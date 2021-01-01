« previous next »
Imagine if Everton escaped relegation by a single point. Their heads would explode. ;D

Rafa will do things his way there. He knows the dan base needs to be dragged kicking and screaming into reality, and fancies himself the man to do just that.

Other managers weren't arsed because it was just another job for them. They were happy to pander to the lunatic fringe if it served their purpose. That's not Rafa. He loves the city as a whole and probably sees himself as the medicine Everton needs to take if they're to get back on their feet.

I fear they are too far gone though. They are going nowhere without money, and he will carry the can if they go nowhere.

We all know Chelsea have been outperforming their xG so quite funny to see it revert to mean against the blues.

Rafa certainly stamping his foot down.

1-1 @ Chelsea. Brings on an 18 year old and keeps Coleman and Allan on the bench.
World class  :lmao

Notice I put 'world-class'. As in that's what they believe, not me
Looks like they're splashing some cash on some Ukrainian left back. Guess that's Digne on his way out then.
