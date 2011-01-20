I want to see what he's thinking with 'common ownership' outside of nationalisation. The reality is that time and capacity to deliver is limited for a (potentially) one term labour government so the thing to think about is which battles and which legislation are most worth taking through to then show to the electorate and then those which lay the foundations for a potential second term. What's not going to happen is reversing every privatisation of Thatcher and Major in four or five years, even if there was a sensible case to do them. Priorities and then what can be done.



Just re.Mandelson, I don't think he's involved beyond popping up as a cheerleader at every zoom event I've attended for near on a couple of years and in the press. This is all on Starmer and his team. It's very soft left/centre of the Labour party behind it. The mad thing to think about is the policy platform the old Labour right is now signed up to and pushing for. Sometimes it's worth taking 'yes' for an answer and making distance from those who haven't spotted that Labour has legal, moral, and political obligations it has to fulfill.