Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 792403 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Both of those would be in my Liverpool team I'd love to watch the most (not the best, but good and good on the eye), imagine those two with Jari Litmanen, John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish

I would suggest big Jan could also be used as a sweeper ?  Obviously we need to know what Jan thinks of that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
funny enough, Jari Litmanen is actually signing a treble shirt for me today

Look forward to having it back, have Owen, Berger, Fowler, Hyypia, Barmby, Arphexad and Staunton on it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 05:04:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:34:27 pm
Definitely no luck with timing, Litmanen would have shown more under just about any other manager we had in the last 30 years (Hodgson aside)

According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.

Quote
Recovered and revitalised, Litmanen sparked into life in his second season at Liverpool. I played much more with Houllier but when he had his heart problem, Phil Thompson came in, says Litmanen. My minutes dropped down. Suddenly I didnt play at all. I remember there were two games in four days in September 2001, Tottenham and Dynamo Kyiv, where I scored the only goals in two 1-0 wins. It took another month for me to start another league match. As a player, you think: What did I do wrong? But I never asked why. I have never said anything negative about players or staff.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:04:49 pm
According to Litmanen, it had more to do with Phil Thompson than GH.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/17/jari-litmanen-on-ajax-barca-and-a-wrist-that-broke-into-eight-pieces

I loved watching Jari in a Liverpool shirt. The high point for me was a game away at Villa, he and Gerrard were just an incredible pair, ran the whole game. It is still a mystery why this wonderful player never got the games he deserved.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 05:10:28 pm »
dang

he was absolutely wasted with us

I remember a poster here called Sair, big big Litmanen fan

she said she was convinced Houllier only bought him so no one else would (Arsenal you would imagine would have been perfect)

Certainly makes sense when you think about it

In a roy evans team he would have been amazing with Fowler
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 07:41:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 19, 2024, 09:35:24 am
Did he wank into your favourite sock or something?

Pissed on my cornflakes.


Twice.
