Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
The problem is that misogyny is deeply entrenched in society and it's not taken seriously. There are clear parallels with racism in this respect. Laura Bates does great work in this respect, especially the work she does in schools. She says she's seen a change in recent years, where young teenage boys now talk back when she addresses issues such as sexism. These boys are angry, say that men are the real victims and white men are persecuted, and that women lie about rape. We hear this rhetoric from some politicians and celebrities, too. I'd recommend reading Bates' Men Who Hate Women, which looks at misogynistic online communities (the so-called pick-up artists, Men Going Their Own Way, etc.) to see the scale of the problem. Andrew Tate is just the tip of the iceberg.

The police are in serious need of reform - everything from recruitment and vetting procedures to how they deal with police perpetrators needs to be rewritten. The whole toxic culture needs to be eradicated. The Centre for Women's Justice and Victim Support both say that they've dealt or a dealing with hundreds of women who've be abused by serving officers. Recommendations such as better street lighting doesn't begin to scratch the surface of what needs to be done.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: John C on February 10, 2023, 08:32:53 pm
It's a lot more complex than that mate. "Insecure" is a polite way of describing them, their own lives could be a combination of poor upbringing, sometimes societal failure, inherent inhumane evilness (and I don't use that term lightly) and many, many other reasons that shape them in to horrendous people. It disgusts me that there could be a loads of them in the ground on Monday with me Liverpool is rife. These people who make a woman fear for her life are more disturbed that "insecure".
But also, at the moment of contact there could be (or often is) a vulnerability in the girl / woman involved. So the c*nts prey.

It's a real increasing underfunded disease in society, but there are genuine resources available for woman in such situations, they will never go without help if they can make themselves brave enough to take a massive step in their lives and reach out.

yeh i guess my comments where about the everyday 'insecure' men who aren't always murderers, perverts, rapists etc (which i did mention also)

the type of men that pass laws and follow a religious doctrine that devalues a woman's worth - a boy that grows up with an abusive father who only ever was abusive to his mother and so the son thinks it is normal - the nobheads who shout when pissed 'get your tits out love'

it's those men that can be still be 'saved' and be made to see things from a woman's perspective

as i always say when talking about what is best for women - ask them
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Absolute den of rats these lot.  So the two earlier reports about this twat exposing himself weren't dealt with or investigated and just days later he kidnaps, rapes and murders Sarah.

I don't think it's even possible to clear out all the bad apples, the rot is so deeply ingrained the whole lot needs composting!

BBC News - Misconduct cases over Couzens exposure reports

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-64637692
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
There has to be funny handshakes involved here, this isn't just 'watching each other's backs'.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 01:41:30 pm
Absolute den of rats these lot.  So the two earlier reports about this twat exposing himself weren't dealt with or investigated and just days later he kidnaps, rapes and murders Sarah.

I don't think it's even possible to clear out all the bad apples, the rot is so deeply ingrained the whole lot needs composting!

BBC News - Misconduct cases over Couzens exposure reports

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-64637692

They all have each others backs. You know my story with my parents neighbour but we have been intimidated by Police and I even got accused of ramping up the dispute again when chasing for a resolution.

They genuinely cant be arsed to do their job and her poor family suffer the consequences. This case makes me so angry.

This isnt just a Met thing but across the majority of Forces in Uk.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:17:58 pm
They all have each others backs. You know my story with my parents neighbour but we have been intimidated by Police and I even got accused of ramping up the dispute again when chasing for a resolution.

They genuinely cant be arsed to do their job and her poor family suffer the consequences. This case makes me so angry.

This isnt just a Met thing but across the majority of Forces in Uk.

I have nothing against them having each others backs when absolute dickheads are causing mayhem but consciously not following up on complaints or deciding not to take them seriously just because they're fellow officers should never happen.

It's shit like you're going through that raises the anti when the issues become more serious. 

Ignore and/or cover up the little stuff which snowballs into actual physical harm to other innocent parties further down the line.

Their own fucking conscience should be enough to kick up a fuss and make sure they do the job properly.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
They are a nasty bunch, but have to say a lot better than many other countries. Good job our lot are not given guns like in the USA otherwise we would have a lot more issues on our hands. Already had enough incidents about tasering.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 03:35:19 pm
I have nothing against them having each others backs when absolute dickheads are causing mayhem but consciously not following up on complaints or deciding not to take them seriously just because they're fellow officers should never happen.

It's shit like you're going through that raises the anti when the issues become more serious. 

Ignore and/or cover up the little stuff which snowballs into actual physical harm to other innocent parties further down the line.

Their own fucking conscience should be enough to kick up a fuss and make sure they do the job properly.



This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp

Thats sickening. Sadly the truth is for every 5 or 6 injunctions coming in (we deal with this stuff, im not a cop). theres 1 or 2 that are just purely retribution or staged stories to get someone out the family home etc. Sadly its these that probably effect the genuine cases.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 14, 2023, 04:14:46 pm
Thats sickening. Sadly the truth is for every 5 or 6 injunctions coming in (we deal with this stuff, im not a cop). theres 1 or 2 that are just purely retribution or staged stories to get someone out the family home etc. Sadly its these that probably effect the genuine cases.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teenager-fined-reporting-stalker-police-23775721?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

More grim reading on the case there.

She was fined.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Norman Bettison could have been appointed chief constable of any force, but Merseyside was chosen. Sums up the polices attitude to any criticism.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
This is exactly it. It shouldnt matter if its a colleague, just do your job and nip it in bud. But they are so busy that they are constantly chasing their tail. I was also told that you want to avoid complaints about fellow officers as it can get complicated and you can be seen as a grass. 

This Couzens case is genuinely insane though. The signs were there but they failed to act. Then you have them arresting people at the vigil. The officers calling him nicknames too.

There was a shocking case in Sussex from the other year where a lass contacted the Police about a stalker and they ignored it then threatened her with arrest when she complained again. The stalker then murdered her.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-55264751.amp

Couzens was exposing himself to females in 2015 where another report went into a drawer with no follow up. 

He wasn't a copper then and had it been investigated he'd never have become a copper. 

He'd probably have remained a sex pest but maybe as a member of the public he'd have been behind bars rather than free to use his uniform, badge and authority to rape and murder.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 08:03:17 pm
Couzens was exposing himself to females in 2015 where another report went into a drawer with no follow up. 

He wasn't a copper then and had it been investigated he'd never have become a copper. 

He'd probably have remained a sex pest but maybe as a member of the public he'd have been behind bars rather than free to use his uniform, badge and authority to rape and murder.

They don't follow stuff up and you literally have to chase them constantly to get anywhere.

I don't know how they can sleep at night as they have let a lot of people down.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2023, 08:35:45 pm
They don't follow stuff up and you literally have to chase them constantly to get anywhere.

I don't know how they can sleep at night as they have let a lot of people down.

It's those bastard Tory targets again mate.  If it's not recorded it doesn't need to be added to the crime figures, followed up or dealt with.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 08:59:44 pm
It's those bastard Tory targets again mate.  If it's not recorded it doesn't need to be added to the crime figures, followed up or dealt with.



Even if it is then they do nothing.

How can you have an organisation like the IOPC who just pass stuff back to the same Force you complain about ?

I have basically been told that this neighbour is a little bit odd but no one wants to take ownership.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
FFS does it never end. 

What is the point of doing a sting operation for the twat to get a suspended sentence 😡

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.barnsleychronicle.com/amp-article/24721/suspended-sentence-for-paedophile
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 15, 2023, 01:28:20 pm
Even if it is then they do nothing.

How can you have an organisation like the IOPC who just pass stuff back to the same Force you complain about ?

I have basically been told that this neighbour is a little bit odd but no one wants to take ownership.

It's like they have to wait for them to do something mate.

We had a dickhead move in next to us years ago at our old place and had the police round umpteen times for a variety of the things and nothing was done.

After 5yrs of absolute hell he attacked Paul with a knife, thankfully not seriously but he had stitches and needed 3wks off work and then he was arrested and wasn't allowed back to the house.

I said in my statement that if we'd known that's what it took to get rid we could have got rid of him years ago 🤷
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
FFS!

Laws are robust enough??  Is that how do many of them end up Met Police Officers?  Or working with kids?

BBC News - Hundreds of UK sex offenders went missing, figures show

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64624921
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
It might be time for society to consider chemical castration. What use is a sexual proclivity which is probably uncurable, dangerous and has no legal means of being maintained.


Maybe for the unpopular opinions thread but then why should victims (lifelong in most cases) pay the price for this situation, someone has to.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Not a surprise

Former acting Met commissioner allegedly called bulk of rape complaints regretful sex

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/01/former-acting-met-commissioner-allegedly-called-bulk-of-complaints-regretful-sex
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
And another report about undercover police targeting vulnerable women for sex

the Metropolitan police was dominated by a cult of masculinity which glamourised violence and male physical courage, placed heavy emphasis on drinking as a test of manliness, and involved extreme denigration and sexualisation of women including women police officers,

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/21/endemic-sexism-in-met-police-led-to-undercover-deception-inquiry-told

