I have only stated my opinion that Konate won't be selected for the Olympics, and explained why I think so. People have responded by saying that he deserves to be picked. Of course that he deserves. Based on his talent, he should have also been picked for the Euros, ahead of Lenglet and Zouma, but France symply don't work that way ...
oh you doubled down So let's get this straight, you think he was destined to be a world class player under a great manager. But that he's also an example of someone who didn't achieve their potential because he was crushed by the expectations (of people who thought he looked a decent talent in his debut seasons).Seems like not dealing with that pressure would be a pretty big hindrance to becoming one of the best players in the world..........what would I know though, I'm just a thick lowly liverpool supporterAnyway I'm gonna leave you to your 'logical fallacy+casual xenophobia=success' posts and call it a night.
Well, if you think that Klopp and Mourinho have the same approach for developing talented young players, I won't argue with that ...
How old was Mbappe before he became a mainstay and main attacking threat for the French team - I think I may have dreamt his involvement as a teenager in the senior team that won the WC, where he basically carried their attack... Not sure if the 2018 WC was available in Macadonia...?
Do we have to release players to the Olympics?
That doesnt answer my question. Thats just you observing a correlation between two sets of data, and implying a causal relationship between them. So let me ask again: is there anything to support your view that France has a policy of protecting its young players in the way you suggest?
I think we do if they are under 23, if they are over 23 then we can withdraw them.
Which we had better do with Mo.
If Mo wants to go I expect we'll let him go.
Does he have experience at LCB and RCB and which side is he more likely to play for us?
We're delighted to welcome a new global partner, @KODANSHA_EN, to the club as our official publication partner.The Reds and Kodansha will work together to inspire young fans to harness their creativity and follow their dreams of achieving careers in the creative industry.
His influence is already growing. LFC have signed a publication sponsor with a Manga company. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1407238294405066752
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Konate is into anime and manga mate, Like seriously into them.
people like big dick nick.
Tell him to grow up when you next see him.
this is pretty cool! hopefully get some cool illustrations commissioned at some point off the back of this.nice to see us partnering with a creative organisation, and not some company trying to get kids stuffing their faces with sugar, alcohol and into betting
Not the first time that Liverpool has been linked with manga and anime. Miyazaki's Porco Rosso was inspired by Neil Ruddock.
Has Konate been giving a squad number yet ?
