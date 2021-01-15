« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 245129 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,174
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm »
Merry Christmas, Everton.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
Cheers you weirdo Blue Loons.  :wave
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 pm »
Played Rafa.
Logged

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,532
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm »
Another booking for a dive tonight?  Biggest cheaters in the league.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,941
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Funny watching the first 15 and the bit during our half time. They seemed to have more team spirit and were running around like men possessed. Even Iwobi looked awake.
Holgate is a liability though. They looked like a team committed to the plan. I wonder if Richi La and a couple of others are the problem and now they have gone for a while.

What from I saw of it Chelsea were so ponderous and crap in front of goal that it gave Everton a boost to fight out a result. Chelsea had over 80% possession.

Branthwaite played well, Gordon was good when he got on the ball, that was about it. One of the young strikers got booked for a terrible dive, so he'll fit right in.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,380
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
What from I saw of it Chelsea were so ponderous and crap in front of goal that it gave Everton a boost to fight out a result. Chelsea had over 80% possession.

Branthwaite played well, Gordon was good when he got on the ball, that was about it. One of the young strikers got booked for a terrible dive, so he'll fit right in.

Never saw that..
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm »
Wow.  Great achievement by Rafa to get a point with that team he sent out.  Great or incredibly fortunate looking at the match stats!
Logged

Offline cheesemason

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm
Their team tonight is appalling, even by their standards. Chelsea should absolutely better them.

Shows what I know  ;D
Logged

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,532
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
Pickford diving out of the way for Chelseas goal.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,999
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm »
Literally everyone in that stadium was probably hating on Rafa tonight, an unusual situation even in football. So I'm glad for him that he won a point that helps the team he loves ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
These blue loons just can't give Rafa any credit at all. ;D

Quote
This is just pure desire from the players Al. To grind out a point. Rafa just holding the team back.
:lmao

https://twitter.com/LeaderRound/status/1471600651297775617
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Pickford diving out of the way for Chelseas goal.

Literally ducked over backward, probably because his arms won't get his hands up to cover his face...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Not sure how Chelsea managed to fuck up a guaranteed 3 points against our Bitter brethren.

Mixed emotions from the boo shite tonight I imagine
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
These blue loons just can't give Rafa any credit at all. ;D
 :lmao

https://twitter.com/LeaderRound/status/1471600651297775617

They're still stewing he dropped Digne for his replacement to put in a great performance in a win
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm »
Klopp: "I looked at Everton's team tonight and didn't know half the players".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
Brilliant from Rafa with his back against the wall. Hope he stuffs it to the bitters.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,702
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Brilliant from Rafa with his back against the wall. Hope he stuffs it to the bitters.

Looking at the stats I'd say it was more down to Chelsea relying on defenders or penalties catching up with them more than anything Everton did, was always gonna bite them on the arse
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm »
Agent Rafa
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,675
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 11:55:34 pm »
Everton love their list of "Firsts"

One they won't be getting because Liverpool just did..

First Club to register 2,000 wins in the Top flight in England. And we even gave them a 14 year head start as we only started in 1892 v 1878.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,136
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 12:12:35 am »
They were extremely shit and shouldve lost 3/4 but didnt against our title rivals

Perfection
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 12:23:11 am »
Everton fans must be despondent that Chelsea gave them a point.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 12:43:17 am »
Nobody can figure out which team's supporters were more stunned by that result.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,999
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 12:57:23 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:17 am
Nobody can figure out which team's supporters were more stunned by that result.
Or which were more upset - for the same reason
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 01:00:04 am »
Did the Ev supporters boo at the end, btw??  :)
Logged

Offline Kuwaiti Red

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 03:47:41 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Literally everyone in that stadium was probably hating on Rafa tonight, an unusual situation even in football. So I'm glad for him that he won a point that helps the team he loves ;)

Think about it this way,he made Everton lose two points and Chelsea lose two points. No wonder he was hated by both home and away fans.

 ;D
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,915
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 06:13:48 am »
Thank you, agent Rafa!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 