Really good at finishing and clinical are probably the two biggest red flag descriptors when considering any forward who is having a break out season. Best case scenario they will be good but over-priced. Worst case they just ran hot and are shit.



Gyökeres is giving me Lacazette vibes in that he wont be elite in a top league despite statistics pointing the contrary.



It's a break out season in the sense he's now probably on the radar of some of the top clubs, but his last season in the Championship suggested he was already playing at a really good level personally. Obviously going to Portugal isn't quite the challenge of going to the Prem but it's been more breakout in the sense a lot more people have realised how good he is, when in reality your average team in Portugal won't be any better than your average Championship side around the promotion places.Probably a good comparison. I'd expect Gyokeres has all the attributes to do double figures in the right side but not be scoring 20 regularly. Next season will be an important one for him I imagine, score the same amount of goals and he'll have some of the top clubs after him (as he might this summer already), but underwhelm and it could easily be a 45 million pound move to West Ham where he scores 4 goals in 26 matches and ends up somewhere in Italy on loan.