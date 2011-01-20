Newsnight was quite fiesty last night, with talk of Starmer 'marginlising the left'. Len 'fucking' Mccluskey is not happy about it, nor is Jeremy Corbyn nor is John McDonnell. That's three big boxes ticked for me.
I thought Peter Kyle came across quite well articulating that the problem isn't necessarily the left in itself but the left with the electorate.
I'm not sure why the BBC feels the need to show a Jeremy Corbyn rally with a room full of people, its as if they are trying to show how popular he is, when he clearly isn't, well not with the electorate at least.
Then there is the John McDonnell interview towards the end when he is still advocating the Corbyn approach and uniting the party, despite it being pointed out that resulted in Labours biggest defeat in years. What gets me about these from the left wanting to 'unite' the party, they only want to unite it on their own terms, its as if they are trying to convert the Labour party into a Marxist party. https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001043h/newsnight-28092021