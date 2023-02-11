« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 51580 times)

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #840 on: February 11, 2023, 09:41:36 am »
The problem is that misogyny is deeply entrenched in society and it's not taken seriously. There are clear parallels with racism in this respect. Laura Bates does great work in this respect, especially the work she does in schools. She says she's seen a change in recent years, where young teenage boys now talk back when she addresses issues such as sexism. These boys are angry, say that men are the real victims and white men are persecuted, and that women lie about rape. We hear this rhetoric from some politicians and celebrities, too. I'd recommend reading Bates' Men Who Hate Women, which looks at misogynistic online communities (the so-called pick-up artists, Men Going Their Own Way, etc.) to see the scale of the problem. Andrew Tate is just the tip of the iceberg.

The police are in serious need of reform - everything from recruitment and vetting procedures to how they deal with police perpetrators needs to be rewritten. The whole toxic culture needs to be eradicated. The Centre for Women's Justice and Victim Support both say that they've dealt or a dealing with hundreds of women who've be abused by serving officers. Recommendations such as better street lighting doesn't begin to scratch the surface of what needs to be done.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #841 on: February 11, 2023, 09:48:27 am »
Quote from: John C on February 10, 2023, 08:32:53 pm
It's a lot more complex than that mate. "Insecure" is a polite way of describing them, their own lives could be a combination of poor upbringing, sometimes societal failure, inherent inhumane evilness (and I don't use that term lightly) and many, many other reasons that shape them in to horrendous people. It disgusts me that there could be a loads of them in the ground on Monday with me Liverpool is rife. These people who make a woman fear for her life are more disturbed that "insecure".
But also, at the moment of contact there could be (or often is) a vulnerability in the girl / woman involved. So the c*nts prey.

It's a real increasing underfunded disease in society, but there are genuine resources available for woman in such situations, they will never go without help if they can make themselves brave enough to take a massive step in their lives and reach out.

yeh i guess my comments where about the everyday 'insecure' men who aren't always murderers, perverts, rapists etc (which i did mention also)

the type of men that pass laws and follow a religious doctrine that devalues a woman's worth - a boy that grows up with an abusive father who only ever was abusive to his mother and so the son thinks it is normal - the nobheads who shout when pissed 'get your tits out love'

it's those men that can be still be 'saved' and be made to see things from a woman's perspective

as i always say when talking about what is best for women - ask them
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #842 on: February 14, 2023, 01:41:30 pm »
Absolute den of rats these lot.  So the two earlier reports about this twat exposing himself weren't dealt with or investigated and just days later he kidnaps, rapes and murders Sarah.

I don't think it's even possible to clear out all the bad apples, the rot is so deeply ingrained the whole lot needs composting!

BBC News - Misconduct cases over Couzens exposure reports

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-64637692
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #843 on: February 14, 2023, 01:57:30 pm »
There has to be funny handshakes involved here, this isn't just 'watching each other's backs'.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #844 on: February 14, 2023, 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 01:41:30 pm
Absolute den of rats these lot.  So the two earlier reports about this twat exposing himself weren't dealt with or investigated and just days later he kidnaps, rapes and murders Sarah.

I don't think it's even possible to clear out all the bad apples, the rot is so deeply ingrained the whole lot needs composting!

BBC News - Misconduct cases over Couzens exposure reports

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-64637692

They all have each others backs. You know my story with my parents neighbour but we have been intimidated by Police and I even got accused of ramping up the dispute again when chasing for a resolution.

They genuinely cant be arsed to do their job and her poor family suffer the consequences. This case makes me so angry.

This isnt just a Met thing but across the majority of Forces in Uk.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #845 on: February 14, 2023, 03:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:17:58 pm
They all have each others backs. You know my story with my parents neighbour but we have been intimidated by Police and I even got accused of ramping up the dispute again when chasing for a resolution.

They genuinely cant be arsed to do their job and her poor family suffer the consequences. This case makes me so angry.

This isnt just a Met thing but across the majority of Forces in Uk.

I have nothing against them having each others backs when absolute dickheads are causing mayhem but consciously not following up on complaints or deciding not to take them seriously just because they're fellow officers should never happen.

It's shit like you're going through that raises the anti when the issues become more serious. 

Ignore and/or cover up the little stuff which snowballs into actual physical harm to other innocent parties further down the line.

Their own fucking conscience should be enough to kick up a fuss and make sure they do the job properly.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #846 on: February 14, 2023, 03:46:15 pm »
They are a nasty bunch, but have to say a lot better than many other countries. Good job our lot are not given guns like in the USA otherwise we would have a lot more issues on our hands. Already had enough incidents about tasering.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #847 on: February 14, 2023, 03:55:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 03:35:19 pm
I have nothing against them having each others backs when absolute dickheads are causing mayhem but consciously not following up on complaints or deciding not to take them seriously just because they're fellow officers should never happen.

It's shit like you're going through that raises the anti when the issues become more serious. 

Ignore and/or cover up the little stuff which snowballs into actual physical harm to other innocent parties further down the line.

Their own fucking conscience should be enough to kick up a fuss and make sure they do the job properly.



This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #848 on: February 14, 2023, 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp

Thats sickening. Sadly the truth is for every 5 or 6 injunctions coming in (we deal with this stuff, im not a cop). theres 1 or 2 that are just purely retribution or staged stories to get someone out the family home etc. Sadly its these that probably effect the genuine cases.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #849 on: February 14, 2023, 04:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 14, 2023, 04:14:46 pm
Thats sickening. Sadly the truth is for every 5 or 6 injunctions coming in (we deal with this stuff, im not a cop). theres 1 or 2 that are just purely retribution or staged stories to get someone out the family home etc. Sadly its these that probably effect the genuine cases.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teenager-fined-reporting-stalker-police-23775721?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

More grim reading on the case there.

She was fined.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #850 on: February 14, 2023, 07:34:01 pm »
Norman Bettison could have been appointed chief constable of any force, but Merseyside was chosen. Sums up the polices attitude to any criticism.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #851 on: February 14, 2023, 08:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp

Couzens was exposing himself to females in 2015 where another report went into a drawer with no follow up. 

He wasn't a copper then and had it been investigated he'd never have become a copper. 

He'd probably have remained a sex pest but maybe as a member of the public he'd have been behind bars rather than free to use his uniform, badge and authority to rape and murder.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #852 on: February 14, 2023, 08:35:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 08:03:17 pm
Couzens was exposing himself to females in 2015 where another report went into a drawer with no follow up. 

He wasn't a copper then and had it been investigated he'd never have become a copper. 

He'd probably have remained a sex pest but maybe as a member of the public he'd have been behind bars rather than free to use his uniform, badge and authority to rape and murder.

They don't follow stuff up and you literally have to chase them constantly to get anywhere.

I don't know how they can sleep at night as they have let a lot of people down.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #853 on: February 14, 2023, 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 08:35:45 pm
They don't follow stuff up and you literally have to chase them constantly to get anywhere.

I don't know how they can sleep at night as they have let a lot of people down.

It's those bastard Tory targets again mate.  If it's not recorded it doesn't need to be added to the crime figures, followed up or dealt with.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #854 on: February 15, 2023, 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 08:59:44 pm
It's those bastard Tory targets again mate.  If it's not recorded it doesn't need to be added to the crime figures, followed up or dealt with.



Even if it is then they do nothing.

How can you have an organisation like the IOPC who just pass stuff back to the same Force you complain about ?

I have basically been told that this neighbour is a little bit odd but no one wants to take ownership.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #855 on: February 17, 2023, 06:56:36 pm »
FFS does it never end. 

What is the point of doing a sting operation for the twat to get a suspended sentence 😡

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.barnsleychronicle.com/amp-article/24721/suspended-sentence-for-paedophile
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #856 on: February 17, 2023, 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 15, 2023, 01:28:20 pm
Even if it is then they do nothing.

How can you have an organisation like the IOPC who just pass stuff back to the same Force you complain about ?

I have basically been told that this neighbour is a little bit odd but no one wants to take ownership.

It's like they have to wait for them to do something mate.

We had a dickhead move in next to us years ago at our old place and had the police round umpteen times for a variety of the things and nothing was done.

After 5yrs of absolute hell he attacked Paul with a knife, thankfully not seriously but he had stitches and needed 3wks off work and then he was arrested and wasn't allowed back to the house.

I said in my statement that if we'd known that's what it took to get rid we could have got rid of him years ago 🤷
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #857 on: March 1, 2023, 07:53:53 am »
FFS!

Laws are robust enough??  Is that how do many of them end up Met Police Officers?  Or working with kids?

BBC News - Hundreds of UK sex offenders went missing, figures show

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64624921
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #858 on: March 1, 2023, 01:00:33 pm »
It might be time for society to consider chemical castration. What use is a sexual proclivity which is probably uncurable, dangerous and has no legal means of being maintained.


Maybe for the unpopular opinions thread but then why should victims (lifelong in most cases) pay the price for this situation, someone has to.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #859 on: March 1, 2023, 11:39:49 pm »
Not a surprise

Former acting Met commissioner allegedly called bulk of rape complaints regretful sex

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/01/former-acting-met-commissioner-allegedly-called-bulk-of-complaints-regretful-sex
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #860 on: March 1, 2023, 11:43:50 pm »
And another report about undercover police targeting vulnerable women for sex

the Metropolitan police was dominated by a cult of masculinity which glamourised violence and male physical courage, placed heavy emphasis on drinking as a test of manliness, and involved extreme denigration and sexualisation of women including women police officers,

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/21/endemic-sexism-in-met-police-led-to-undercover-deception-inquiry-told

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #861 on: March 6, 2023, 04:40:17 pm »
They want washing down with disinfectant that lot.


Given the full catalogue of events and chances missed, action not taken etc.  and the consequence that someone has died (no, not died, raped and murdered) in a brutal and humiliating way and the people close to her have had their lives ruined. It beggars belief and I hope those who have made consciously made mistakes and contributed to that culture cannot live with themselves. We should be ashamed as a society that an event like that has been allowed to happen.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #862 on: March 6, 2023, 06:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March  6, 2023, 04:40:17 pm
They want washing down with disinfectant that lot.


Given the full catalogue of events and chances missed, action not taken etc.  and the consequence that someone has died (no, not died, raped and murdered) in a brutal and humiliating way and the people close to her have had their lives ruined. It beggars belief and I hope those who have made consciously made mistakes and contributed to that culture cannot live with themselves. We should be ashamed as a society that an event like that has been allowed to happen.

They probably haven't given it a seconds thought.

Absolute c*nts!  It's the them vs us attitude - fucking stinks!
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #863 on: March 7, 2023, 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March  6, 2023, 04:40:17 pm
They want washing down with disinfectant that lot.


Given the full catalogue of events and chances missed, action not taken etc.  and the consequence that someone has died (no, not died, raped and murdered) in a brutal and humiliating way and the people close to her have had their lives ruined. It beggars belief and I hope those who have made consciously made mistakes and contributed to that culture cannot live with themselves. We should be ashamed as a society that an event like that has been allowed to happen.

i think they'll just carry on as normal sadly as it reminds me of what happened within the inquiry into the zeebrugger disaster - when a crew member admitted that he saw that the doors open and did nothing, the judge queried why didn't he close them or bring it to attention - and he simply and calmly answered 'it wasn't my job to'
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #864 on: March 14, 2023, 02:30:56 pm »
I should be shocked but I'm not which is a sad indictment of how little faith there is that the police take these complaints seriously.

It's over 30yrs since I experienced domestic violence yet I had so much support from the police even though I wasn't pressing charges so how come things are so bad? 

Why have things got worse rather than better?  Is it really a funding issue or a macho one?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64915126
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #865 on: Today at 09:22:08 am »
Hardly a surprise but nothing will change despite us being told they're already implementing new policies, lessons have been learned blah, blah, blah.

Yet we still have shit like this so where are they learning?

BBC News - Met officers investigated for sexual misconduct working as normal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-65005957

BBC News - Met Police: Women and children failed by 'boys' club', review finds

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #866 on: Today at 09:33:26 am »
Met police found to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic

Author of landmark report says Met can no longer presume that it has the permission of the people of London to police them

Quote
The Metropolitan police is broken and rotten, suffering collapsing public trust and is guilty of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia, an official report has said.

The report by Louise Casey, commissioned by the Met after one of its officers abducted Sarah Everard, taking her from from a London street in March 2021, before raping and murdering her, is one of the most damning of a major British institution .

The 363-page report details disturbing stories of sexual assaults, usually covered up or downplayed, with 12% of women in the Met saying they had been harassed or attacked at work, and one-third experiencing sexism.

Lady Casey said that the lifeblood of British policing was haemorrhaging and her report warned that public consent is broken with just 50% of the public expressing confidence, even before revelations about the forces worst recent scandals.

She pinned the primary blame on its past leadership and said: Public respect has fallen to a low point. Londoners who do not have confidence in the Met outnumber those who do, and these measures have been lower amongst black Londoners for years.

The Met has yet to free itself of institutional racism. Public consent is broken. The Met has become unanchored from the Peelian principle of policing by consent set out when it was established.

The report found a bullying culture, frontline officers demoralised and feeling let down by their leaders, and discrimination baked into the system.

Casey revealed that one Muslim officer had bacon stuffed in his boots, a Sikh officer had his beard cut, minority ethnic officers were much more likely to be disciplined or leave, and Britains biggest force remains disproportionately white, in a capital that is increasingly diverse.

Stop and search and use of force on powers against black people was excessive, found the report for the Met  which stops more people per head of population than any other force.

A catalogue of suffering by women included frequent abuses by senior officers, including one subjecting a female junior to repeated harassment and an indecent act. She complained and told the inquiry: It would have probably been better to suffer in silence, but I couldnt do that. He got away with everything, I was made to look like the liar.

Casey said the Met was failing on so many levels the crisis is existential, and if not fixed could end in its dismemberment: If sufficient progress is not being made at the points of further review, more radical, structural options, such as dividing up the Met into national, specialist and London responsibilities, should be considered to ensure the service to Londoners is prioritised.

Casey said austerity had deprived the Met of £700m but the cuts made by the force left its protection of children and women as inadequate.

Already crushingly low convictions of rapists were made worse by fridges that housed rape kits being broken, or being so full that evidence was lost, and cases dropped with rapists going free because of police bungles. Casey claimed in one instance someone ruined a fridge full of evidence by leaving their lunchbox in it.

Casey said the Met had blown repeated chances to reform by official inquiries over the decades and warned the force must not cherrypick the reforms it likes. It should implement her recommendations as a whole, she said.

But a gap and potential high level clash was emerging after Caseys report was published, with those who oversee and run the Met having had the report for days.

Sir Mark Rowley, the forces commissioner since September, said he would not use the labels of institutionally racist, institutionally misogynistic and institutionally homophobic that Casey insisted Britains biggest force deserved.

But one of the two people who hired him  and thus can fire him  made clear he agreed with Caseys damning verdicts.

Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, has not previously used the term institutional about prejudice in the force he oversees since coming to office. He will be chairing a new oversight board for the Met, in effect placing it in a form of special measures for the foreseeable future.

Khan said: The evidence is damning. Baroness Casey has found institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia, which I accept.

Ill be unflinching in my resolve to support and hold the new commissioner to account as he works to overhaul the force.

Rowley said he wanted more time to study Caseys recommendations, but said he accepts the findings. He said he accepted Caseys factual findings about racism, misogyny and homophobia in his organisation and they were systemic, but neither he nor the Met would accept they were institutional, claiming it was a political term.

Rowley, battling to avoid being the last commissioner of the Met in its current shape and form, said: I have to use practical, unambiguous, apolitical language  I dont think it fits those criteria.

Its simply a term Im not going to use myself.

Asked if he was not accepting the finding, Rowley said: Im accepting we have racists, misogynists. Im accepting, weve got systemic failings, management failings, cultural failings.

This is about an organisation that needs to become determinedly anti-racist, anti-misogynist, anti-homophobic.

Im not going to use a label myself that is both ambiguous and politicised.

The current Home Office is opposed to the idea of institutional racism.

Until now, Rowley has generated a small degree of hope with his vows to reform, but Andy George, the chair of the National Black Police Association, said: The commissioner is wrong to once again fail to accept the Met is institutionally racist. We risk repeating history and cannot let this moment pass as another missed opportunity.

Both Rowley and his deputy, Dame Lynne Owens, had served previously as assistant commissioners in the Met and both said they would reflect on why they had missed the disastrous state the force was falling into.

Rowley repeated an apology to the people of London and vowed he would deliver sweeping reform.

Caseys 363-page report details how both Wayne Couzens, who murdered Everard, and the serial rapist David Carrick were spawned by Met errors and toxic cultures in the force.

Despite clues to their danger both were given a gun, passed vetting and served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, which Casey said should be effectively disbanded.

She found officers making offensive remarks about rape and racially abusing a black colleague using the term gate monkey.

Some firearms officers, the report said, defrauded the taxpayer, buying iPads with public money, night vision googles they could not use for work, and hotel stays for fun.
Meanwhile, the Met was so elitist and hierarchical that frontline officers  most likely to be the point of contact for the public  were run ragged and neighbourhood policing had been decimated.

Casey also said the Met should accept it is institutionally corrupt, as branded in 2021 by the official inquiry into the murder of the private eye Daniel Morgan, which the Met rejected.

The report said cultures of blindness, arrogance and prejudice are prevalent, and Casey added: The Met can now no longer presume that it has the permission of the people of London to police them. The loss of this crucial principle of policing by consent would be catastrophic. We must make sure it is not irreversible.

She added: It is rot when you treat Londoners in a racist and unacceptable fashion. That is rotten.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, said: The racist, sexist and homophobic abuses of power that have run rife in the Metropolitan police have shattered the trust that Britains policing relies on and let victims down.

For 13 years there has been a void of leadership from the Home Office, which has seen Britains policing fall far below the standards the public have the right to expect.

Home Office officials insist they have put police reform measures in place. Suella Braverman, the home secretary  who with Khan appointed the commissioner, backed Rowley: It is clear that there have been serious failures of culture and leadership in the Metropolitan police.

I will continue to hold the commissioner to account to deliver a wholesale change in the forces culture.

Harriet Wistrich, of the Centre for Womens Justice, said Caseys findings were without precedent in its unswerving criticism of a corrupt, institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic police force.

She said the two government inquiries after the Couzens scandal should be given greater powers and placed on statutory footing.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/21/metropolitan-police-institutionally-racist-misogynistic-homophobic-louise-casey-report


No surprises here really.  I know it's just the Met, but, you could say these issues are embedded in forces across the country.  My local police and fire service has huge issue with mysogyny.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #867 on: Today at 09:35:11 am »
The whole country is rotting at the seams. Very sad the report as there are lots of good coppers out there.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #868 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:35:11 am
The whole country is rotting at the seams. Very sad the report as there are lots of good coppers out there.

Indeed so. Racism, misogyny and homophobia are endemic in our society. It's evident in casual conversations and across social media. It's no surprise that the police reflects this, or that they have been finding it impossible to root out.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #869 on: Today at 09:44:47 am »
Well for me the next to go should be Sir Mark Rowley
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:12:11 am »
The fact they wont use the term 'institutional' means they will never change.

Before they can start fixing the problem, first they have to admit they have a problem in the first place.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:15:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:12:11 am
The fact they wont use the term 'institutional' means they will never change.

Before they can start fixing the problem, first they have to admit they have a problem in the first place.

Indeed.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:17:06 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:35:11 am
The whole country is rotting at the seams. Very sad the report as there are lots of good coppers out there.

My experience of our local Force is the complete opposite.

I have not met one person who has taken responsibility.

The report is damning but no surprise. The country is fucked.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Similar to the Stephen Lawrence report - no mention of the endemic corruption in the Met.

The report doesnt place any blame on Dick who did her utmost to evade a proper investigation into the corrupt officers involved in the murder of Daniel Morgan.

You can criticise anything but dont take away their illicit perks.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #874 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:39:28 am
Similar to the Stephen Lawrence report - no mention of the endemic corruption in the Met.

The report doesnt place any blame on Dick who did her utmost to evade a proper investigation into the corrupt officers involved in the murder of Daniel Morgan.

You can criticise anything but dont take away their illicit perks.

But that would mean admitting the whole system is corrupt (which it is). Cannot ever see it happening.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #875 on: Today at 10:58:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:53:15 am
But that would mean admitting the whole system is corrupt (which it is). Cannot ever see it happening.

And thats the problem. A poster above points out that there is an element of misogyny etc throughout society whic is probably reflected in the police.

But maybe there is a similar corrupt vein running through society?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #876 on: Today at 11:28:42 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:58:03 am
And thats the problem. A poster above points out that there is an element of misogyny etc throughout society whic is probably reflected in the police.

But maybe there is a similar corrupt vein running through society?

Society is certainly corrupt in certain industries.
