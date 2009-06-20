Such a brilliant footballer. When he was fit he must have been Jurgen's 'first name on the team sheet'. I feel privileged to have seen him play for the Reds.



I completely disagree that he contributed less than Keita. Thiago imposed himself on games, against our biggest rivals, consistently. Keita simply didn't do this.



Not to do down Thiago, who I think often held our midfield together in 21/22 and did his best to in 22/23. But I do want to defend Keita because he consistently played well for us when he was fit. And at times he was outstanding. His performance against City in the FA Cup semis in '22. was one of the best pressing performances from a midfielder I've seen. Especially in the first 55 minutes or so.