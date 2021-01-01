The problem is that misogyny is deeply entrenched in society and it's not taken seriously. There are clear parallels with racism in this respect. Laura Bates does great work in this respect, especially the work she does in schools. She says she's seen a change in recent years, where young teenage boys now talk back when she addresses issues such as sexism. These boys are angry, say that men are the real victims and white men are persecuted, and that women lie about rape. We hear this rhetoric from some politicians and celebrities, too. I'd recommend reading Bates' Men Who Hate Women, which looks at misogynistic online communities (the so-called pick-up artists, Men Going Their Own Way, etc.) to see the scale of the problem. Andrew Tate is just the tip of the iceberg.



The police are in serious need of reform - everything from recruitment and vetting procedures to how they deal with police perpetrators needs to be rewritten. The whole toxic culture needs to be eradicated. The Centre for Women's Justice and Victim Support both say that they've dealt or a dealing with hundreds of women who've be abused by serving officers. Recommendations such as better street lighting doesn't begin to scratch the surface of what needs to be done.