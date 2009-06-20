Both of those would be in my Liverpool team I'd love to watch the most (not the best, but good and good on the eye), imagine those two with Jari Litmanen, John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Definitely no luck with timing, Litmanen would have shown more under just about any other manager we had in the last 30 years (Hodgson aside)
Recovered and revitalised, Litmanen sparked into life in his second season at Liverpool. I played much more with Houllier but when he had his heart problem, Phil Thompson came in, says Litmanen. My minutes dropped down. Suddenly I didnt play at all. I remember there were two games in four days in September 2001, Tottenham and Dynamo Kyiv, where I scored the only goals in two 1-0 wins. It took another month for me to start another league match. As a player, you think: What did I do wrong? But I never asked why. I have never said anything negative about players or staff.
According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces
Did he wank into your favourite sock or something?
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]