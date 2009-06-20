Trial by Jury should be abandoned and only legal people allowed to make the decisions.



I base this on my wife's experience of jury service, she's not argumentative, so would go with everyone else, even if she didn't agree - luckily the one she did was stonewall. Then comments on a mates service "I think he did that, she must have said that", totally ignoring the evidence and the classic "it wasn't like this on Coronation Street" and the stuff I heard from a fella who did a murder trial - the jury were fucking thick.