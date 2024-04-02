Like all the presidents before him. There's a reason why Obama was nicknamed the drone president. He was the one responsible for the "turning weddings into funerals".



Making decisions that result in the deaths of people will always be a part of being US president unless you go full isolationist. Biden isn't a warmonger by any reasonable interpretation of his time in office. That said his time may be up if the likes of Hilary Clinton are on his campaign trail.Asked "What do you say to voters who are upset that Trump and Biden are the two choices?"The first 3 words out of her mouth are "Get over yourself". Unbelievable arrogance.