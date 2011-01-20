Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.4%)
Good
21 (16.7%)
Average
53 (42.1%)
Poor
17 (13.5%)
Awful
23 (18.3%)
Too early to say
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 4624 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #120 on: July 14, 2021, 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 14, 2021, 12:21:35 pm
Just openly called Johnson a racist c*nt in PMQT
As much as I would like to think otherwise, I assume that's not an actual quote.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,427
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #121 on: July 14, 2021, 12:25:32 pm »
He also pulled up the Tories who were catcalling and jeering and said "You might want to listen" as they suddenly realised that they were also being openly racist/dismissive.

This Tory shitshow has survived a lot, but will it survive the whole England Team refusing to meet with Johnson (Which someone just told me is happening, though not had chance today to check the news..)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #122 on: July 14, 2021, 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 14, 2021, 12:21:35 pm
Just openly called Johnson a racist c*nt in PMQT



Think he should just get the mace and whack the c*nt. Ground the racist c*nt into the ground.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,465
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #123 on: July 14, 2021, 12:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on July 14, 2021, 12:37:54 pm
Think he should just get the mace and whack the c*nt. Ground the racist c*nt into the ground.

Ground Boris? Ground Johnson?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #124 on: July 14, 2021, 12:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 14, 2021, 12:47:14 pm
Ground Boris? Ground Johnson?

Honestly, I genuinely don't care how it happens, just get the abortion out.

Back on to KS, strong performance, less forensic and more confrontational, we need more of that.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #125 on: July 19, 2021, 10:59:40 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on July 14, 2021, 12:50:32 pm
Honestly, I genuinely don't care how it happens, just get the abortion out.

Back on to KS, strong performance, less forensic and more confrontational, we need more of that.
Targeting "hero voters" is the new strategy apparently, sounds very condescending.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #126 on: July 19, 2021, 11:15:07 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on July 19, 2021, 10:59:40 am
Targeting "hero voters" is the new strategy apparently, sounds very condescending.

I've had a quick Google but I can't find anything that overtly matches up with "hero voters" - can you expand a bit for me please?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,736
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #127 on: July 19, 2021, 11:19:21 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on July 19, 2021, 10:59:40 am
Targeting "hero voters" is the new strategy apparently, sounds very condescending.

I wonder what it means?

Labour is targetting former voters. Could it mean that?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #128 on: July 19, 2021, 11:23:33 am »
Probably just means they want Harry Kane to come out as a Labour voter.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #129 on: July 19, 2021, 11:35:24 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 19, 2021, 11:15:07 am
I've had a quick Google but I can't find anything that overtly matches up with "hero voters" - can you expand a bit for me please?
Sure, it's an article in todays Times, heroes like Van drivers, healthcare workers etc. to break dow the Blue Wall. There is also stuff on banning "poisonous" groups within the Labour party as well.

Snippet below.

...
Starmer appointed Mattinson as his director of strategy two months ago. She was Gordon Browns chief pollster and is the author of a book entitled Beyond the Red Wall: Why Labour Lost, How the Conservatives Won and What Will Happen Next?
She has identified hero voters as the way for Labour to recapture constituencies lost by the party in 2019. Mattinson will present her full findings at Labour conference in the autumn. One shadow cabinet source said that Mattinsons polling was impressive but questioned her terminology. Its a bit of an odd expression but her analysis is spot-on, the source said. Our messaging has been too broad. Weve been trying to appeal to too many people. We need to focus on Tory voters in red wall seats. 
Another said that Labour would seek to capitalise on the nations response to the racism directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final. They said that the teams patriotism would appeal to the hero voters the party needed to win over. During the pandemic the heroes were the van drivers, the shopworkers, the people who kept us going, the source said. This is about saying, Weve got a better offer to make to these voters than the Tories. People are fed up with the culture wars.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,066
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #130 on: July 19, 2021, 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on July 19, 2021, 11:35:24 am
Sure, it's an article in todays Times, heroes like Van drivers, healthcare workers etc. to break dow the Blue Wall. There is also stuff on banning "poisonous" groups within the Labour party as well.

Snippet below.

...
Starmer appointed Mattinson as his director of strategy two months ago. She was Gordon Browns chief pollster and is the author of a book entitled Beyond the Red Wall: Why Labour Lost, How the Conservatives Won and What Will Happen Next?
She has identified hero voters as the way for Labour to recapture constituencies lost by the party in 2019. Mattinson will present her full findings at Labour conference in the autumn. One shadow cabinet source said that Mattinsons polling was impressive but questioned her terminology. Its a bit of an odd expression but her analysis is spot-on, the source said. Our messaging has been too broad. Weve been trying to appeal to too many people. We need to focus on Tory voters in red wall seats. 
Another said that Labour would seek to capitalise on the nations response to the racism directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final. They said that the teams patriotism would appeal to the hero voters the party needed to win over. During the pandemic the heroes were the van drivers, the shopworkers, the people who kept us going, the source said. This is about saying, Weve got a better offer to make to these voters than the Tories. People are fed up with the culture wars.
I'd agree with the shadow cabinet member that 'hero voters' is an odd label which needs to go.

I can't find the image but Klopp made a point in programme notes in the last year about people in these important roles, that are sometimes condescendingly and dismissively referred to as low-skill or menial jobs. He made a great point, and basically said he'd be annoyed if he ever had to hear that again. Suggested an alternative along the lines of 'jobs that are vital to keep the country running'.

Wonder if the leadership are now going for a What Would Jurgen Do approach. Probably no better bellwether out there (if I'm understanding/using the term properly..)
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #131 on: July 19, 2021, 11:54:29 am »
I thought "key workers" was the phrase used, hero workers is a bit rubbish.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,144
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #132 on: July 19, 2021, 12:37:30 pm »
It's naff but its intention is to shift how voters are seen internally, I suspect, and shape the focus for what Labour would do in power. Socialist societies etc. ran merchandise of "Never kissed a Tory" when party needs a fair few of them to stop being Tories if it wants to get into government. Framing those voters for what they have done over the pandemic helps move things on a bit from that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #133 on: July 19, 2021, 01:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 19, 2021, 12:37:30 pm
It's naff but its intention is to shift how voters are seen internally, I suspect, and shape the focus for what Labour would do in power. Socialist societies etc. ran merchandise of "Never kissed a Tory" when party needs a fair few of them to stop being Tories if it wants to get into government. Framing those voters for what they have done over the pandemic helps move things on a bit from that.

Not gonna lie - whenever I see someone on a dating profile with a "Never kissed a Tory" t-shirt, slogan etc or something similar I do tend to treat that as moving on from them quick sharp.

It is a little bit of a "Good for you - do you have a personality?" because if that is your headline then it does seem to speak for a very narrow band personality/world view.

I remember (prior to taking this approach) matching with someone like that and, unsurprisingly. we got to talking about politics and I mentioned having friends who were Tory and Libdem and it caused an almighty stink.

To be fair - this won't be every person who has ever worn a tshirt like that but it seems to stem from "I'm holier than thou" politics
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,144
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #134 on: July 19, 2021, 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 19, 2021, 01:39:20 pm
Not gonna lie - whenever I see someone on a dating profile with a "Never kissed a Tory" t-shirt, slogan etc or something similar I do tend to treat that as moving on from them quick sharp.

It is a little bit of a "Good for you - do you have a personality?" because if that is your headline then it does seem to speak for a very narrow band personality/world view.

I remember (prior to taking this approach) matching with someone like that and, unsurprisingly. we got to talking about politics and I mentioned having friends who were Tory and Libdem and it caused an almighty stink.

To be fair - this won't be every person who has ever worn a tshirt like that but it seems to stem from "I'm holier than thou" politics

That judgement element which can be part of it is interesting, as you say. To not overdo the 'never kiss' thing, it was a joke initially to raise cash for a socialist society, but the message it gives out is a useful shorthand for what you mention there and more. Find the common ground and pitch to that instead. It's not mad new insight however it's packaged, but I think there's too many who want to see it as competing interests rather than shared ones. If you're improving the working conditions and rights of people working in a warehouse up in Bolton then that is going to be part of doing exactly the same for a courier in the middle of Brighton. etc.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #135 on: July 20, 2021, 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 13, 2021, 03:13:25 pm
<snip>

They also had a united front in terms of the key figures, even though those politicians spanned all corners of the party - Blair from the 'third way' camp; Brown from a 'moderate-left-but-with-economic-savvy' position; Robin Cook an intellectual-leftist; Straw from the more socially-conservative left; Prescott from the working-class left; etc, etc.


Add to that Margaret Beckett, Mo Mowlam, John Reid, Geoff Hoon, Frank Dobson, Clare Short. For all their faults (aplenty) there were all in Blair's first cabinet and political titans compared to all the politicians we have today. It's absolutely night and day across the board and that includes the other parties and their politicians from that time too.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #136 on: July 20, 2021, 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on July 19, 2021, 11:35:24 am
Sure, it's an article in todays Times, heroes like Van drivers, healthcare workers etc. to break dow the Blue Wall. There is also stuff on banning "poisonous" groups within the Labour party as well.

Snippet below.

...
Starmer appointed Mattinson as his director of strategy two months ago. She was Gordon Browns chief pollster and is the author of a book entitled Beyond the Red Wall: Why Labour Lost, How the Conservatives Won and What Will Happen Next?
She has identified hero voters as the way for Labour to recapture constituencies lost by the party in 2019. Mattinson will present her full findings at Labour conference in the autumn. One shadow cabinet source said that Mattinsons polling was impressive but questioned her terminology. Its a bit of an odd expression but her analysis is spot-on, the source said. Our messaging has been too broad. Weve been trying to appeal to too many people. We need to focus on Tory voters in red wall seats. 
Another said that Labour would seek to capitalise on the nations response to the racism directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final. They said that the teams patriotism would appeal to the hero voters the party needed to win over. During the pandemic the heroes were the van drivers, the shopworkers, the people who kept us going, the source said. This is about saying, Weve got a better offer to make to these voters than the Tories. People are fed up with the culture wars.



The problem is that the majority of former Labour voters in their traditional heartlands who've switched to Tory (often via UKIP/TBP) have done so because they have rejected the "wokist focus on minority-issues" perception of the Labour Party - and that perception applies to Labour under Blair, Milliband Corbyn, Starmer.

Labour aren't winning back those lost voters without sacrificing their equalities principles, which are core to the party.

These people aren't necessarily racist/homophobic/anti-minorities in general (although a chunk are). They just see their lives have become tougher over the past so many years and want the focus of politicians to be on them. And have fallen for the bullshit peddled by the right-wing media that the blame for their ills lies with the EU/immigrants/lefties/wokists/benefits 'scroungers'/etc.

I personally think Labour shouldn't try to re-attract these voters (at least not shape their policies to try to win them back). Instead, they should package themselves as a party focused on a fairer distribution of the wealth that working people create in this country, with a public services 'rebirth revolution', and renegotiating a better deal with the EU that irons out all these mountains that the hard-Brexit is forcing us to have to climb.

Labour needs to be setting their own agenda, not constantly chasing votes - because if they put their focus on appeasing the lost red wall voters, they alienate voters elsewhere.





Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 12:52:33 pm »
I think hes been poor up to now but then I dont think its ever been more difficult to lead the Labour Party.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm »
Gonna make a prediction that Labour will win the next GE.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm
Gonna make a prediction that Labour will win the next GE.
:lmao

I like Starmer, but the greatest politician ever to have lived  would have a near impossible job of it.  This Parliament is about detoxifying Labour.  If he does that, hes done his job.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 05:03:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
:lmao

I like Starmer, but the greatest politician ever to have lived  would have a near impossible job of it.  This Parliament is about detoxifying Labour.  If he does that, hes done his job.

God forbid someone wants to be optimistic about the Tories getting the boot sooner rather than later.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm »
There is so much that could go wrong for the tories, anything could happen, even world record swings. Of course a lot of things will have to go right for Labour though.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:03:08 pm
God forbid someone wants to be optimistic about the Tories getting the boot sooner rather than later.
I want to be optimistic, I really do, but I can also study history and see there is pretty much zero chance of getting rid of the Tory virus that currently afflicts this country
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
This Parliament is about detoxifying Labour.  If he does that, hes done his job.


The potential problem is that for every voter Starmer's 'detoxification' wins back, one walks away on the left edge.

I'm torn on this. I want to see this shower of corrupt shite swept away, but I also want a de facto war declaring on the super-rich and their endemic tax-dodging. I want to see anti-union legislation repealling so workers can recover their power. I want to see utilities nationalised (ideally with compensation at a level equivalent to the original sale price then index-linked). I want to see the involvement of all private companies in the provision of public services reversed and outlawed.

Starmer isn't going to do any of that.

I don't think Corbyn would have, either, but I thought of Corbyn as a small step towards a proper socialist government.


But then, I know I'm frustratingly in a minority.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
:lmao

I like Starmer, but the greatest politician ever to have lived  would have a near impossible job of it.  This Parliament is about detoxifying Labour.  If he does that, hes done his job.

Yeah fair Im not sold on Starmer myself and I should caveat that this is if Boris continues down the path hes going hell self sabotage his own position. 3 more years of this and people will be fed up and vote for an alternative. If not then Brits just love punishment.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,736
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 06:12:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm
I want to be optimistic, I really do, but I can also study history and see there is pretty much zero chance of getting rid of the Tory virus that currently afflicts this country

You may be right. But I'm curious to know what bit of history has informed that conclusion?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:12:25 pm
You may be right. But I'm curious to know what bit of history has informed that conclusion?
How many times has a majority of that size been over turned?

Were talking a long time back, and we were dealing with serious oppositions.  I like Starmer, but the public perception of Labour right now is too often of a bunch of crackpot Marxist loons.  I suspect the corbyn years wont be forgotten in a hurry.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 06:44:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm
How many times has a majority of that size been over turned?

Were talking a long time back, and we were dealing with serious oppositions.  I like Starmer, but the public perception of Labour right now is too often of a bunch of crackpot Marxist loons.  I suspect the corbyn years wont be forgotten in a hurry.

Just as a counter-point to we were dealing with serious oppositions, were we not dealing with serious governments also? Its a tall ask of course but I dont believe the Tory majority in 2019 was the country heading to the polls and saying Yes, this all feels right and we want it to continue for decades to come, more a combination of This is who I usually vote for, This is how we get Brexit and This is not Corbyn. I dont personally believe its as stable a majority as it looks. Wishful thinking from me though perhaps.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm

The potential problem is that for every voter Starmer's 'detoxification' wins back, one walks away on the left edge.

Considering how many of the latter gave their support to Galloway, one wonders if anything that has any chance of dethroning the Tories would ever get their support.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm
How many times has a majority of that size been over turned?

Were talking a long time back, and we were dealing with serious oppositions.  I like Starmer, but the public perception of Labour right now is too often of a bunch of crackpot Marxist loons.  I suspect the corbyn years wont be forgotten in a hurry.

Majority size isn't really that important a metric when it comes to FPTP. Small swings can have hufe impacts on the seat counts.
Logged

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:58:22 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm
Gonna make a prediction that Labour will win the next GE.
I would put the house on Labour losing baaaadly if Starmer is still there by then. Burnham would have a decent shot I reckon.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,427
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #151 on: Today at 11:59:34 am »
Seeing a flood of my friends and friends of friends on Social Media videoing themselves ripping up/burning/throwing away their Labour Membership cards and calling Starmer every name under the sun and saying that he has betrayed the entire history of the Party and that they''ll never vote Labour again.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 