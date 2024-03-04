Makes not a jot of difference until they clamp down on timewasting. As you noted, they had two booked in added time for timewasting. Until refs use their powers and start to give out yellow cards from the off, it won't get any better.
Tierney always does it v us btw, never books anyone for timewasting until really really late in the game.
Agreed, pisses me off when teams timewaste from kickoff but the ref doesn't book anyone for timewasting until after 80 minutes or so.
Funniest one was in the Derby, Pickford antics timewasting around 20th minute, then Allison taking the piss out of Pickford does the same thing, in the 94th minute when were were 2-0 up.