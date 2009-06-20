Both of those would be in my Liverpool team I'd love to watch the most (not the best, but good and good on the eye), imagine those two with Jari Litmanen, John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Definitely no luck with timing, Litmanen would have shown more under just about any other manager we had in the last 30 years (Hodgson aside)
Recovered and revitalised, Litmanen sparked into life in his second season at Liverpool. I played much more with Houllier but when he had his heart problem, Phil Thompson came in, says Litmanen. My minutes dropped down. Suddenly I didnt play at all. I remember there were two games in four days in September 2001, Tottenham and Dynamo Kyiv, where I scored the only goals in two 1-0 wins. It took another month for me to start another league match. As a player, you think: What did I do wrong? But I never asked why. I have never said anything negative about players or staff.
According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces
Such a brilliant footballer. When he was fit he must have been Jurgen's 'first name on the team sheet'. I feel privileged to have seen him play for the Reds. I completely disagree that he contributed less than Keita. Thiago imposed himself on games, against our biggest rivals, consistently. Keita simply didn't do this.
When's his testimonial?For me, he's been my biggest disappointment.No one was more optimistic about what he could've done for us. I thought he was the final piece.Don't see why we're wasting money getting him fit for his next team.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Because he's under a contract we decided to give to him.
You're welcome to your opinion but I disagree. Keita was superb in the Manu 5-0 and also the City FA Cup win. He was also excellent in the Quadruple season in Europe.
both cut from the same cloth
For me, he's been my biggest disappointment.
He's not having a testimonial surely?
No, I was referring to the getting him fit for next season part. He's on our books, it's our obligation.
Oh Ok, yeah whilst he's still a Liverpool player we have to try and get him fit. Wonder where he will go next season? Can't see him in Saudi, back to Spain maybe? could go back to his boyhood club, whoever that is.
Is he definitely finished ?
Yes.
He can get his cheque anywhere, does it have to be delivered to the treatment room?
He's only 28.
I can't imagine it's costing us much in the way of money or resources. Unless he's kicking off, why would it matter?
His wages are significant even for a club like us.We simply can't afford to pay someone that's missed so many games that amount of money especially with the FFP restrictions.
No one is saying extend his contract.
I didn't say anything about extending his deal. I was just saying that the amount is significant.
Imagine trying to sign a player in the future and telling them if you get a career-threatening injury that theyll need to dip their hand in their own pocket or bell their local surgery at half 8 in the morning and get in the queue? Players would be jumping at the chance to come.
that post was about the cost of treating his injuries, not the cost of his contract - the bitter jambutty was bemoaning (yet again) that the club are seemingly aiding him in recovering from injury
Pathetic behaviour bumping his thread every few days just to repeat the same shit in different words.
Keita and Thiago were both superb in the City semi. Thiago a few days later in the 4-0 v Utd was unplayable though.
