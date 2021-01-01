If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.



Yes I'd expect he goes. Most people will see it as an honor to represent your country at the Olympics and we seem to have a good relationship with the Egyptian FA so in exchange I'm sure they'll agree to leave him out of any friendlies over the next few months. Egypt have been grouped with Spain and Argentina so I suspect he'll be back with us pretty soon anyway. Wouldn't surprise me if Minamino gets called up by Japan.