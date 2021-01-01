« previous next »
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 02:48:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:28:41 am
I have only stated my opinion that Konate won't be selected for the Olympics, and explained why I think so. People have responded by saying that he deserves to be picked. Of course that he deserves. Based on his talent, he should have also been picked for the Euros, ahead of Lenglet and Zouma, but France symply don't work that way ...

I guess so - but it's seems like you are trying too hard to justify it. Anyway - not knocking you.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 06:34:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:44:38 am
oh you doubled down ;D

So let's get this straight, you think he was destined to be a world class player under a great manager. But that he's also an example of someone who didn't achieve their potential because he was crushed by the expectations (of people who thought he looked a decent talent in his debut seasons).

Seems like not dealing with that pressure would be a pretty big hindrance to becoming one of the best players in the world..........what would I know though, I'm just a thick lowly liverpool supporter

Anyway I'm gonna leave you to your 'logical fallacy+casual xenophobia=success' posts and call it a night.

Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 am »
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:34:10 am
Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...

Insert Seinfeld I'm done GIF

Your logic is either bafflingly bad, if you believe that nonsense you just spouted, or you're just throwing in a non-sequitur to distract from how badly you've argued your point
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on Yesterday at 02:20:14 am
How old was Mbappe before he became a mainstay and main attacking threat for the French team - I think I may have dreamt his involvement as a teenager in the senior team that won the WC, where he basically carried their attack...   

Not sure if the 2018 WC was available in Macadonia...? :D

Six and 1 half years.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:07:56 am »
When we signed Karius in 2016, it was reported that Germany wanted to take him to the Olympics, but he turned them down at Klopp's request to join our pre-season instead.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:02:07 am
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?

I think we do if they are under 23, if they are over 23 then we can withdraw them.

Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 01:50:05 am
That doesnt answer my question. Thats just you observing a correlation between two sets of data, and implying a causal relationship between them. So let me ask again: is there anything to support your view that France has a policy of protecting its young players in the way you suggest?

There isn't one. It's fantasy bollocks in his mind that he's presenting as a fact like he does a large amount of the time on here. For someone who's been banned under previous accounts so many times I'm absolutely amazed this one has lasted this long when he's shown absolutely zero change in behaviour.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:19:46 am
I think we do if they are under 23, if they are over 23 then we can withdraw them.


Which we had better do with Mo.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:32:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:22:35 am
Which we had better do with Mo.
If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:32:14 am
If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.

Yes I'd expect he goes. Most people will see it as an honor to represent your country at the Olympics and we seem to have a good relationship with the Egyptian FA so in exchange I'm sure they'll agree to leave him out of any friendlies over the next few months. Egypt have been grouped with Spain and Argentina so I suspect he'll be back with us pretty soon anyway. Wouldn't surprise me if Minamino gets called up by Japan.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 05:08:40 pm »
Question about the soccer in the Olympics. Do two of the players still have to ride on bicycles or has that now been scrapped? Oh, and do the goalies still have to catch the ball with a butterfly net?

I hope all our players go. It'd be great if they got a bronze medal.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm »
That still makes more sense than some posts in this thread in the last week Yorky!
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:40:14 am »
Konate please start learning everything from VVD.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Does he have experience at LCB and RCB and which side is he more likely to play for us?
