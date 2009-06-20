

I grew up watching cup finals when they were at the old Wembley, & the winning team walked up into the stands [those famous 39 steps] to be presented with the cup was one of the cup final traditions which i did enjoy, but now look lame, particularly now that their's a lot more steps to walk up.



There was a film about that, titled The One Hundred and Seven Steps. Here's the wiki entry for the climactic moment:"Realising that the spies will have to cross the Channel to get their information back to Germany, Hannay and the meeting attendees comb Scudder's notebook for clues as to the planned point of departure. An entry reading "One hundred and seven stepsI counted themHigh tide, 10.17 p.m." leads them to a clifftop villa in Kent with a private flight of steps  107 in total  running down to the sea. A yacht waits offshore. Hannay confronts the occupants of the villa and is mortified to find what appears to be a perfectly ordinary group of English friends who have been enjoying a game of tennis in the sun. But then one of the men droops his eyelids in a characteristic gesture that Hannay recognizes  it is the owner of the cottage in Scotland. Hannay tries to blow his whistle, but he's knackered by all the climbing at the end of the story, and the spies get away."