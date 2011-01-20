I've had a quick Google but I can't find anything that overtly matches up with "hero voters" - can you expand a bit for me please?



Sure, it's an article in todays Times, heroes like Van drivers, healthcare workers etc. to break dow the Blue Wall. There is also stuff on banning "poisonous" groups within the Labour party as well.Snippet below....Starmer appointed Mattinson as his director of strategy two months ago. She was Gordon Browns chief pollster and is the author of a book entitled Beyond the Red Wall: Why Labour Lost, How the Conservatives Won and What Will Happen Next?She has identified hero voters as the way for Labour to recapture constituencies lost by the party in 2019. Mattinson will present her full findings at Labour conference in the autumn. One shadow cabinet source said that Mattinsons polling was impressive but questioned her terminology. Its a bit of an odd expression but her analysis is spot-on, the source said. Our messaging has been too broad. Weve been trying to appeal to too many people. We need to focus on Tory voters in red wall seats. Another said that Labour would seek to capitalise on the nations response to the racism directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final. They said that the teams patriotism would appeal to the hero voters the party needed to win over. During the pandemic the heroes were the van drivers, the shopworkers, the people who kept us going, the source said. This is about saying, Weve got a better offer to make to these voters than the Tories. People are fed up with the culture wars.