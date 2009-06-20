« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 325722 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6040 on: April 2, 2024, 10:45:01 am »
The company that covered Trumps bond payment is Knight Insurance, owned by billionaire Don Henley.  More below

https://edition.cnn.com/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2024/04/01/trump-posts-175-million-bond-new-york-civil-fraud-lawsuit/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6041 on: April 2, 2024, 11:32:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on April  2, 2024, 10:45:01 am
The company that covered Trumps bond payment is Knight Insurance, owned by billionaire Don Henley.  More below

https://edition.cnn.com/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2024/04/01/trump-posts-175-million-bond-new-york-civil-fraud-lawsuit/

I wonder how the boys of summer feel about it...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6042 on: April 2, 2024, 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on April  2, 2024, 11:32:31 am
I wonder how the boys of summer feel about it...

😁 Hankey apparently is the name.  Seems to have a long standing relationship with Trump & family. 

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-hankey-civil-fraud-bond-axos-knight-speciality-insurance-company-1885832

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6043 on: April 2, 2024, 06:35:57 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6044 on: April 3, 2024, 04:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April  3, 2024, 04:34:06 pm
Joe Biden is a genocide enabling prick.

Like all the presidents before him. There's a reason why Obama was nicknamed the drone president. He was the one  responsible for the "turning weddings into funerals".
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6045 on: April 3, 2024, 06:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on April  3, 2024, 04:37:42 pm
Like all the presidents before him. There's a reason why Obama was nicknamed the drone president. He was the one  responsible for the "turning weddings into funerals".

Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6046 on: April 3, 2024, 06:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on April  3, 2024, 06:31:34 pm
Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754

Shes on Jimmy Fallon trying to be a bit humorous, not her forte but theres nothing to be offended by there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6047 on: April 4, 2024, 02:22:50 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on April  3, 2024, 06:31:34 pm
Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754


Not arrogance at all- it's the absolute truth. But like her 'deplorables' comment, those to whom she's referring will get their knickers in a twist and lash out. She should've learned then that no one wants to be told things they don't like, even if it's true. Especially if it's true.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6048 on: April 4, 2024, 09:52:20 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on April  4, 2024, 02:22:50 am
Not arrogance at all- it's the absolute truth. But like her 'deplorables' comment, those to whom she's referring will get their knickers in a twist and lash out. She should've learned then that no one wants to be told things they don't like, even if it's true. Especially if it's true.
It is an unfortunate reality that 'likeability' is important to some voters. H Clinton is not as good at this stuff as B Clinton. Having said that, she's not the candidate this time, so any negative effects will be tiny. After all, we are only nibbling at the edges of the small number of voters who are potentially persuadable anyway.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6049 on: April 4, 2024, 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  4, 2024, 09:52:20 am
It is an unfortunate reality that 'likeability' is important to some voters. H Clinton is not as good at this stuff as B Clinton. Having said that, she's not the candidate this time, so any negative effects will be tiny. After all, we are only nibbling at the edges of the small number of voters who are potentially persuadable anyway.

Bill Clinton was a master campaigner, he also felt like a real human being, warts and all. That's why people didn't mind his foibles, we've all got them and it heightened his normalness which actually made him more relatable and attractive to voters. You rightly point out that the effect of the Clinton "get over yourself" line will probably be tiny, especially this far from the election, however if that's her attitude she needs to be kept away from the campaign, as should anyone with a similar attitude. That very small number of persuadable voters are largely made up of people who don't like either Trump and Biden and specifically telling those voters to get over themselves is mind numbingly stupid.

I'm of the opinion that the democrats are going to blow this, the polarisation over there seems so baked in that they cannot help but insult and talk down to the very people they need to vote for them. It's Brexit part 2.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6050 on: April 4, 2024, 03:35:23 pm »
There are self seekers in every country.  Perhaps more in the States.  But more and more of his supporters are holding their nose.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6051 on: April 4, 2024, 04:16:48 pm »
Democrats have an opportunity to be the broad church party here but at the same time will have to be wary of how difficult messaging will be.

A couple of notes on some recent material:
A recent 538 podcast discussed the racial realignment and addressed how minorities are shifting to Trump/the right.  It's borne out in polling and recent results (2020).  While still a relatively small shift is expected, why is happening and what are some structural issues around it?  One particularly interesting point is that as communities desegregate and as people become more accustomed to diversity, they'll also be more inclined to have more diverse views.  Case in point, older African Americans are staunchly Democrat, but younger African Americans are more likely to be Republican.  While the percentages are still small, it's something to consider as the community/church/upbringing/experiences change.  Asian voters shifted a bit to the right in the NY mayoral elections for example, and while that's not really going to have large political impact, Latino voters shifting right in Florida does.  You can even see it in the politicians themselves:  Francis Suarez (R)'s dad was a Democrat.  Maria Salazar (R) represents FL-27 in Miami.  Marco Rubio (R) is a Senator.  While Cubans are going to have different experiences as immigrants, as second and third generations settle, they may see themselves as more "American" and be far more likely to fit into the typical "American" demographics of today (e.g. college-educated women are Democrat, no-college degree small business owner as Republican, etc).  The "immigrant" identity that makes even conservative voters lean Democrat even in the face of their "values" (some Democratic Latino focus research groups have discussed this) may eventually subside.

This then leads into Nate Silver's piece on class:

https://www.natesilver.net/p/how-culture-trumps-economic-class

Essentially, as we all know, historically, Democrats are the party of the working class and also low-wage workers in general.  But as trends have shifted, for the first time in 2020 (after threatening to for multiple elections), Democrats actually won voters with $100K+ wages.  They also won voters with <$25K wages.  But as polls initially show for 2024, they're expected to consolidate the gains among high earners but are threatened with potentially losing lower wage workers.  The Democratic party cannot be driven by the historically typical white working class/labor union/city dweller/etc group.  College education is become more ubiquitous (though not the majority yet), and that trend has been long in the making (Democrats and GOP used to be even among college educated but it's now 2/3rd Democrats).  The change is so much that one GOP analyst basically admitted that they've given up on appealing to college educated women, instead focusing on non college educated voters, minorities, and other groups.

Now, the true elite old money types are probably still going to be GOP (and their offspring).  Likewise, rich non college educated types are also going to be GOP.  But you have some young people (children of lower middle, middle, and upper middle classes) that graduate with not a lot of money but will in 10/15/20 years be high earners.  Mostly in white collar jobs.  60% of new incoming college classes are women as well.  As the Democrats trend more here, they become increasingly stretched in how they can message the economy.  For example, during COVID lockdowns, it makes sense to shut everything down, but this has a divergent effect for a UX designer working remotely at home vs. a small business Las Vegas contractor worried about the future of casinos.  So how do the Democrats message here?

GDP growth is astonishingly high.  Wages have been going up (even moreso for lower earners).  Unemployment is near record lows.  Stock market is near all time highs.  So the Democrats should be shouting this from the rooftops, correct?  Yet, doesn't this seem somewhat "Traditional Republican" to you?  Like, if you're making $100K, getting 401K retirement matching, and you're working from home, life is great.  If you're a contractor/worker at a small business, and one form of enjoyment includes eating out at casual restaurants, is life great?  This is the conundrum of a broad church party.  Democrats are supposed to be the party of the working class, but they're heavily indexed on college educated voters (who typically make more than non college educated voters over the course of their lifetimes).  Are they really the party of the working class?  (They'll say the answer is yes, but the messaging is hard).

You can look at the UK with its stronger roots in labor.  The Labour Party is surely the party of the working class?  In 2019, it suffered one of its worst electoral defeats ever, with a very left Corbyn at the party helm.  But look closely at the results:  prominent Tories like IDS and Raab (in Esher!) were hanging on.  Justine Greening didn't even bother running in Putney (her margins went from 25% to 4% from 2015 to 2017).  Labour won Kensington in 2017.  A long-term Tory in Canterbury was ousted in 2017 also, and Labour retained the seat in 2019.  Imagine an election where Labour was so strong in Putney that the incumbent Tory gave up.  Surely that rivals Blair's 418?  Like if Jeremy Corbyn can appeal to well-to-do southerners, he'll have this in the bag!  Obviously, as we know, the demographic shift accelerated by Brexit changed all that.  One of Labour's only true triumphs in 2019 was their dominance among college educated voters (43-29 vs Tories).  Is that the party of the working class?  (Labour will say yes, but the messaging didn't resonate due to Brexit).

The Democrats haven't been truly left-wing for a long time, but they do outperform other left-leaning parties around the world (through outwitting the GOP on a host of issues and pouncing on the GOP's unpopular social policies), and their broad church is powerful.  But it can also be tenuous.

They now outperform historical results in midterms and special elections (because well to-do college educated types vote more typically; women might marginally vote more than men).  But a presidential election?  It's a different game.  Trump brought out a lot of first-time voters.  He excites a lot of apolitical people.  That doesn't play for midterms, but it does for presidential elections.

So the question are:
1. Can they appeal to the $100K "laptop" class and the working class at the same time?
2. Can they win appeal for non-college educated women and recapture younger minorities and younger men?  Do they care to if they are less frequent voters?
3. Will the GOP's appeal to these groups be successful?  Post-Trump, will the GOP revert back to the Mitt Romney types (and the votes by wage bracket trends shift back) or will they carry on that "Trump" approach?  How does their appeal to younger men and minorities clash with their appeal to old money?
4. Can the Democrats dominate the short term (shore up the college-educated voters, still appeal to working class and minorities heavily) or could they hit a geographic and demographic nadir (too indexed on geographies and demographies that don't win over the right voters and lose enough working class and minorities in the wrong areas)?

Shifts had been underway and 2016 really brought that out.  What is next?  As the party in charge, the Democrats need to message, but what is their core message (not from the perspective of anti-GOP but from the perspective of the Democrat platform)?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6052 on: April 4, 2024, 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on April  4, 2024, 04:16:48 pm


Fantastic analysis, thanks for taking the time.

I can't pretend to have the depth of knowledge you have however there really does seem to be a realignment in voting patterns underway. I've been reading about the different Party System eras, in particular the 5th party system which flipped the black vote from Republican to Democrat. Could this be a new Party System forming?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6053 on: April 4, 2024, 06:34:12 pm »
It feels like America is on the edge right now. So many global problems hitting all at the same time, while seemingly at Its weakest point in history. It feels rudderless. Two old men fighting to lead a country on the edge, one is a lunatic and the other, if he wins could quite possibly not finish his term of four years. Congress can hardly govern or even pass a bill, infighting has it at stand still most of the time. Has it ever been this divided?

The world needs a strong leader right now, and it for sure is not coming from America.
 
The state of the states and how it got to now could not be more apt for the times.
 
Gaza is a monumental turning point for Biden, to keep supporting the absolute destruction and loss of civilian life cannot continue and is a big blow against Biden. He must be stronger on this issue or will lose more votes. If you add to that the lack of support and funding for Ukraine at a critical time in that war, the rise of China, Russia relations and the instability in middle east It all paints a grim picture, but it is reality right now.

I fear more and more its a shoe in for Trump, and that will only magnify the troubles ahead.

Trumps leadership during Covid was a sham, clueless on every level, he divided the country instead of bringing it together. His denial of the election and his unwavering backing of Jan 6th hostages ( most of them convicted and doing time for assaulting police and inciting a riot)  is deplorable and it looks like there will be very little accountability before the election for all the charges against him. He has the Supreme Court in his pocket, knows how to work the system and has fervent backing of millions and millions of voters.

I know he is probably going to trail over the hush money but at this point it seems that even if convicted it will make no difference to his voters.

The Dems need to get stronger at messaging and quick, reading skippers post highlights the changing times and trends.

Such an important election and yet the choice is Trump or Biden. No wonder people are feeling disillusioned from it all.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6054 on: April 4, 2024, 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: nozza on April  4, 2024, 06:34:12 pm
Such an important election and yet the choice is Trump or Biden.


Seems an easy choice.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6055 on: April 4, 2024, 08:19:40 pm »
If the Dems can't appeal to the undecided voter this time around then their campaign team has failed miserably. Obviously they can run on many positives which they can list while shining the light on the failures of the previous term. Modern campaigning in politics especially in the states is pretty much negative, honestly that probably should not be the center of Bidens campaign this year. Negative ads won't dent Trump's base, it won't increase Joe's that much and it might even alienate some out there who could be completely turned off from voting. That's my one fear that there's a low turnout so the Dems better push the get out and vote campaign.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6056 on: April 5, 2024, 03:31:04 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April  4, 2024, 06:35:56 pm
Seems an easy choice.

It's an easy choice for some...but most....who knows?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6057 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm »
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1777421038566998189

Well, we were waiting for the Dems to take the gloves off, and they certainly went hard with this ad.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6058 on: Yesterday at 01:41:22 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1777421038566998189

Well, we were waiting for the Dems to take the gloves off, and they certainly went hard with this ad.
that is very well done.  the Dems are drowning in issue/content they can use to highlight the Twat's bullshit hypocrisy and lack of humanity. the trick will be to use it selectively and well - keeping the message simple and relatable will be key I think.

I saw some Dem advisors on CNN recently saying an advertising theme of "Trump is a danger to [fill in the blank - democracy, your healthcare, your social security, the US's standing in the world .... the list is endless] is a good way to go.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm »
It was a matter of time, really.

Quote
Arizona Reinstates 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban
The states highest court said the law, passed in 1864 when Arizona was a territory and moribund for decades under Roe v. Wade, was now enforceable.


Arizonas highest court on Tuesday upheld an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for womens health care and election-year politics in a critical battleground state.

The Arizona Supreme Court said that because the federal right to abortion in Roe v. Wade had been overturned, there was no federal or state law preventing Arizona from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions that had sat dormant for decades.

The 1864 law, the court said in a 4-2 decision, is now enforceable. But the court also put its ruling on hold for the moment, and sent the case back to a lower court to hear additional arguments.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/09/us/arizona-abortion-ban.html
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6060 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
It was a matter of time, really.

I take it the Arizona state government is Republican? Talk about kicking an own goal in a state that had a strong chance of flipping back to Red in November.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6061 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
I take it the Arizona state government is Republican? Talk about kicking an own goal in a state that had a strong chance of flipping back to Red in November.

Yes, our state government is heavily MAGA / Denial Republican.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 09:05:03 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
It was a matter of time, really.

Trump will be fuming
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 09:13:17 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
It was a matter of time, really.

A law originally passed the year the before the 13th Amendment was ratified.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 09:18:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:13:17 am
A law originally passed the year the before the 13th Amendment was ratified.

And just after Biden was born



😝
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
I take it the Arizona state government is Republican? Talk about kicking an own goal in a state that had a strong chance of flipping back to Red in November.

Not sure they would have won the Senate vote (Kari Lake is a nutjob and favourite to win the GOP vote, and they comprehensively voted against her last time she was up for an election state wide); as for the Presidential, they have managed to get on the ballot paper a pro-choice measure so turnout will be high and thats a good thing for Biden.
