Sure, it's an article in todays Times, heroes like Van drivers, healthcare workers etc. to break dow the Blue Wall. There is also stuff on banning "poisonous" groups within the Labour party as well.
Snippet below.
...
Starmer appointed Mattinson as his director of strategy two months ago. She was Gordon Browns chief pollster and is the author of a book entitled Beyond the Red Wall: Why Labour Lost, How the Conservatives Won and What Will Happen Next?
She has identified hero voters as the way for Labour to recapture constituencies lost by the party in 2019. Mattinson will present her full findings at Labour conference in the autumn. One shadow cabinet source said that Mattinsons polling was impressive but questioned her terminology. Its a bit of an odd expression but her analysis is spot-on, the source said. Our messaging has been too broad. Weve been trying to appeal to too many people. We need to focus on Tory voters in red wall seats.
Another said that Labour would seek to capitalise on the nations response to the racism directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final. They said that the teams patriotism would appeal to the hero voters the party needed to win over. During the pandemic the heroes were the van drivers, the shopworkers, the people who kept us going, the source said. This is about saying, Weve got a better offer to make to these voters than the Tories. People are fed up with the culture wars.
The problem is that the majority of former Labour voters in their traditional heartlands who've switched to Tory (often via UKIP/TBP) have done so because they have rejected the "wokist focus on minority-issues" perception of the Labour Party - and that perception applies to Labour under Blair, Milliband Corbyn, Starmer.
Labour aren't winning back those lost voters without sacrificing their equalities principles, which are core to the party.
These people aren't necessarily racist/homophobic/anti-minorities in general (although a chunk are). They just see their lives have become tougher over the past so many years and want the focus of politicians to be on them. And have fallen for the bullshit peddled by the right-wing media that the blame for their ills lies with the EU/immigrants/lefties/wokists/benefits 'scroungers'/etc.
I personally think Labour shouldn't try to re-attract these voters (at least not shape their policies to try to win them back). Instead, they should package themselves as a party focused on a fairer distribution of the wealth that working people create in this country, with a public services 'rebirth revolution', and renegotiating a better deal with the EU that irons out all these mountains that the hard-Brexit is forcing us to have to climb.
Labour needs to be setting their own agenda, not constantly chasing votes - because if they put their focus on appeasing the lost red wall voters, they alienate voters elsewhere.