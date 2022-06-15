« previous next »
2022 in Music

Black Bull Nova

Re: 2022 in Music
Golden Air -Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature)(EP 18th June)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4</a>


Underwater -Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI</a>
telekon

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: smutchin on June  2, 2022, 11:51:54 am
Absolutely loving the new Working Men's Club stuff. Yesterday they released a new one from their forthcoming album, Ploys, and it's another belter:

https://youtu.be/LECCjs6KHHQ


The album is already looking like a strong contender for the end of year reckoning just based on what they've put out so far. Also very excited to have just bagged myself a ticket for their in-store at Rough Trade East next month.

Enjoying it as well. Classic post-punk!
telekon

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: wz4jc3 on June 12, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
STARS - From Capelton Hill is a diverse and enjoyable listen. Looking forward to exploring their back catalogue.

Oh mate, you're in for a treat. One of my favourite bands of the 00's.
Everything in their first ten years - from Heart (2003) to Wishful/The Light (2013) double A-side - is excellent. Five albums, one single, and one EP (actually, don't forget the Sleep Tonight remix by Junior Boys) of fantastic pop music. After that they lost it completely in my view. No need to bother with anything later. Quite jealous.  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
New Foals album is pretty fucking groovy.
ToneLa

Re: 2022 in Music
Kate Bush being at number one is great. One of my fav artists.

I might be a talented producer now but music is the faith and Kate Bush is always there. Has always been there, for everything, one of those shining lights in your musical life.

If you're not hip to Kate Bush you're a fuckin weirdo lameass, sorry. If you only heard her in a Netflix TV show you are a music tourist and need to get deep in something that saves your soul.

But there are those of us who know.

It's a nice slice of validation in this fake year.

Kinda want the next Kate Bush tho.
Filler.

Re: 2022 in Music
This is my favourite release of the year so far. Not sure if it should count in the RAOTY poll but thankfully none of us really care about that. The original music was recorded about 20 years ago and appeared on the internet briefly then completely disappeared. It's an acoustic album recorded by a husband and wife team in Wisconsin who are devoted to the Christian faith. They uploaded it onto their website that had a paltry number of views back in 2000AD - if you remember websites that had view counts at the bottom - I think their website had 170 odd views.

Anyway... there's a ton of blurb about it on the bandcamp website. It's good blurb, and the music is to die for.




https://leapantique.bandcamp.com/album/its-time-2
BarryCrocker

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Casta on June  2, 2022, 02:01:52 pm
Last episode of Jools Holland was very good, Impressed with the Jessie Buckley / Bernard Butler Collab , they've an album on in June.

Bloody fantastic tune.

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - Footnotes on the Map

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/47jgb5okHQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/47jgb5okHQY</a>
wz4jc3

    • Teach Maths
Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: telekon on June 16, 2022, 12:04:07 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. One of my favourite bands of the 00's.
Everything in their first ten years - from Heart (2003) to Wishful/The Light (2013) double A-side - is excellent. Five albums, one single, and one EP (actually, don't forget the Sleep Tonight remix by Junior Boys) of fantastic pop music. After that they lost it completely in my view. No need to bother with anything later. Quite jealous.  ;D
I have received the same tone from a lot of people. It appears I missed out on these in the 00s. Thanks for the info.
duvva

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 19, 2022, 01:09:18 pm
New Foals album is pretty fucking groovy.
I think this is progress in our musical differences. Not as good as their last efforts but certainly a good listen
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: duvva on June 22, 2022, 04:03:57 pm
I think this is progress in our musical differences. Not as good as their last efforts but certainly a good listen

Great stuff! We will soon be best friends  :)
Trada

Re: 2022 in Music
Blimey Paul McCartney to play the cheese and Grain in Frome tomorrow  up there with the Foo Fighers playing Frome

duvva

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 22, 2022, 04:40:03 pm
Great stuff! We will soon be best friends  :)
2am and Wake Me Up are becoming particular favs
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
Seem to remember a few in here not too keen on the latest Weeknd album.

Ive gave it a listen and its boss! Pure 80s summer time, pool side tunes.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2022 in Music
Been a bit of a slow year.

Jake Xerxes Fussell.
Alabaster De Plume.
Swamp Dogg.
Shintaro Sakamoto.
Shabaka.
the Reds, Pinks & Purples.
Paul Cauthen.
Oumou Sangare.
Modern Nature.
Mick Head.
Marco Benevento.
Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer.
Imarhan.
Horace Andy.
The Hanging Stars.
Erin Rae.
Eiko Ishibashi.
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita.
Carwyn Ellis.
Bobby Oroza.
Bee Pieces.
Ayal Senior.

That's what I've had on. That and a shitload of old reissued stuff.
smutchin

Re: 2022 in Music
New black midi album out on the 13th. If what Ive heard so far is anything to go by, its definitely going to be up there in the album of the year stakes.

Just check out the drumming on this - incredible

Black midi - Welcome To Hell
https://youtu.be/Efmq_uXt1Rk
telekon

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Filler. on June 20, 2022, 12:03:05 am
This is my favourite release of the year so far. Not sure if it should count in the RAOTY poll but thankfully none of us really care about that. The original music was recorded about 20 years ago and appeared on the internet briefly then completely disappeared. It's an acoustic album recorded by a husband and wife team in Wisconsin who are devoted to the Christian faith. They uploaded it onto their website that had a paltry number of views back in 2000AD - if you remember websites that had view counts at the bottom - I think their website had 170 odd views.

Anyway... there's a ton of blurb about it on the bandcamp website. It's good blurb, and the music is to die for.




https://leapantique.bandcamp.com/album/its-time-2

It's like a Christian music teacher couple going to middle school and learnt kids how to write songs and one kid there was eight year old version of Stuart Murdoch with autism who got to write all the songs. Naivism squared. Personally I can appreciate it, but I can't listen to it. Rather put on Frankie Cosmos whose quite similar but can keep time.
smutchin

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: telekon on July  4, 2022, 10:54:33 pm
It's like a Christian music teacher couple going to middle school and learnt kids how to write songs and one kid there was eight year old version of Stuart Murdoch with autism who got to write all the songs. Naivism squared.

You've sold them to me!  ;D
smutchin

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: smutchin on April 28, 2022, 11:45:52 pm
Warmduscher are winning 2022 so far for me. So wish I'd managed to get tickets to see them.

Managed to see them last night - not a full gig, just a 40-minute set for an in-store at Rough Trade East, but I'm so glad I got the chance because they're incredible live. They're just so noisy - not loud, noisy. If that makes sense. But they were loud as well. Loud and noisy. And filthy.

Mostly played stuff off the new album but also a couple of old favourites - Disco Peanuts sounds very different with a live drummer rather than a drum machine (and their drummer is insane - makes Animal off the Muppets look tame).
Filler.

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: telekon on July  4, 2022, 10:54:33 pm
It's like a Christian music teacher couple going to middle school and learnt kids how to write songs and one kid there was eight year old version of Stuart Murdoch with autism who got to write all the songs. Naivism squared. Personally I can appreciate it, but I can't listen to it. Rather put on Frankie Cosmos whose quite similar but can keep time.

Interesting. How far did you get into the album?

I loved this album. It has so much love in it. The music is SO good too. They recorded it just for themselves... and when it started to get the tiniest inkling of attention, they got cold feet and deleted it all. It's so fragile and wonderful.

Her voice I adore, but his sincerity and heart is also a winner. Tons of hooks too. I'm a big lo-fi head - I've got all your Sentridoh records - but this could be the kingpin. It's beautiful.


edit: Get to 9: The Lord Is Calling...around there...
meady1981

Re: 2022 in Music
Little late to the party but I've been completely seduced by Wet Leg since Glastonbury.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: meady1981 on July  7, 2022, 08:32:12 am
Little late to the party but I've been completely seduced by Wet Leg since Glastonbury.

Sorry to hear that, hope you make a full recovery
telekon

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Filler. on July  7, 2022, 12:54:01 am
Interesting. How far did you get into the album?

I loved this album. It has so much love in it. The music is SO good too. They recorded it just for themselves... and when it started to get the tiniest inkling of attention, they got cold feet and deleted it all. It's so fragile and wonderful.

Her voice I adore, but his sincerity and heart is also a winner. Tons of hooks too. I'm a big lo-fi head - I've got all your Sentridoh records - but this could be the kingpin. It's beautiful.


edit: Get to 9: The Lord Is Calling...around there...

You're right, she has a beautiful voice and they're very honest. It's just that I cringe at almost every chord change, I just visualize them struggling to play and sing the correct notes. I do that at Frankie Cosmos at times too though so what do I know.  ;D

Track 9 reminds me of that Yo La Tengo cover album. It's also naive, but not to this point.
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
Viagra Boys new album is a lot of fun.
Nick110581

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 17, 2022, 06:49:38 pm
Viagra Boys new album is a lot of fun.

Agree with this - really enjoying it.

Still on a Pavement high from their set at Porto Primavera so be delving back into them too.
Boston always unofficial

Re: 2022 in Music
This is pretty good from Sports Team,reminds me of something but i can't put a finger on what.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WD32eGmqPQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WD32eGmqPQU</a>
Bread

Re: 2022 in Music
Thoroughly enjoyed the new Deaf Havana album. A huge improvement on their last one.
duvva

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Bread on July 21, 2022, 05:43:25 pm
Thoroughly enjoyed the new Deaf Havana album. A huge improvement on their last one.
Ill have to check it out. The last one was horrendous was like they turned into a boy band after the brilliance of All These Countless Nights
Dull Tools

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 19, 2022, 04:41:14 pm
This is pretty good from Sports Team,reminds me of something but i can't put a finger on what.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WD32eGmqPQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WD32eGmqPQU</a>
They write really good catchy tunes.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: 2022 in Music
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvFWvuixiLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvFWvuixiLk</a>




AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 22, 2022, 01:34:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvFWvuixiLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZvFWvuixiLk</a>





Yes sheer  8)
ToneLa

Re: 2022 in Music
I AM GOING TO GO SEE GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR FOR THE 4TH TIME IN SEPTEMBER

oh my god, liking a band at 17, and of all the bands to be "right" about how the world turned out

Downside: it's in Manchester. Meh. GOING THO
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
Beyoncé album is a banger. The type of stuff Ive always preferred her doing, the disco Donna Summer vibes.
AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
The Killers new song Boy is pretty fucking good. Theyve had a bit of a renaissance with their last two albums.
Scottish-Don

Re: 2022 in Music
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 11, 2022, 08:21:17 am
The Killers new song Boy is pretty fucking good. Theyve had a bit of a renaissance with their last two albums.

Erasure want "A Little Respect" back
Crosby Nick

Re: 2022 in Music
Only listened to the non-singles a couple of times so far but enjoying Jamie Ts new album The Theory of Whatever.
Seebab

Re: 2022 in Music
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.
