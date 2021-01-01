I think the 21/22 team was better than the 19/20 team personally.



It was a better squad but not a better side for me. Individually, I don't think anyone was really better than they were a few years prior, we were just more experienced, which allowed us another great season. Having a bigger squad obviously helped us win the League Cup and FA Cup too. Robertson for example, from 2017 until the end of the title winning season, for me was the greatest full back around. Since then though I don't think he ever really got back to the same level, and I think you could say that for most others too. Van Dijk for example, even though him not reaching that very top level again was down to the injury. Alisson is the only one I'd argue has actually gotten even better.Always found it funny that Salah's worst goal scoring season was the Champions League winning, 97 points season. The Covid season and 22/23 we were pretty rubbish and he still scored more goals. When we won the league, it was the least amount of goals Salah/Bobby/Mane ever got as a unit, another interesting stat.