« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 323808 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6040 on: April 2, 2024, 10:45:01 am »
The company that covered Trumps bond payment is Knight Insurance, owned by billionaire Don Henley.  More below

https://edition.cnn.com/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2024/04/01/trump-posts-175-million-bond-new-york-civil-fraud-lawsuit/
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6041 on: April 2, 2024, 11:32:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on April  2, 2024, 10:45:01 am
The company that covered Trumps bond payment is Knight Insurance, owned by billionaire Don Henley.  More below

https://edition.cnn.com/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2024/04/01/trump-posts-175-million-bond-new-york-civil-fraud-lawsuit/

I wonder how the boys of summer feel about it...
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6042 on: April 2, 2024, 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on April  2, 2024, 11:32:31 am
I wonder how the boys of summer feel about it...

😁 Hankey apparently is the name.  Seems to have a long standing relationship with Trump & family. 

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-hankey-civil-fraud-bond-axos-knight-speciality-insurance-company-1885832

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6043 on: April 2, 2024, 06:35:57 pm »
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,739
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 04:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm
Joe Biden is a genocide enabling prick.

Like all the presidents before him. There's a reason why Obama was nicknamed the drone president. He was the one  responsible for the "turning weddings into funerals".
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:37:42 pm
Like all the presidents before him. There's a reason why Obama was nicknamed the drone president. He was the one  responsible for the "turning weddings into funerals".

Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6046 on: Yesterday at 06:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm
Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754

Shes on Jimmy Fallon trying to be a bit humorous, not her forte but theres nothing to be offended by there.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 12:44:49 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 02:22:50 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm
Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.

Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"

The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1775543118789529754


Not arrogance at all- it's the absolute truth. But like her 'deplorables' comment, those to whom she's referring will get their knickers in a twist and lash out. She should've learned then that no one wants to be told things they don't like, even if it's true. Especially if it's true.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 