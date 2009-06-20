« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3160 on: February 25, 2024, 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 25, 2024, 10:26:26 am
Adding salt to stuff isnt nice.  No one wants caramel with salt in it.

Even weirder those who cake their food with salt, then add in loads of sauce which often has a load of salt in too.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3161 on: February 25, 2024, 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 25, 2024, 01:44:22 pm
Even weirder those who cake their food with salt, then add in loads of sauce which often has a load of salt in too.

Missus does this, I make a cracking meal and she covers it in fucking salt :butt
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3162 on: February 25, 2024, 02:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2024, 04:21:17 pm
Edinburgh, Loch Ness and Skye.

All done in 3 days.


Stopping at Glenfinnan en route to Skye (when the Jacobite is due, it's absolutely rammed with hundreds of sightseers, thanks to Harry Potter!)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 am »
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore but it definitely used to be when Wembley wasn't being used...

In the stand trophy presentations are shit compared to on the pitch ones.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 25, 2024, 02:05:43 pm
Missus does this, I make a cracking meal and she covers it in fucking salt :butt

I hope you've learned from this mistake  ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore but it definitely used to be when Wembley wasn't being used...

In the stand trophy presentations are shit compared to on the pitch ones.
That's definitely not unpopular, stand presentations are a load of shite. Just because the corporate c*nts don't want to get grass on their shiny shoes.
Offline thejbs

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 10:08:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 25, 2024, 10:26:26 am
Adding salt to stuff isnt nice.  No one wants caramel with salt in it.

Pretty much every caramel bar sold in the uk has salt in it. Ever since people started adding butter to caramel, it has contained salt. Having made it with and without salt, its much better for having it.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 10:10:57 am »
I quite like a salted caramel latte  :lickin
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 10:46:09 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:10:57 am
I quite like a salted caramel latte  :lickin

More of an admission than an opinion.
Online tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 11:37:25 am »
People are allowed to have different opinions about a player.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 11:44:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:37:25 am
People are allowed to have different opinions about a player.


Woah there! None of that nonsense in here, please!!

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:08:37 am
Pretty much every caramel bar sold in the uk has salt in it. Ever since people started adding butter to caramel, it has contained salt. Having made it with and without salt, its much better for having it.

But the newish trend of salted chocolate bars is shit
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:09:15 pm
But the newish trend of salted chocolate bars is shit
Agreed. I keep trying them, and keep regretting it.  :rollseyes
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:22:07 pm
Agreed. I keep trying them, and keep regretting it.  :rollseyes

 ;D I will eat them and think, I should have waited for a non salted to present itself
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
I enjoy salted chocolate, and salted anything really. Though I was in a pub in Inverness last weekend run by some Saffas, who were serving some home made ready salted crisps with pints, and they were so oversalted they made you gag.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
I really dislike salt, I never add it to anything even chips and cant eat salt and vinegar or plain crisps
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:38:45 pm
I enjoy salted chocolate, and salted anything really.


That's because you, like all of us, are part fish
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore but it definitely used to be when Wembley wasn't being used...

In the stand trophy presentations are shit compared to on the pitch ones.


I grew up watching cup finals when they were at the old Wembley, & the winning team walked up into the stands [those famous 39 steps] to be presented with the cup was one of the cup final traditions which i did enjoy, but now look lame, particularly now that their's a lot more steps to walk up.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 02:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:03:57 pm

I grew up watching cup finals when they were at the old Wembley, & the winning team walked up into the stands [those famous 39 steps] to be presented with the cup was one of the cup final traditions which i did enjoy, but now look lame, particularly now that their's a lot more steps to walk up.

Yeah. I can see the logic. They were trying to recreate the iconic imagines of old but agree it just doesnt seem to work anymore. I was there in 2012 on the upper tier so had to watch the trophy lift on one of the big screens as the players were somewhere below me. Pretty weird.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm »
the players climbing all those steps, then disappearing, reminds me of trying to find your way around Ikea.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:26:48 pm
the players climbing all those steps, then disappearing, reminds me of trying to find your way around Ikea.
Climbing up those steps just over 6 and a half years ago on a guided tour was when I decided I had to finally give up smoking.
Offline jambutty

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Thiago would've snapped a string.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:12:12 pm
Thiago would've snapped a string.

I think Kostas may have snapped his banjo string.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:13:27 pm
I think Kostas may have snapped his banjo string.

Kostas snapped something of Vrij's...
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 07:58:19 pm »
Trial by Jury should be abandoned and only legal people allowed to make the decisions.

I base this on my wife's experience of jury service, she's not argumentative, so would go with everyone else, even if she didn't agree - luckily the one she did was stonewall. Then comments on a mates service "I think he did that, she must have said that", totally ignoring the evidence and the classic "it wasn't like this on Coronation Street" and the stuff I heard from a fella who did a murder trial - the jury were fucking thick.
