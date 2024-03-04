I just tune out whenever a car chase comes on. not only are they boring, the stunts and maneuvers they come up with are completely laughable.



someone drives 100mph through crowded streets, missing everyone by inches over and over again, while whoever is chasing them (cops usually) are crashing left right and centre in the same conditions?



or worse - someone uses their car as a battering ram repeatedly, to the point that the doors and shit fall off, but it never affects the steering, brakes, or ability to see / drive the damn thing?



or how about doing all the above while driving backwards, lying down to avoid bullets, and using the rearview camera (which all the bullets miss)?



gimme a fucking break.



edit: oh and when the hero driver ends up escaping, he leaves the car a smoky heap of wrecked metal and walks away with hardly a scratch. maybe a limp. dead believable, that.