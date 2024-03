Paying the release clause for Gyokeres would be horrible business.



Busy, tidy, strong striker who’s a really nice instinctive finisher. He’s not in the same league as an Osimhen or even Jonathan David at Lille; players who will command similar or higher fees. He’s someone a West Ham or Aston Villa might hang their hat on as a marquee signing, but for me isn’t quite good enough to be the main man at Arsenal.



Arsenal just need to go and try to get Osimhen or Watkins.