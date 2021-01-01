« previous next »
Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Reply #840
The problem is that misogyny is deeply entrenched in society and it's not taken seriously. There are clear parallels with racism in this respect. Laura Bates does great work in this respect, especially the work she does in schools. She says she's seen a change in recent years, where young teenage boys now talk back when she addresses issues such as sexism. These boys are angry, say that men are the real victims and white men are persecuted, and that women lie about rape. We hear this rhetoric from some politicians and celebrities, too. I'd recommend reading Bates' Men Who Hate Women, which looks at misogynistic online communities (the so-called pick-up artists, Men Going Their Own Way, etc.) to see the scale of the problem. Andrew Tate is just the tip of the iceberg.

The police are in serious need of reform - everything from recruitment and vetting procedures to how they deal with police perpetrators needs to be rewritten. The whole toxic culture needs to be eradicated. The Centre for Women's Justice and Victim Support both say that they've dealt or a dealing with hundreds of women who've be abused by serving officers. Recommendations such as better street lighting doesn't begin to scratch the surface of what needs to be done.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Reply #841
Quote from: John C
It's a lot more complex than that mate. "Insecure" is a polite way of describing them, their own lives could be a combination of poor upbringing, sometimes societal failure, inherent inhumane evilness (and I don't use that term lightly) and many, many other reasons that shape them in to horrendous people. It disgusts me that there could be a loads of them in the ground on Monday with me Liverpool is rife. These people who make a woman fear for her life are more disturbed that "insecure".
But also, at the moment of contact there could be (or often is) a vulnerability in the girl / woman involved. So the c*nts prey.

It's a real increasing underfunded disease in society, but there are genuine resources available for woman in such situations, they will never go without help if they can make themselves brave enough to take a massive step in their lives and reach out.

yeh i guess my comments where about the everyday 'insecure' men who aren't always murderers, perverts, rapists etc (which i did mention also)

the type of men that pass laws and follow a religious doctrine that devalues a woman's worth - a boy that grows up with an abusive father who only ever was abusive to his mother and so the son thinks it is normal - the nobheads who shout when pissed 'get your tits out love'

it's those men that can be still be 'saved' and be made to see things from a woman's perspective

as i always say when talking about what is best for women - ask them
