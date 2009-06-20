« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7560 on: March 21, 2024, 04:35:22 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 21, 2024, 01:55:57 pm
Both of those would be in my Liverpool team I'd love to watch the most (not the best, but good and good on the eye), imagine those two with Jari Litmanen, John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish

I would suggest big Jan could also be used as a sweeper ?  Obviously we need to know what Jan thinks of that
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7561 on: March 21, 2024, 04:44:16 pm
funny enough, Jari Litmanen is actually signing a treble shirt for me today

Look forward to having it back, have Owen, Berger, Fowler, Hyypia, Barmby, Arphexad and Staunton on it
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7562 on: March 21, 2024, 05:04:49 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on March 21, 2024, 04:34:27 pm
Definitely no luck with timing, Litmanen would have shown more under just about any other manager we had in the last 30 years (Hodgson aside)

According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.

Quote
Recovered and revitalised, Litmanen sparked into life in his second season at Liverpool. I played much more with Houllier but when he had his heart problem, Phil Thompson came in, says Litmanen. My minutes dropped down. Suddenly I didnt play at all. I remember there were two games in four days in September 2001, Tottenham and Dynamo Kyiv, where I scored the only goals in two 1-0 wins. It took another month for me to start another league match. As a player, you think: What did I do wrong? But I never asked why. I have never said anything negative about players or staff.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7563 on: March 21, 2024, 05:09:05 pm
Quote from: BoRed on March 21, 2024, 05:04:49 pm
According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces

I loved watching Jari in a Liverpool shirt. The high point for me was a game away at Villa, he and Gerrard were just an incredible pair, ran the whole game. It is still a mystery why this wonderful player never got the games he deserved.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7564 on: March 21, 2024, 05:10:28 pm
dang

he was absolutely wasted with us

I remember a poster here called Sair, big big Litmanen fan

she said she was convinced Houllier only bought him so no one else would (Arsenal you would imagine would have been perfect)

Certainly makes sense when you think about it

In a roy evans team he would have been amazing with Fowler
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7565 on: March 21, 2024, 07:41:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 19, 2024, 09:35:24 am
Did he wank into your favourite sock or something?

Pissed on my cornflakes.


Twice.
Kill the humourless

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7566 on: March 22, 2024, 07:38:58 am
Just two more months to go and then he will be someone else's problem. Thiago is far more talented but even Keita contributed more.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7567 on: March 22, 2024, 08:36:34 am
Such a brilliant footballer. When he was fit he must have been Jurgen's 'first name on the team sheet'. I feel privileged to have seen him play for the Reds.

I completely disagree that he contributed less than Keita. Thiago imposed himself on games, against our biggest rivals, consistently. Keita simply didn't do this.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7568 on: March 22, 2024, 08:43:19 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2024, 08:36:34 am
Such a brilliant footballer. When he was fit he must have been Jurgen's 'first name on the team sheet'. I feel privileged to have seen him play for the Reds.

I completely disagree that he contributed less than Keita. Thiago imposed himself on games, against our biggest rivals, consistently. Keita simply didn't do this.

Not to do down Thiago, who I think often held our midfield together in 21/22 and did his best to in 22/23. But I do want to defend Keita because he consistently played well for us when he was fit. And at times he was outstanding. His performance against City in the FA Cup semis in '22. was one of the best pressing performances from a midfielder I've seen. Especially in the first 55 minutes or so.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7569 on: March 22, 2024, 08:45:13 am
Would love him to stick around on the coaching staff.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7570 on: Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm
When's his testimonial?

For me, he's been my biggest disappointment.

No one was more optimistic about what he could've done for us.  I thought he was the final piece.

Don't see why we're wasting money getting him fit for his next team.
Kill the humourless

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7571 on: Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm
When's his testimonial?

For me, he's been my biggest disappointment.

No one was more optimistic about what he could've done for us.  I thought he was the final piece.

Don't see why we're wasting money getting him fit for his next team.

Because he's under a contract we decided to give to him.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7572 on: Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm

He can get his cheque anywhere, does it have to be delivered to the treatment room?
Kill the humourless

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7573 on: Yesterday at 03:38:12 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm
Because he's under a contract we decided to give to him.

He's not having a testimonial surely?  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7574 on: Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2024, 08:36:34 am
Such a brilliant footballer. When he was fit he must have been Jurgen's 'first name on the team sheet'. I feel privileged to have seen him play for the Reds.

I completely disagree that he contributed less than Keita. Thiago imposed himself on games, against our biggest rivals, consistently. Keita simply didn't do this.

You're welcome to your opinion but I disagree. Keita was superb in the Manu 5-0 and also the City FA Cup win. He was also excellent in the Quadruple season in Europe.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7575 on: Yesterday at 03:42:41 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm
You're welcome to your opinion but I disagree. Keita was superb in the Manu 5-0 and also the City FA Cup win. He was also excellent in the Quadruple season in Europe.
both cut from the same cloth
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7576 on: Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:42:41 pm
both cut from the same cloth

I agree.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7577 on: Yesterday at 03:44:58 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:42:41 pm
both cut from the same cloth

don't cut them - they may never stop bleeding.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7578 on: Yesterday at 03:47:09 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm


For me, he's been my biggest disappointment.


We can tell with the amount of digs you keep bumping this thread with to be fair!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7579 on: Yesterday at 03:49:03 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:38:12 pm
He's not having a testimonial surely?  ;D

No, I was referring to the getting him fit for next season part. He's on our books, it's our obligation.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7580 on: Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:49:03 pm
No, I was referring to the getting him fit for next season part. He's on our books, it's our obligation.

Oh Ok, yeah whilst he's still a Liverpool player we have to try and get him fit. Wonder where he will go next season? Can't see him in Saudi, back to Spain maybe? could go back to his boyhood club, whoever that is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7581 on: Yesterday at 05:10:28 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Oh Ok, yeah whilst he's still a Liverpool player we have to try and get him fit. Wonder where he will go next season? Can't see him in Saudi, back to Spain maybe? could go back to his boyhood club, whoever that is.

Barca? He's 32 and injury prone, that sounds right up their alley.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7582 on: Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Oh Ok, yeah whilst he's still a Liverpool player we have to try and get him fit. Wonder where he will go next season? Can't see him in Saudi, back to Spain maybe? could go back to his boyhood club, whoever that is.

His boyhood club was Flamengo. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up in the Middle East. His younger brother Rafinha who was with him at Barca is at Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7583 on: Yesterday at 06:09:01 pm
Is he definitely finished ?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7584 on: Yesterday at 06:12:02 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7585 on: Yesterday at 06:26:31 pm
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7586 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm
He can get his cheque anywhere, does it have to be delivered to the treatment room?
I can't imagine it's costing us much in the way of money or resources. Unless he's kicking off, why would it matter?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7587 on: Yesterday at 08:41:31 pm
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7588 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm
You're welcome to your opinion but I disagree. Keita was superb in the Manu 5-0 and also the City FA Cup win. He was also excellent in the Quadruple season in Europe.

Keita and Thiago were both superb in the City semi. Thiago a few days later in the 4-0 v Utd was unplayable though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7589 on: Yesterday at 10:12:30 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm
I can't imagine it's costing us much in the way of money or resources. Unless he's kicking off, why would it matter?
His wages are significant even for a club like us.We simply can't afford to pay someone that's missed so many games that amount of money especially with the FFP restrictions.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7590 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:12:30 pm
His wages are significant even for a club like us.We simply can't afford to pay someone that's missed so many games that amount of money especially with the FFP restrictions.

No one is saying extend his contract.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7591 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
No one is saying extend his contract.
I didn't say anything about extending his deal. I was just saying that the amount is significant.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7592 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
I didn't say anything about extending his deal. I was just saying that the amount is significant.
that post was about the cost of treating his injuries, not the cost of his contract  - the bitter jambutty was bemoaning (yet again) that the club are seemingly aiding him in recovering from injury
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7593 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
Pathetic behaviour bumping his thread every few days just to repeat the same shit in different words.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7594 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Imagine trying to sign a player in the future and telling them if you get a career-threatening injury that theyll need to dip their hand in their own pocket or bell their local surgery at half 8 in the morning and get in the queue? Players would be jumping at the chance to come.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7595 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Imagine trying to sign a player in the future and telling them if you get a career-threatening injury that theyll need to dip their hand in their own pocket or bell their local surgery at half 8 in the morning and get in the queue? Players would be jumping at the chance to come.

Youll never walk alone But if youre struggling to walk then fuck off.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7596 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm
that post was about the cost of treating his injuries, not the cost of his contract  - the bitter jambutty was bemoaning (yet again) that the club are seemingly aiding him in recovering from injury
👍

He's right. It's insignificant.

The club should have insurance anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7597 on: Today at 01:35:52 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
Pathetic behaviour bumping his thread every few days just to repeat the same shit in different words.
Is right.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7598 on: Today at 01:50:03 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Keita and Thiago were both superb in the City semi. Thiago a few days later in the 4-0 v Utd was unplayable though.

Man U were an absolute disgrace in that game. A non-league team would have shown more fight so our midfield could do what they wanted.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7599 on: Today at 04:11:54 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
Pathetic behaviour bumping his thread every few days just to repeat the same shit in different words.

Repeating the same pathetic behaviour every few days, bumping the thread to say the same shit in different words.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
