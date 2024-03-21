« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 542 543 544 545 546 [547]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1737245 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21840 on: March 21, 2024, 01:20:10 pm »
Anyone seen much of Victor Gyokeres? We keep getting linked with him
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,138
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21841 on: March 21, 2024, 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 21, 2024, 01:20:10 pm
Anyone seen much of Victor Gyokeres? We keep getting linked with him

He's going to be £80mill+, which is wild considering he was playing decent in the Championship and went for under £20mill last summer.

Basically a very good target man that's great at finishing, really impressing in Portugal and really impressed for Coventry last year.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,823
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21842 on: March 21, 2024, 02:28:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 21, 2024, 01:20:10 pm
Anyone seen much of Victor Gyokeres? We keep getting linked with him

I only ever watched him at Coventry, where he was clearly too good the Championship. Not watched him for Sporting, but the reports suggest he's absolutely smashing it.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,138
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21843 on: March 21, 2024, 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Bread on March 21, 2024, 02:28:58 pm
I only ever watched him at Coventry, where he was clearly too good the Championship. Not watched him for Sporting, but the reports suggest he's absolutely smashing it.

North Bank is an Arsenal fan.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,823
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21844 on: March 21, 2024, 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 21, 2024, 02:29:31 pm
North Bank is an Arsenal fan.

Yes, just amended my post, lost track of what thread I'm in.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,138
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21845 on: March 21, 2024, 02:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on March 21, 2024, 02:30:05 pm
Yes, just amended my post, lost track of what thread I'm in.

Just as I pressed quote, to make my post look completely bollocks too :D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21846 on: March 21, 2024, 08:21:29 pm »
Paying the release clause for Gyokeres would be horrible business.

Busy, tidy, strong striker whos a really nice instinctive finisher. Hes not in the same league as an Osimhen or even Jonathan David at Lille; players who will command similar or higher fees. Hes someone a West Ham or Aston Villa might hang their hat on as a marquee signing, but for me isnt quite good enough to be the main man at Arsenal.

Arsenal just need to go and try to get Osimhen or Watkins.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21847 on: March 22, 2024, 09:07:38 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 21, 2024, 08:21:29 pm
Paying the release clause for Gyokeres would be horrible business.

Busy, tidy, strong striker whos a really nice instinctive finisher. Hes not in the same league as an Osimhen or even Jonathan David at Lille; players who will command similar or higher fees. Hes someone a West Ham or Aston Villa might hang their hat on as a marquee signing, but for me isnt quite good enough to be the main man at Arsenal.

Arsenal just need to go and try to get Osimhen or Watkins.

Yeh theres no point paying this crazy money for potential. If youre spending 80m+ we need a sure thing. Not sure what a sure thing is though. I feel Osimhens physically ideal for the premier league, but i dont know, at times in the the African nations cup and for napoli this season hes looked useless.
Jonathan david is another name we get linked with every summer
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21848 on: March 22, 2024, 09:18:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 22, 2024, 09:07:38 am
Yeh theres no point paying this crazy money for potential. If youre spending 80m+ we need a sure thing. Not sure what a sure thing is though. I feel Osimhens physically ideal for the premier league, but i dont know, at times in the the African nations cup and for napoli this season hes looked useless.
Jonathan david is another name we get linked with every summer
Osimhen is not worth his price tag (I'm a Nigerian that's watched him a lot).
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,356
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21849 on: March 22, 2024, 09:19:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 09:18:17 am
Osimhen is not worth his price tag (I'm a Nigerian that's watched him a lot).

Shh man :D they should pay loads for him, he's awesome *cough*
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21850 on: March 22, 2024, 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 22, 2024, 09:19:47 am
Shh man :D they should pay loads for him, he's awesome *cough*
The teams that'll buy him will come up against parked buses most of the time. The truth is that he just doesn't offer enough in that situation.  We've played those types of games where I forgot he was playing.

Also, a 130m striker has to be clinical. He isn't.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21851 on: March 22, 2024, 10:30:32 am »
I rate Osimhen. I dont think he worth anything near what Napoli want but hes a good volume player.

I think Jonathan David will end up being rated higher. Another name into the hat that I think is as good as them - Dominic Solanke. The lad has become what Liverpool hoped he would, hes ready for a big move. Looks to me every inch a Champions League level striker now, he just needs the opportunity.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21852 on: March 22, 2024, 10:34:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 22, 2024, 10:30:32 am
I rate Osimhen. I dont think he worth anything near what Napoli want but hes a good volume player.

I think Jonathan David will end up being rated higher. Another name into the hat that I think is as good as them - Dominic Solanke. The lad has become what Liverpool hoped he would, hes ready for a big move. Looks to me every inch a Champions League level striker now, he just needs the opportunity.

Will he get it? Assuming Villa get 4th they wont be looking at him when they have Watkins. Of the teams in the top 6 (or who should be), probably Spurs and maybe Chelsea would be the ones most looking for a focal point striker.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21853 on: March 22, 2024, 10:51:58 am »
Problem is you have to massively overpay given he's English. But yeah Spurs need a focal point forward.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21854 on: March 22, 2024, 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 22, 2024, 10:30:32 am
I rate Osimhen. I dont think he worth anything near what Napoli want but hes a good volume player.

I think Jonathan David will end up being rated higher. Another name into the hat that I think is as good as them - Dominic Solanke. The lad has become what Liverpool hoped he would, hes ready for a big move. Looks to me every inch a Champions League level striker now, he just needs the opportunity.
Victor Boniface is a well-rounded striker that might still be undervalued.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21855 on: March 22, 2024, 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 22, 2024, 10:51:58 am
Problem is you have to massively overpay given he's English. But yeah Spurs need a focal point forward.

Not sure if thats even a term! And whether theyd want one (are they still playing Richardson there or is Son through the middle these days). And Chelsea may not want to pay for someone they lost cheaply, but then again theyre a basket case so why not take the Manc approach. Unless theyre investing in Jackson to improve.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21856 on: March 22, 2024, 11:55:25 am »
Gyokeres was always going to go this way, could see it when he moved over there, a few Prem sides probably missed a trick not signing him at that price, now there's only a select few clubs who can afford him. He's been so clinical this season, plus is physical too, and should have quite a few good years ahead of him. I feel he could have gone in to somewhere midtable in the Prem and done double figures easily enough, perhaps it'll inspire more clubs to take a look at what is bossing the Championship.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21857 on: March 22, 2024, 12:29:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 22, 2024, 11:55:25 am
Gyokeres was always going to go this way, could see it when he moved over there, a few Prem sides probably missed a trick not signing him at that price, now there's only a select few clubs who can afford him. He's been so clinical this season, plus is physical too, and should have quite a few good years ahead of him. I feel he could have gone in to somewhere midtable in the Prem and done double figures easily enough, perhaps it'll inspire more clubs to take a look at what is bossing the Championship.
Makes you wonder why Brighton let him go. Usually a terrific judge of a player but I suppose all clubs make the odd personnel mistake.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21858 on: March 22, 2024, 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 09:18:17 am
Osimhen is not worth his price tag (I'm a Nigerian that's watched him a lot).

Thats interesting, at times last season he looked unplayable
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21859 on: March 22, 2024, 10:14:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 22, 2024, 11:55:25 am
Gyokeres was always going to go this way, could see it when he moved over there, a few Prem sides probably missed a trick not signing him at that price, now there's only a select few clubs who can afford him. He's been so clinical this season, plus is physical too, and should have quite a few good years ahead of him. I feel he could have gone in to somewhere midtable in the Prem and done double figures easily enough, perhaps it'll inspire more clubs to take a look at what is bossing the Championship.

Yeah, maybe there's a reticence because of that tier of strikers who get the goals in the Championship and then massively struggle in the PL: Dwight Gayle at Newcastle is one that springs to mind. But on the flip side, you have Toney and Solanke who made the jump, so it can't be much riskier than buying Beto from Serie A.

Mad how much Solanke and Rhian Brewster's careers have diverged - I remember being pretty excited about both their potentials and disappointed when we let them go (though the transfer fees helped). Now Solanke is one of the better strikers in the league and Brewster has only scored a handful of goals in the Championship since he left. Albeit he got unlucky with the timing of a bad injury just as he was in and around the first team squad for us.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21860 on: March 23, 2024, 10:06:12 am »
Really good at finishing and clinical are probably the two biggest red flag descriptors when considering any forward who is having a break out season. Best case scenario they will be good but over-priced. Worst case they just ran hot and are shit.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21861 on: March 23, 2024, 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on March 23, 2024, 10:06:12 am
Really good at finishing and clinical are probably the two biggest red flag descriptors when considering any forward who is having a break out season. Best case scenario they will be good but over-priced. Worst case they just ran hot and are shit.
Interestingly, for a statistical viewpoint, this is true. The greater indicator, oddly, is getting into position for high-percentage chances. Finishing them is not incidental, but slightly underperforming your xG isnt as concerning long term as massively over-performing it or not consistently getting chances. All the great forwards miss chances, but bounce back and take as many as they squander.

Look at Darwin and Haaland. People can talk about Haalands clinical finishing as much as they want, but he misses as many, if not more big chances than other top strikers. Darwin misses chances. But theyre both always there in the right place to get at those chances. Gyökeres has an xG of 15.2 against 22 goals this season. Thats an alarming over-performance and Im just not sold that hes elite and will end up dragging those underlying numbers in line, especially in a higher league. Haaland has 18 goals against an xG of 21, and Nunez has 10 against 13.5 - proving both are creating and finding opportunities but could be more clinical.

Gyökeres is giving me Lacazette vibes in that he wont be elite in a top league despite statistics pointing the contrary.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21862 on: March 23, 2024, 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on March 23, 2024, 10:06:12 am
Really good at finishing and clinical are probably the two biggest red flag descriptors when considering any forward who is having a break out season. Best case scenario they will be good but over-priced. Worst case they just ran hot and are shit.

It's a break out season in the sense he's now probably on the radar of some of the top clubs, but his last season in the Championship suggested he was already playing at a really good level personally. Obviously going to Portugal isn't quite the challenge of going to the Prem but it's been more breakout in the sense a lot more people have realised how good he is, when in reality your average team in Portugal won't be any better than your average Championship side around the promotion places.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 23, 2024, 10:58:24 am
Gyökeres is giving me Lacazette vibes in that he wont be elite in a top league despite statistics pointing the contrary.

Probably a good comparison. I'd expect Gyokeres has all the attributes to do double figures in the right side but not be scoring 20 regularly. Next season will be an important one for him I imagine, score the same amount of goals and he'll have some of the top clubs after him (as he might this summer already), but underwhelm and it could easily be a 45 million pound move to West Ham where he scores 4 goals in 26 matches and ends up somewhere in Italy on loan.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21863 on: March 24, 2024, 11:11:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 10:57:13 am
Victor Boniface is a well-rounded striker that might still be undervalued.

I am surprised that him and Openda aren't getting named as much for the summer. Both looks like absolutely class strikers, right age, and done it at different levels of league
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21864 on: March 24, 2024, 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 24, 2024, 11:11:08 am
I am surprised that him and Openda aren't getting named as much for the summer. Both looks like absolutely class strikers, right age, and done it at different levels of league
Openda probably did himself no favours with his wasteful display against Real Madrid, which is what most will associate him with as thats all theyve seen of him, but yeah he looks the real deal and will go on to play for a top club. Great numbers in the Bundesliga.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21865 on: March 24, 2024, 11:48:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 24, 2024, 11:11:08 am
I am surprised that him and Openda aren't getting named as much for the summer. Both looks like absolutely class strikers, right age, and done it at different levels of league
Yeah, I like Openda as well because he's very pacy and versatile. Bonifice is a perfect striker that can do everything.

However, they don't have the same PR as an Osimhen (the "n" isn't pronounced by the way).
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21866 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm »
Chelsea are committed to selling Maatsen, according to Tap-in. £35m release clause.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21867 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:30:01 pm
Chelsea are committed to selling Maatsen, according to Tap-in. £35m release clause.

Makes a lot of sense for us. Think him or Ait Nouri would be our picks for a new LB/LWB.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 542 543 544 545 546 [547]   Go Up
« previous next »
 