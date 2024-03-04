« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

rob1966

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 4, 2024, 02:27:29 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March  4, 2024, 01:53:14 pm
That could be easily resolved if they stopped the refs controlling the clock, & have an official timekeeper like they do in Rugby, so everyone can in the stadium & watching on TV see when the clock stops & howe long is left.

Incidentally didn't Forest have a couple of players booked in stoppage time for time wasting, one of the reasons the ref added more time on at the end of added time, & added time is always minimum [not maximum] added time.



Makes not a jot of difference until they clamp down on timewasting. As you noted, they had two booked in added time for timewasting. Until refs use their powers and start to give out yellow cards from the off, it won't get any better.

Tierney always does it v us btw, never books anyone for timewasting until really really late in the game.
Statto Red

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 4, 2024, 02:37:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2024, 02:27:29 pm
Makes not a jot of difference until they clamp down on timewasting. As you noted, they had two booked in added time for timewasting. Until refs use their powers and start to give out yellow cards from the off, it won't get any better.

Tierney always does it v us btw, never books anyone for timewasting until really really late in the game.

Agreed, pisses me off when teams timewaste from kickoff but the ref doesn't book anyone for timewasting until after 80 minutes or so. :butt

Funniest one was in the Derby, Pickford antics timewasting around 20th minute, then Allison taking the piss out of Pickford does the same thing, in the 94th minute when were were 2-0 up. ;D
SamLad

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 4, 2024, 02:39:34 pm
spending too much time reading through some of the threads on RAWK is enough to put you off football.
Kenny's Jacket

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 4, 2024, 02:39:57 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March  4, 2024, 01:53:14 pm
That could be easily resolved if they stopped the refs controlling the clock, & have an official timekeeper like they do in Rugby, so everyone can in the stadium & watching on TV see when the clock stops & howe long is left.

Incidentally didn't Forest have a couple of players booked in stoppage time for time wasting, one of the reasons the ref added more time on at the end of added time, & added time is always minimum [not maximum] added time.

Neil Atkinson is capable of weird shouts, but a good weird shout he had was if the clock stopped then timewasting would get 'acceptable' and it would legitimise stopping play (its ok the clock is stopped) and that enables the shit teams like Forest and United to slow down play and disable the attacking team in that way
TepidT2O

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 4, 2024, 07:34:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March  4, 2024, 01:47:59 pm
Especially for Steven's poor little kids.
:lmao
Only Me

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
March 16, 2024, 12:06:01 am
All music videos should be banned immediately because there hasnt been a good or original one in about thirty fucking years.

Put the wasted zillions into grass roots music and music venues instead.
bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm
All of the Ghostbusters films are rubbish.
SamLad

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm
All of the Ghostbusters films are rubbish.
anything with Bill Murray in it is rubbish.
mattD

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:05:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 02:39:57 pm
Neil Atkinson is capable of weird shouts, but a good weird shout he had was if the clock stopped then timewasting would get 'acceptable' and it would legitimise stopping play (its ok the clock is stopped) and that enables the shit teams like Forest and United to slow down play and disable the attacking team in that way

That's a good point. Lost count of how many times the sting and adrenaline of teams is taken out with legitimate stops in play.
Kenny's Jacket

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:35:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm
anything with Bill Murray in it is rubbish.

Scrooged is an awful film
Kenny's Jacket

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films
Son of Spion

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:49:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films
This should also exclude Peter Griffin fighting the chicken in Family Guy.
SamLad

  
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:51:51 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:40:51 pm
Prolonged fight scenes and car chases are really boring.

There is no need for either to last over one minute

Edit  This excludes Rocky films

agree completely.

except for the edit  :)
