Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 126416 times)

Offline rob1966

  Re: Unpopular Opinions
  Posts: 46,288
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3240 on: March 4, 2024, 02:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  4, 2024, 01:53:14 pm
That could be easily resolved if they stopped the refs controlling the clock, & have an official timekeeper like they do in Rugby, so everyone can in the stadium & watching on TV see when the clock stops & howe long is left.

Incidentally didn't Forest have a couple of players booked in stoppage time for time wasting, one of the reasons the ref added more time on at the end of added time, & added time is always minimum [not maximum] added time.



Makes not a jot of difference until they clamp down on timewasting. As you noted, they had two booked in added time for timewasting. Until refs use their powers and start to give out yellow cards from the off, it won't get any better.

Tierney always does it v us btw, never books anyone for timewasting until really really late in the game.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Posts: 22,117
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3241 on: March 4, 2024, 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2024, 02:27:29 pm
Makes not a jot of difference until they clamp down on timewasting. As you noted, they had two booked in added time for timewasting. Until refs use their powers and start to give out yellow cards from the off, it won't get any better.

Tierney always does it v us btw, never books anyone for timewasting until really really late in the game.

Agreed, pisses me off when teams timewaste from kickoff but the ref doesn't book anyone for timewasting until after 80 minutes or so. :butt

Funniest one was in the Derby, Pickford antics timewasting around 20th minute, then Allison taking the piss out of Pickford does the same thing, in the 94th minute when were were 2-0 up. ;D
#Sausages

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3242 on: March 4, 2024, 02:39:34 pm »
spending too much time reading through some of the threads on RAWK is enough to put you off football.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3243 on: March 4, 2024, 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  4, 2024, 01:53:14 pm
That could be easily resolved if they stopped the refs controlling the clock, & have an official timekeeper like they do in Rugby, so everyone can in the stadium & watching on TV see when the clock stops & howe long is left.

Incidentally didn't Forest have a couple of players booked in stoppage time for time wasting, one of the reasons the ref added more time on at the end of added time, & added time is always minimum [not maximum] added time.

Neil Atkinson is capable of weird shouts, but a good weird shout he had was if the clock stopped then timewasting would get 'acceptable' and it would legitimise stopping play (its ok the clock is stopped) and that enables the shit teams like Forest and United to slow down play and disable the attacking team in that way
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Posts: 93,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3244 on: March 4, 2024, 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March  4, 2024, 01:47:59 pm
Especially for Steven's poor little kids.
:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  Posts: 1,415
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3245 on: March 16, 2024, 12:06:01 am »
All music videos should be banned immediately because there hasnt been a good or original one in about thirty fucking years.

Put the wasted zillions into grass roots music and music venues instead.
Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3246 on: March 18, 2024, 08:02:52 pm »
All of the Ghostbusters films are rubbish.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3247 on: March 18, 2024, 09:28:01 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 18, 2024, 08:02:52 pm
All of the Ghostbusters films are rubbish.
anything with Bill Murray in it is rubbish.
Offline mattD

  Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3248 on: March 19, 2024, 12:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 02:39:57 pm
Neil Atkinson is capable of weird shouts, but a good weird shout he had was if the clock stopped then timewasting would get 'acceptable' and it would legitimise stopping play (its ok the clock is stopped) and that enables the shit teams like Forest and United to slow down play and disable the attacking team in that way

That's a good point. Lost count of how many times the sting and adrenaline of teams is taken out with legitimate stops in play.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3249 on: March 19, 2024, 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 18, 2024, 09:28:01 pm
anything with Bill Murray in it is rubbish.

Scrooged is an awful film
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3250 on: March 19, 2024, 12:40:51 pm »
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 24,979
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3251 on: March 19, 2024, 12:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 19, 2024, 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films
This should also exclude Peter Griffin fighting the chicken in Family Guy.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3252 on: March 19, 2024, 12:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 19, 2024, 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films

agree completely.
 what kills me is cop shows where the detectives get within 20 yards of a suspect and call his name, so guess what, a chase begins. how about STFU until you get next to him and nab him you morons?

 all it is is filler to make up for lack of script / storyline.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3253 on: March 19, 2024, 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 19, 2024, 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films

Where they're the same thing for ages yes. When it's done well, like the Mission Impossibles, with variety and some top set pieces, they're great. Terminator 2 is pretty much a 90-minute car chase and fight scene and it's one of the best films ever made.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  Posts: 9,754
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3254 on: March 19, 2024, 01:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2024, 12:49:06 pm
This should also exclude Peter Griffin fighting the chicken in Family Guy.
you mean the scene from They Live
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Posts: 22,117
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3255 on: March 19, 2024, 01:51:04 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2024, 01:38:25 pm
Where they're the same thing for ages yes. When it's done well, like the Mission Impossibles, with variety and some top set pieces, they're great. Terminator 2 is pretty much a 90-minute car chase and fight scene and it's one of the best films ever made.

The car chase in Ronin is pretty epic.

And Smokey & The Bandit is pretty much a car chase for most of the movie.
#Sausages

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3256 on: March 19, 2024, 01:59:00 pm »
I just tune out whenever a car chase comes on.  not only are they boring, the stunts and maneuvers they come up with are completely laughable.

someone drives 100mph through crowded streets, missing everyone by inches over and over again, while whoever is chasing them (cops usually) are crashing left right and centre in the same conditions?

or worse - someone uses their car as a battering ram repeatedly, to the point that the doors and shit fall off, but it never affects the steering, brakes, or ability to see / drive the damn thing? 

or how about doing all the above while driving backwards, lying down to avoid bullets, and using the rearview camera (which all the bullets miss)?

gimme a fucking break.

edit: oh and when the hero driver ends up escaping, he leaves the car a smoky heap of wrecked metal and walks away with hardly a scratch.  maybe a limp. dead believable, that.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2024, 02:05:54 pm by SamLad »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3257 on: March 19, 2024, 02:02:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 19, 2024, 12:51:51 pm
agree completely.
 what kills me is cop shows where the detectives get within 20 yards of a suspect and call his name, so guess what, a chase begins. how about STFU until you get next to him and nab him you morons?

 all it is is filler to make up for lack of script / storyline.

My big gripe, Certain films and TV shows are set up where a certain character cant die, so when they are in a gunfight its pointless.

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3258 on: March 19, 2024, 05:50:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 19, 2024, 12:51:51 pm
agree completely.
 what kills me is cop shows where the detectives get within 20 yards of a suspect and call his name, so guess what, a chase begins. how about STFU until you get next to him and nab him you morons?

 all it is is filler to make up for lack of script / storyline.
Also when a woman is being chased or attacked by the male assailant and get into a fight ,shell manage to kick him in the bollocks ,he cries out in pain ,she runs off,ten seconds later hes grabbed her again and knocking shit out of her.
Dont know how many fellas on here have been properly kicked in the bollocks ,I have and it is agony and the quickest most easy way to disable a man .I went down like a brick and couldnt move for half an hour and was in pain for hours afterwards ,felt sick and that was accidentally done to me yet these men cry out a bit and are completely fine in seconds ,what a load of bollocks ..literally.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3259 on: March 19, 2024, 06:47:19 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 19, 2024, 05:50:29 pm
Also when a woman is being chased or attacked by the male assailant and get into a fight ,shell manage to kick him in the bollocks ,he cries out in pain ,she runs off,ten seconds later hes grabbed her again and knocking shit out of her.
Dont know how many fellas on here have been properly kicked in the bollocks ,I have and it is agony and the quickest most easy way to disable a man .I went down like a brick and couldnt move for half an hour and was in pain for hours afterwards ,felt sick and that was accidentally done to me yet these men cry out a bit and are completely fine in seconds ,what a load of bollocks ..literally.
completely agree mate.  :)
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3260 on: March 19, 2024, 08:09:27 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 19, 2024, 05:50:29 pm
Also when a woman is being chased or attacked by the male assailant and get into a fight ,shell manage to kick him in the bollocks ,he cries out in pain ,she runs off,ten seconds later hes grabbed her again and knocking shit out of her.
Dont know how many fellas on here have been properly kicked in the bollocks ,I have and it is agony and the quickest most easy way to disable a man .I went down like a brick and couldnt move for half an hour and was in pain for hours afterwards ,felt sick and that was accidentally done to me yet these men cry out a bit and are completely fine in seconds ,what a load of bollocks ..literally.

You let her get away then?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3261 on: March 20, 2024, 04:31:25 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2024, 08:09:27 pm
You let her get away then?
Youve met my wife then ? .. ;D
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3262 on: March 24, 2024, 09:09:51 pm »
If we're all going to be bombed, the Tu-95 is a bloody cool aircraft to be bombed by

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 12,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3263 on: March 24, 2024, 09:27:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 24, 2024, 09:09:51 pm
If we're all going to be bombed, the Tu-95 is a bloody cool aircraft to be bombed by


that'll make the whole experience a lot easier to deal with.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Posts: 8,634
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3264 on: March 27, 2024, 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 18, 2024, 09:28:01 pm
anything with Bill Murray in it is rubbish.

CaddyShack is arguably the best comedy film ever.

Definitely Top 5.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  Posts: 16,770
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3265 on: March 27, 2024, 04:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 27, 2024, 03:18:44 pm
CaddyShack is arguably the best comedy film ever.

Definitely Top 5.

"You're a... tramp! Oh, that's a good one!"
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 46,288
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3266 on: March 27, 2024, 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 24, 2024, 09:09:51 pm
If we're all going to be bombed, the Tu-95 is a bloody cool aircraft to be bombed by



:thumbup

Meanwhile the Russians get bombed by this

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 24,979
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3267 on: March 27, 2024, 04:53:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 27, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
:thumbup

Meanwhile the Russians get bombed by this


Yes. Alien tech.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 46,288
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3268 on: March 27, 2024, 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2024, 04:53:41 pm
Yes. Alien tech.  ;)

Deffo - good job those spaceship pilots are shit at landing in the desert ;)
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 06:26:05 pm »
Is this unpopular? They seem to still have a fanbase. Bananarama were absolutely awful. Crap music, nothing catchy and they sounded like 3 teenagers singing in their bedroom.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Posts: 93,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3270 on: Yesterday at 07:11:24 pm »
Christ.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  Posts: 16,770
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3271 on: Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:24 pm
Christ.

Bit less popular than in his heyday, perhaps...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Posts: 53,218
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3272 on: Yesterday at 09:09:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 06:26:05 pm
Is this unpopular? They seem to still have a fanbase. Bananarama were absolutely awful. Crap music, nothing catchy and they sounded like 3 teenagers singing in their bedroom.
Definitely not unpopular.
I've heard a load of pissed up girls on a karaoke that are better than them.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Posts: 93,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3273 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm »
Did the music really matter to a 15 year old boy?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  Posts: 44,138
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 03:46:14 am »
Our next manager is going to fail. The shoes are too big to fill. Replacing that manager is so much more appealing.
