What's with this "hindsight" suggestion?The only thing worse than making up that the need for midfielders was merely "hindsight" in Summer 22 is doing likewise for CBs in January 2021.Both windows, and inactivity in brining in the required transfers, banjaxed the seasons.Summer 22 was bad, but absolutely nothing from any team touches January 2021.Worth repeating; Top of the league, 1 injury prone CB left (Matip, who too would be out for the season during the window), players who worked their ass off to get us into that position, Robbo saying on LFCTV in late December that having done so hopefully help was coming in. There was no help coming in.Jurgen stating signing a CB was "unlikely", to effectively end the season ot a team top of the league, I still cannot wrap my head around. It's the one question above any I'd love him to answer without any covering things up in regard to the current ownership. He doesnt complain, that's not in his nature, hes an employers dream, but it just leaves fans in the dark about what is going on. That was disgraceful. How the players would have felt knowing their efforts up to that point were in vain, and not because of on the field stuff.Back to Summee of 22, and this alleged "hindsight".(26 August 2022)Jurgen Klopp has held a clear-the-air summit with his players and a find a midfielder conference with his scouts in an attempt to reverse Liverpools slow start to the season.After suggesting Liverpool did not need to reinforce in midfield during pre-season, Klopp now admits the club are proactively trying to recruit before Thursdays deadline.The immediate concern, however, is securing the first league win of the Premier League campaign. Klopp gathered his squad after the defeat by Manchester United to re-impose the standards set during his five-year tenure.On his midfield recruitment about-turn, Klopp said injuries had forced him into a rethink.I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we dont need a midfielder and I was wrong. Thats the situation, Klopp said. But the specific point doesnt change  we will do something but it has to be the right one. We will see.We then brought in....Melo on loan, a repeat of the Kabak trick.