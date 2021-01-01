« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 809289 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:27:31 pm
I think the 21/22 team was better than the 19/20 team personally.

It was a better squad but not a better side for me. Individually, I don't think anyone was really better than they were a few years prior, we were just more experienced, which allowed us another great season. Having a bigger squad obviously helped us win the League Cup and FA Cup too. Robertson for example, from 2017 until the end of the title winning season, for me was the greatest full back around. Since then though I don't think he ever really got back to the same level, and I think you could say that for most others too. Van Dijk for example, even though him not reaching that very top level again was down to the injury. Alisson is the only one I'd argue has actually gotten even better.

Always found it funny that Salah's worst goal scoring season was the Champions League winning, 97 points season. The Covid season and 22/23 we were pretty rubbish and he still scored more goals. When we won the league, it was the least amount of goals Salah/Bobby/Mane ever got as a unit, another interesting stat.
Offline Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:17:15 pm
I think it might have :P

I'd agree that that's my classic Klopp side as well but I think that's correct, which I'm really surprised by. Alisson got injured against Norwich on the opening day of the 19/20 season so Adrian came in for a while and then we must have injuries to certain other players once he returned. A bit mad really.

We weren't even brilliant in that final either :D it is mental that lineup only played 1 game together.

I think what was great was we'd change a player or two and we'd play the same way, it was this red swarm, I've never seen an intensity like it, the free flowing football was a joy to watch and it's what I remember the most from Klopps time here what a privilege to see that team.

And Thiago is a better midfielder than all three of that line up, yet I wouldn't change any of them for him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 03:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:27:33 pm
Absolutely. A well-oiled pressing machine that was incredibly tight at the back and that moved forward at lightning speed. Ultimately, Thiago came with a huge reputation but at the end of the day we're looking at one good season out of four.

If we'd signed him two or three years earlier and built the team around his strengths it would probably have been a different story. But for me, he never seemed to have the pace or physicality to really fit into the midfield and seemed to end up making our play slower and more ponderous. It's significant that even in his first season, all the great performances - and there definitely were some - came without him in the team. Still, good luck to him wherever he goes from here.

Think I read somewhere a couple of seasons ago that the 18/19 had the best all round underlying numbers of all of Klopps sides including the league winning season and 21/22 (albeit the attacking numbers of 21/22 were off the charts).
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 03:42:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:17 pm
Think I read somewhere a couple of seasons ago that the 18/19 had the best all round underlying numbers of all of Klopps sides including the league winning season and 21/22 (albeit the attacking numbers of 21/22 were off the charts).
18/19 was better defensively for sure but in terms of underlying numbers it was:

18/19 - 1.18 xGD/90
21/22 - 1.45 xGD/90

Unfortunately in 21/22 City were at 1.68 xGD/90 lol.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
Can't you fuckers just not wish him good luck and say goodbyes intead of arguinig over nothing?
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:46 pm
Can't you fuckers just not wish him good luck and say goodbyes intead of arguinig over nothing?
Don't think he reads RAWK mate  ;D
Offline Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:46 pm
Can't you fuckers just not wish him good luck and say goodbyes intead of arguinig over nothing?

Whose arguing? Just some old folks reminiscing over some beautiful years.
Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 03:47:32 pm »
Thiago is an amazing player. But I never understood why we let Gini leave supposedly as he wanted a longer contract at 30 than we wanted, and then went and signed such a fragile older player for a multiyear contract. It seemed very out of character for the organization to do that. 



Online Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:50:01 pm
I seem to remember he said he didn't want to go to Saudi. Wonder if he'll have changed his mind now after the year he's had though.

Think he'll end up back at Barcelona. They love hoovering up the aging freebies, and they don't exactly have the luxury of being able to splash the cash to bolster their squad. Maybe even end up selling a Pedri/Gavi to help with the finances a little bit.
Online Chris~

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:26:47 pm
Fair comment on the lack on minutes. Think second half of that season he started the vast majority of games though and was integral to a quadruple run. I personally think calling him a nice addition understates his influence.

Just like the general perception of that team, I think Thiago suffers from how it ended. We were a Courtois masterclass and a Villa collapse away from history and for my money it wouldn't have been possible without Thiago.
I'm pretty down compared to most people I guess on midfielders who's main attribute is getting the ball between boxes, especially in a Klopp side. I'm sure others would rather players like Xavi, Alonso and Modric much higher than me for example. I just don't think it's as important as other attributes/roles
Offline Pistolero

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 05:47:06 pm »
Pound for pound one of the most disappointing signings the club made in recent years...great footballer yep...but crocked when we signed him ...crocked when we released him....and  on the whole crocked in-between......farewell Spain's/Brazil's/Italy's Prince..... we'll always have that banana shot against someone I can't quite recall at the moment. ..
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7731 on: Today at 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:47:06 pm
Pound for pound one of the most disappointing signings the club made in recent years...great footballer yep...but crocked when we signed him ...crocked when we released him....and  on the whole crocked in-between......farewell Spain's/Brazil's/Italy's Prince..... we'll always have that banana shot against someone I can't quite recall at the moment. ..

Arthur Melo says Hold My Beer
