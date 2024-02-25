« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,018
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 25, 2024, 01:44:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 25, 2024, 10:26:26 am
Adding salt to stuff isnt nice.  No one wants caramel with salt in it.

Even weirder those who cake their food with salt, then add in loads of sauce which often has a load of salt in too.
Logged
#Sausages

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 25, 2024, 02:05:43 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February 25, 2024, 01:44:22 pm
Even weirder those who cake their food with salt, then add in loads of sauce which often has a load of salt in too.

Missus does this, I make a cracking meal and she covers it in fucking salt :butt
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 25, 2024, 02:46:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2024, 04:21:17 pm
Edinburgh, Loch Ness and Skye.

All done in 3 days.


Stopping at Glenfinnan en route to Skye (when the Jacobite is due, it's absolutely rammed with hundreds of sightseers, thanks to Harry Potter!)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore but it definitely used to be when Wembley wasn't being used...

In the stand trophy presentations are shit compared to on the pitch ones.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 25, 2024, 02:05:43 pm
Missus does this, I make a cracking meal and she covers it in fucking salt :butt

I hope you've learned from this mistake  ;D
Logged

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Don't know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore but it definitely used to be when Wembley wasn't being used...

In the stand trophy presentations are shit compared to on the pitch ones.
That's definitely not unpopular, stand presentations are a load of shite. Just because the corporate c*nts don't want to get grass on their shiny shoes.
Logged

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,474
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:08:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 25, 2024, 10:26:26 am
Adding salt to stuff isnt nice.  No one wants caramel with salt in it.

Pretty much every caramel bar sold in the uk has salt in it. Ever since people started adding butter to caramel, it has contained salt. Having made it with and without salt, its much better for having it.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:10:57 am
I quite like a salted caramel latte  :lickin
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:46:09 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:10:57 am
I quite like a salted caramel latte  :lickin

More of an admission than an opinion.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
