate Bush you're a fuckin weirdo lameass, sorry. If you only heard her in a Netflix TV show you are a music tourist and need to get deep in something that saves your soul.
But there are those of us who know.
It's a nice slice of validation in this fake year.
Kinda want the next Kate Bush tho.