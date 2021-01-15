Funny watching the first 15 and the bit during our half time. They seemed to have more team spirit and were running around like men possessed. Even Iwobi looked awake. Holgate is a liability though. They looked like a team committed to the plan. I wonder if Richi La and a couple of others are the problem and now they have gone for a while
What from I saw of it Chelsea were so ponderous and crap in front of goal that it gave Everton a boost to fight out a result. Chelsea had over 80% possession.Branthwaite played well, Gordon was good when he got on the ball, that was about it. One of the young strikers got booked for a terrible dive, so he'll fit right in.
Their team tonight is appalling, even by their standards. Chelsea should absolutely better them.
This is just pure desire from the players Al. To grind out a point. Rafa just holding the team back.
Pickford diving out of the way for Chelseas goal.
These blue loons just can't give Rafa any credit at all. https://twitter.com/LeaderRound/status/1471600651297775617
Brilliant from Rafa with his back against the wall. Hope he stuffs it to the bitters.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Nobody can figure out which team's supporters were more stunned by that result.
Literally everyone in that stadium was probably hating on Rafa tonight, an unusual situation even in football. So I'm glad for him that he won a point that helps the team he loves
