Author Topic: Konate signs  (Read 30457 times)

Re: Konate signs
« Reply #400 on: June 8, 2021, 02:48:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  8, 2021, 12:28:41 am
I have only stated my opinion that Konate won't be selected for the Olympics, and explained why I think so. People have responded by saying that he deserves to be picked. Of course that he deserves. Based on his talent, he should have also been picked for the Euros, ahead of Lenglet and Zouma, but France symply don't work that way ...

I guess so - but it's seems like you are trying too hard to justify it. Anyway - not knocking you.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #401 on: June 8, 2021, 06:34:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on June  8, 2021, 01:44:38 am
oh you doubled down ;D

So let's get this straight, you think he was destined to be a world class player under a great manager. But that he's also an example of someone who didn't achieve their potential because he was crushed by the expectations (of people who thought he looked a decent talent in his debut seasons).

Seems like not dealing with that pressure would be a pretty big hindrance to becoming one of the best players in the world..........what would I know though, I'm just a thick lowly liverpool supporter

Anyway I'm gonna leave you to your 'logical fallacy+casual xenophobia=success' posts and call it a night.

Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #402 on: June 8, 2021, 07:02:07 am »
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #403 on: June 8, 2021, 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  8, 2021, 06:34:10 am
Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...

Insert Seinfeld I'm done GIF

Your logic is either bafflingly bad, if you believe that nonsense you just spouted, or you're just throwing in a non-sequitur to distract from how badly you've argued your point
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #404 on: June 8, 2021, 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on June  8, 2021, 02:20:14 am
How old was Mbappe before he became a mainstay and main attacking threat for the French team - I think I may have dreamt his involvement as a teenager in the senior team that won the WC, where he basically carried their attack...   

Not sure if the 2018 WC was available in Macadonia...? :D

Six and 1 half years.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #405 on: June 8, 2021, 09:07:56 am »
When we signed Karius in 2016, it was reported that Germany wanted to take him to the Olympics, but he turned them down at Klopp's request to join our pre-season instead.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #406 on: June 8, 2021, 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on June  8, 2021, 07:02:07 am
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?

I think we do if they are under 23, if they are over 23 then we can withdraw them.

Quote from: palimpsest on June  8, 2021, 01:50:05 am
That doesnt answer my question. Thats just you observing a correlation between two sets of data, and implying a causal relationship between them. So let me ask again: is there anything to support your view that France has a policy of protecting its young players in the way you suggest?

There isn't one. It's fantasy bollocks in his mind that he's presenting as a fact like he does a large amount of the time on here. For someone who's been banned under previous accounts so many times I'm absolutely amazed this one has lasted this long when he's shown absolutely zero change in behaviour.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #407 on: June 8, 2021, 09:22:35 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June  8, 2021, 09:19:46 am
I think we do if they are under 23, if they are over 23 then we can withdraw them.


Which we had better do with Mo.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #408 on: June 8, 2021, 09:32:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2021, 09:22:35 am
Which we had better do with Mo.
If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #409 on: June 8, 2021, 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  8, 2021, 09:32:14 am
If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.

Yes I'd expect he goes. Most people will see it as an honor to represent your country at the Olympics and we seem to have a good relationship with the Egyptian FA so in exchange I'm sure they'll agree to leave him out of any friendlies over the next few months. Egypt have been grouped with Spain and Argentina so I suspect he'll be back with us pretty soon anyway. Wouldn't surprise me if Minamino gets called up by Japan.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #410 on: June 8, 2021, 05:08:40 pm »
Question about the soccer in the Olympics. Do two of the players still have to ride on bicycles or has that now been scrapped? Oh, and do the goalies still have to catch the ball with a butterfly net?

I hope all our players go. It'd be great if they got a bronze medal.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #411 on: June 8, 2021, 07:35:03 pm »
That still makes more sense than some posts in this thread in the last week Yorky!
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #412 on: June 9, 2021, 01:40:14 am »
Konate please start learning everything from VVD.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #413 on: June 9, 2021, 03:41:32 pm »
Does he have experience at LCB and RCB and which side is he more likely to play for us?
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #414 on: June 16, 2021, 08:33:27 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on June  9, 2021, 03:41:32 pm
Does he have experience at LCB and RCB and which side is he more likely to play for us?

Was wondering this myself when pondering whether he could cover the left with VVD in the middle and Joe Gomez or Matip on the right when we go to a back 3 and push Trent and Robbo up to wing-back.  8)
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #415 on: June 20, 2021, 10:05:09 pm »
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #416 on: June 20, 2021, 10:35:18 pm »
Finally might see more action in the anime thread on here.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
His influence is already growing.  LFC have signed a publication sponsor with a Manga company. ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1407238294405066752

Quote
We're delighted to welcome a new global partner, @KODANSHA_EN
, to the club as our official publication partner.

The Reds and Kodansha will work together to inspire young fans to harness their creativity and follow their dreams of achieving careers in the creative industry.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #418 on: Today at 11:10:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:01:24 am
His influence is already growing.  LFC have signed a publication sponsor with a Manga company. ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1407238294405066752


this is pretty cool! hopefully get some cool illustrations commissioned at some point off the back of this.

nice to see us partnering with a creative organisation, and not some company trying to get kids stuffing their faces with sugar, alcohol and into betting
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #419 on: Today at 11:15:35 am »
So for the uninitiated, what's this got to do with Konate and why is it Samies daily choice for posting the same thing in about eight different threads? :D

Is Konate the name of some japanese anime character?
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »
 ;D

Konate is into anime and manga mate, Like seriously into them.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:24:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:21:55 am
;D

Konate is into anime and manga mate, Like seriously into them.

Tell him to grow up when you next see him.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:24:33 am
Tell him to grow up when you next see him.
Tell him that on 8 different threads too
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:24:33 am
Tell him to grow up when you next see him.

Says Shooter McGavin  ;D
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:10:41 am
this is pretty cool! hopefully get some cool illustrations commissioned at some point off the back of this.

nice to see us partnering with a creative organisation, and not some company trying to get kids stuffing their faces with sugar, alcohol and into betting

Not the first time that Liverpool has been linked with manga and anime. Miyazaki's Porco Rosso was inspired by Neil Ruddock.
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:25:03 pm
Not the first time that Liverpool has been linked with manga and anime. Miyazaki's Porco Rosso was inspired by Neil Ruddock.

;D

Porco Rosso was much better dealing with the wings
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:57:55 pm »
Has Konate been giving a squad number yet ?
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Today at 04:57:55 pm
Has Konate been giving a squad number yet ?

六九
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #428 on: Today at 05:29:56 pm »
Don't know how to link it here but he's with his mates on his Instagram story letting off red flares with a Liverpool flag and YNWA blasting out ;D
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:31:28 pm »
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #430 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm »
That's the one! Well he's keen, I'll give him that ;D
