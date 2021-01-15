Funny watching the first 15 and the bit during our half time. They seemed to have more team spirit and were running around like men possessed. Even Iwobi looked awake.

Holgate is a liability though. They looked like a team committed to the plan. I wonder if Richi La and a couple of others are the problem and now they have gone for a while .



What from I saw of it Chelsea were so ponderous and crap in front of goal that it gave Everton a boost to fight out a result. Chelsea had over 80% possession.Branthwaite played well, Gordon was good when he got on the ball, that was about it. One of the young strikers got booked for a terrible dive, so he'll fit right in.