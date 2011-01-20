Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.2%)
Good
30 (13.4%)
Average
77 (34.4%)
Poor
43 (19.2%)
Awful
53 (23.7%)
Too early to say
16 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 224

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 34452 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm

That's the mystery.

They're held to different standards than other parties.

And the only reason I can conclude to that is, the people who vote Tory in this Country are Racist, Xenophobic and Misogynistic pieces of filth!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm »
Bakers Union disaffiliates from Labour during 2021 party conference



The Bakers Union (BFAWU) has announced today that it has decided to disaffiliate from Labour during its annual party conference, accusing Keir Starmer of waging a factional internal war instead of focusing on real change.

In a statement, the union said: We have a real crisis in the country and instead of leadership, the partys leader chooses to divide the trade unions and the membership by proposing changes to the way elections for his successor will take place.

We dont see that as a political party with any expectations of winning an election. Its just the leader trying to secure the right wing factions chosen successor.

Reacting to the news, a Labour spokesperson said: With Keir Starmer, the Labour Party is changing, to face the country, offer credible policies that will positively change the lives of working families, and to show that we are once again fit to govern.

Momentum responded to BFAWU disaffiliation by saying: The Bakers Union founded the Labour Party, and their decision to disaffiliate is a shocking consequence of Starmers failure to stand up for working people.

The BFAWU has particularly drawn attention to the demand for setting a minimum wage of £15 per hour for all workers. Labour has called for £10, and this difference has been a key source of tension between the leadership and the unions.

Andy McDonald resigned from the shadow cabinet on Monday, saying it was because Starmers office told him to argue against a national minimum wage of £15 an hour and against statutory sick pay at the living wage.

The Bakers Union statement conclude: The BFAWU will not be bullied by bosses or politicians. When you pick on one of us, you take on all of us. Thats what solidarity means.

The small left-wing trade union lost its seat on Labours national executive committee (NEC) when conference union delegates voted for the Musicians Union to be included on the ruling body rather than BFAWU.

It is also understood that BFAWU president Ian Hodson had been warned by Labour that he faced possible expulsion because he was listed as a sponsor of the Labour Against the Witchhunt group, which the party proscribed.

Below is the full statement.

The decision taken by delegates who predominantly live in whats regarded as Labour red wall seats shows how far the Labour Party has travelled away from the aims and hopes of working class organisations like ours.

The decision by the party to not engage with a union that levied its poorly paid members in 1902 to build a party that would bring about real change to their lives, is the culmination of a failure to deliver those changes during our 119 year relationship.

In 1902 we had thousands being fed by the king, while today the poor must feed themselves. We need footballers to campaign to ensure our schoolchildren get a hot meal. Workers in our sector, who keep the nation fed, are relying on charity and good will from family and friends to put food on their tables. They rely on help to feed their families, with 7.5% relying on food banks, according to our recent survey.

But instead of concentrating on these issues we have a factional internal war led by the leadership. We have a real crisis in the country and instead of leadership, the partys leader chooses to divide the trade unions and the membership by proposing changes to the way elections for his successor will take place. We dont see that as a political party with any expectations of winning an election. Its just the leader trying to secure the right wing factions chosen successor.

The decision taken by our delegates doesnt mean we are leaving the political scene, it means we will become more political and we will ensure our members political voice is heard as we did when we started the campaign for £10 per hour in 2014. Today we want to see £15 per hour for all workers, the abolition of zero hours contracts and ending discrimination of young people by dispensing with youth rates.

The BFAWU will not be bullied by bosses or politicians. When you pick on one of us you take on all of us. Thats what solidarity means.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 05:30:20 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is scum, thats the truth.

Telling the truth is never a bad thing.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
"I didn't come into politics to vote over and over in Parliament and lose and then go and tweet about it."

Feisty.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58718835
He looked good v Kuenssberg. It's great that you know he isn't going to trip himself up or allow himself to be tripped up and that his self-confidence is genuine not transparently bogus. Johnson looks shell shocked by comparison now that he has finally materialised.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:30:20 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is scum, thats the truth.

Telling the truth is never a bad thing.


Depends if you are bothered about winning elections i suppose

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
This is why - however much you might agree with her - it was bad idea for Raynor to use the language she did.


Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 05:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm
Bakers’ Union disaffiliates from Labour during 2021 party conference

Does that mean Starmer will have to buy his own pastries for the team meetings?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm
Depends if you are bothered about winning elections i suppose


There is a difference in people not liking what you say and then voting for someone else though. A lot of those results would read the same on what Tories said but that doesn't mean that people who were going to vote Labour will now change their mind.

In the grand scheme of things, what Raynor said will have little impact in how people vote. She is still an asset for Labour in that, unlike a lot of people in Labour's top team, she is a bit distinguishable and is gathering a strong reaction in the wider public.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
This is why - however much you might agree with her - it was bad idea for Raynor to use the language she did.


But theres a bigger reason.

Say you have a policy that as an opposition leader you want promoted.. something about womens refuges for instance.

It might be a policy that you can get the government to support and pick up.
Imagine that you go and speak to the minster you need to convince, and its someone youve previously described as scum.  Are they likely to listen to you? No.  So the people who miss out are your own constituents.  Its fine to think it, but its childish, lazy and downright incompetent to say it out loud.

This isnt to say that there arent Tory MPs who have said the same or worse recently of course, but theyre in power, Labour need to change opinions.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm
Bakers Union disaffiliates from Labour during 2021 party conference

The BFAWU will not be bullied by bosses or politicians. When you pick on one of us you take on all of us. Thats what solidarity means.


The leader of the union is a sponsor of the proscribed antisemitic group Labour Against the Witchhunt, that's why he is facing expulsion from the Labour party. It's telling that the announcement concludes on it and wanting to have solidarity with it. It's also somewhat perplexing that the straw which broke the camel's back was between losing their attempt to retain their seat on the NEC and this afternoon.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
"I didn't come into politics to vote over and over in Parliament and lose and then go and tweet about it."

Feisty.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58718835

nice
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 05:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm
He looked good v Kuenssberg. It's great that you know he isn't going to trip himself up or allow himself to be tripped up and that his self-confidence is genuine not transparently bogus. Johnson looks shell shocked by comparison now that he has finally materialised.

I have doubts about things and details but he has surprised me again. Would have been easy to try to soft peddle things but he's gone for trying to get it over with now. Not quite the fence sitter I thought. He looks sharp in that interview, yeah.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm
Depends if you are bothered about winning elections i suppose


True. Johnson just spouts bullshit and seems to do him no harm but Id like to think were a bit better then that.

Where I completely lose faith though is I can bet you that if you polled the reaction of the public to some of the disgusting things Johnson has said I doubt the public would view it as bad as what Raynor said.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm »
That interview was great

"I'm trying to turn our party from a party that spends too much time talking to itself to a party that talks to the country about issues that matter to the country"

He's right. The country couldn't give two fucks about all this internal wrangling.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm
The leader of the union is a sponsor of the proscribed antisemitic group Labour Against the Witchhunt, that's why he is facing expulsion from the Labour party. It's telling that the announcement concludes on it and wanting to have solidarity with it. It's also somewhat perplexing that the straw which broke the camel's back was between losing their attempt to retain their seat on the NEC and this afternoon.

Was going to say it's very much a picking up their ball and going home tactic considering they lost their NEC seat yesterday
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:29:42 pm
Interesting, thanks - a little surprised at the 18-24 year olds

You shouldn't be. On the whole people want their elected politicians to be better than them.

This is why....

a)....there is quite a durable feeling that those who win democratic contests must be virtuous and represent what we like most about ourselves. It can therefore be difficult being a politician. They are often judged by higher standards than anyone else - over sexual infidelity, expenses claims, past indiscretions, general behaviour and comportment.

b)....the defence that "I think the Tories are scum" is no defence of Raynor at all. It's beside the point.

c)....the apparent popularity of the cheating, lying, lazy, racist Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a mystery.

In accounting for c) I can only imagine that Johnson is a successful anomaly. Because he has never pretended to be honest, and indeed made a fetish out of being a rogue (too put it kindly) the British public do not mind when evidence is uncovered showing Johnson's dishonesty and roguishness. On the contrary they applaud the fact that he is living up to his bad-boy reputation. Indeed they see him as unusually sincere. "He doesn't pretend to be someone he isn't (does he Mavis?)"

Labour politicians find it harder to be rogues for ideological reasons. Socialism, after all, is founded on a positive view of human nature (too positive say its critics). Unlike politicians defending capitalism they cannot make a virtue out of being greedy, selfish, and out for themselves. Nor, since socialism is also about universal love and mutual courtesy, can they go around describing people - even their opponents - as "scum."  It subtly undermines people's beliefs in their sincerity as well as the plausibility of the social system they champion.   
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm
You shouldn't be. On the whole people want their elected politicians to be better than them.

This is why....

a)....there is quite a durable feeling that those who win democratic contests must be virtuous and represent what we like most about ourselves. It can therefore be difficult being a politician. They are often judged by higher standards than anyone else - over sexual infidelity, expenses claims, past indiscretions, general behaviour and comportment.

b)....the defence that "I think the Tories are scum" is no defence of Raynor at all. It's beside the point.

c)....the apparent popularity of the cheating, lying, lazy, racist Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a mystery.

In accounting for c) I can only imagine that Johnson is a successful anomaly. Because he has never pretended to be honest, and indeed made a fetish out of being a rogue (too put it kindly) the British public do not mind when evidence is uncovered showing Johnson's dishonesty and roguishness. On the contrary they applaud the fact that he is living up to his bad-boy reputation. Indeed they see him as unusually sincere. "He doesn't pretend to be someone he isn't (does he Mavis?)"

Labour politicians find it harder to be rogues for ideological reasons. Socialism, after all, is founded on a positive view of human nature (too positive say its critics). Unlike politicians defending capitalism they cannot make a virtue out of being greedy, selfish, and out for themselves. Nor, since socialism is also about universal love and mutual courtesy, can they go around describing people - even their opponents - as "scum."  It subtly undermines people's beliefs in their sincerity as well as the plausibility of the social system they champion.


So populism is dead?

Id have bet that the last place it would die is amongst the young
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm
You shouldn't be. On the whole people want their elected politicians to be better than them.

This is why....

a)....there is quite a durable feeling that those who win democratic contests must be virtuous and represent what we like most about ourselves. It can therefore be difficult being a politician. They are often judged by higher standards than anyone else - over sexual infidelity, expenses claims, past indiscretions, general behaviour and comportment.

b)....the defence that "I think the Tories are scum" is no defence of Raynor at all. It's beside the point.

c)....the apparent popularity of the cheating, lying, lazy, racist Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a mystery.

In accounting for c) I can only imagine that Johnson is a successful anomaly. Because he has never pretended to be honest, and indeed made a fetish out of being a rogue (too put it kindly) the British public do not mind when evidence is uncovered showing Johnson's dishonesty and roguishness. On the contrary they applaud the fact that he is living up to his bad-boy reputation. Indeed they see him as unusually sincere. "He doesn't pretend to be someone he isn't (does he Mavis?)"

Labour politicians find it harder to be rogues for ideological reasons. Socialism, after all, is founded on a positive view of human nature (too positive say its critics). Unlike politicians defending capitalism they cannot make a virtue out of being greedy, selfish, and out for themselves. Nor, since socialism is also about universal love and mutual courtesy, can they go around describing people - even their opponents - as "scum."  It subtly undermines people's beliefs in their sincerity as well as the plausibility of the social system they champion.   

Brexit.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm
The decision taken by delegates ....

Says it all. Fuck what the members of the union want. Not even a consultation, let alone a vote. Just a bunch of Trot delegates deciding on the spur of the moment. So much for effing democracy.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm »
So to summarise - The Bakers Union have got a cob on with Starmer?

They must be barmy!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 06:14:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
So to summarise - The Bakers Union have got a cob on with Starmer?

They must be barmy!

They didn't use their loaf that's for sure.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
So to summarise - The Bakers Union have got a cob on with Starmer?

They must be barmy!
But we knead their dough.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm »
It's all very kneady.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 06:23:22 pm »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm »
It's just a bun fight really isn't it?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:23:22 pm
D'oh!

;D

Oh crumbs, yes, I hadn't refreshed the page.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:23:22 pm
D'oh!

The whole thing leaves a sour taste in the mouth.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
This is why - however much you might agree with her - it was bad idea for Raynor to use the language she did.


Whilst I do not disagree with your general point, that poll is misleading. If a senior Tory MP had recently used the word 'scum' to describe The Labour Party, and although you might find that the overall percentages are similar, I strongly suspect that the breakdown across party and Brexit lines would be turned upside down.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 06:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm
Whilst I do not disagree with your general point, that poll is misleading. If a senior Tory MP had recently used the word 'scum' to describe The Labour Party, and although you might find that the overall percentages are similar, I strongly suspect that the breakdown across party and Brexit lines would be turned upside down.

No doubt, but I'm not sure how that makes it misleading?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1149 on: Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1150 on: Yesterday at 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
"I didn't come into politics to vote over and over in Parliament and lose and then go and tweet about it."

Feisty.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58718835
He's right to have the fight and fuck them off. Labour cannot win with the Labour Party as presently constituted - there needs to be clear light between what Labour offers now and what it was offering under the other fella.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1151 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:39:45 pm
No doubt, but I'm not sure how that makes it misleading?
Because your average reader will just read that poll to indicate that Tories and Brexiteers are more morally upright and of higher rectitude than Labour/Remain supporters. The reality is that the majority of people provide their views according to their alliances rather than the general question at hand. Of course, this is a problem with all such polls. These questions tell you less about people's real views on such questions than it does about their wider positions. These questions (and the answers) are meaningless.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1152 on: Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm
Because your average reader will just read that poll to indicate that Tories and Brexiteers are more morally upright and of higher rectitude than Labour/Remain supporters. The reality is that the majority of people provide their views according to their alliances rather than the general question at hand. Of course, this is a problem with all such polls. These questions tell you less about people's real views on such questions than it does about their wider positions. These questions (and the answers) are meaningless.

They certainly should be read with a huge pinch of salt, but I don't think that makes it misleading, or useless data.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1153 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm
They certainly should be read with a huge pinch of salt, but I don't think that makes it misleading, or useless data.
They're just trying to get a rise. It's the yeast of our problems.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1154 on: Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm »
Bakers Union disaffiliated.

Gesture politics at its worst. I had a conversation with an old fishing mate this evening. Hes a former T&G regional convenor and Wales TUC delegate. We are both convinced Starmer has had considerable input from Mandelson, and has decided to take on the Corbynites/malcontents at this conference, because they represent a festering sore that wont go away.


Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 08:40:06 am »
Absolute madness these conferences last so long. 5 solid days for people to spend in close proximity with people who hate each other.
