« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Konate signs  (Read 26056 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,923
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:48:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:28:41 am
I have only stated my opinion that Konate won't be selected for the Olympics, and explained why I think so. People have responded by saying that he deserves to be picked. Of course that he deserves. Based on his talent, he should have also been picked for the Euros, ahead of Lenglet and Zouma, but France symply don't work that way ...

I guess so - but it's seems like you are trying too hard to justify it. Anyway - not knocking you.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #401 on: Today at 06:34:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:44:38 am
oh you doubled down ;D

So let's get this straight, you think he was destined to be a world class player under a great manager. But that he's also an example of someone who didn't achieve their potential because he was crushed by the expectations (of people who thought he looked a decent talent in his debut seasons).

Seems like not dealing with that pressure would be a pretty big hindrance to becoming one of the best players in the world..........what would I know though, I'm just a thick lowly liverpool supporter

Anyway I'm gonna leave you to your 'logical fallacy+casual xenophobia=success' posts and call it a night.

Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:02:07 am »
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,475
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:34:10 am
Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...

Insert Seinfeld I'm done GIF

Your logic is either bafflingly bad, if you believe that nonsense you just spouted, or you're just throwing in a non-sequitur to distract from how badly you've argued your point
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on Today at 02:20:14 am
How old was Mbappe before he became a mainstay and main attacking threat for the French team - I think I may have dreamt his involvement as a teenager in the senior team that won the WC, where he basically carried their attack...   

Not sure if the 2018 WC was available in Macadonia...? :D

Six and 1 half years.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:07:56 am »
When we signed Karius in 2016, it was reported that Germany wanted to take him to the Olympics, but he turned them down at Klopp's request to join our pre-season instead.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 