Voting closes: July 12, 2020, 03:20:42 AM
Team & write up for game versus the mighty LastradorDavid Seaman Should go without saying, was phenomenal for several years Arsenal, winning two titles, only conceding 18 goals in all 38 games 90/91The Defence, world class centre backs in Ferdinand and McGrath and the solid Gallas who kept out other top LBs at Chelsea playing so well, similar to Azpilicueta can play anywhere in defence. Kelly was tough, skillfull and disciplined therefore he fits into this defence like a glove, hes the full back who gets a license to go forward with great cover provided by the likes of Ferdinand, Fabinho & McDermott also on that side.Midfield speaks for itself multiple trophy winners, all with the ability to score beauties from range but also amazing technical ability and discipline , these guys not only compliment each so well but the defence behind them and the strike force which they will supply.Attach The rock solid defence and midfield lays the foundation for a versatile attack. The beauty of this attack is they can all rotate and cause havoc while doing so. Henry as a support to RVP will play in his preferred role with freedom to venture in from left, this creates space for the likes of Whelan to advance and make runs inside, similar to how Henry/Pires would. However the main focus is the relationship with the lethal RVP, who will also exploit those gaps created by Henry between full backs and CBs. RVP one of the best strikers ever and no surprise Fergie snapped him and played him centrally bringing another title to that horrible lot. Sane, versatile will start on the right coming in on that sweet left foot but hes world class and can switch to left if need be.Lastrador - fine team, this will be a great battle, very difficult to pick any holes in that team, its solid. Maybe I have the upper hand with Henry>Overmars in terms of premier league output, but I love Overmars so nit picking. We both have right foot players at left back and both are absolutely solid. There really is nothing in it, good luck buddy
My write up:- Robbie has Henry on the left...ON THE LEFT.- Robbie is 12, so he wont have much tactical knowledge to spare on a tight match.- Robbie has Henry on the left.- The midfield battle is interesting but I think Robbies side lack a more creative midfielder, and I have probably the most talented all around passer in the history of the premier league.- Did I mention Robbie has Henry ON THE LEFT.Love you Robbie lad, you have a great team there. Good luck.
Final team.
A team full of pace and power with enough guile to unlock the meanest defence. If you want to beat this side you need to match up in all those areas. Defence has two European champions at its heart, both fleet of foot and dogged. Either side, my full backs, both England internationals, resolute in defence and add width going forward. Again, pace and power, relentless power. The 'Invincibles' goalkeeper completes the back 5.In midfield comes the guile to compliment the power. A United legend, cruelly taken from us far too young, anchors that midfield, with perfect left foot right foot balance on the sides of the diamond, Liverpool European champions, with an astute and gifted world class player at the tip.Finally upfront, the power and pace of two world class strikers who would feed off the many chances provided by those behind. Good to go.Mane has played in a diamond for both Southampton and Liverpool but I want him really as a 3rd attacker and he can spring from there. I've got 4 proper, old school, defenders, first and foremost, protected by Edwards who was a phenomenon. I don't see an issue about being overrun unless you intend to attack, attack attack. Good luck with that, leaving room behind your full backs with my firepower. I believe any back 4 , in particular, full backs, playing against this team, would be fully preoccupied in defending. Ray Kennedy could drop in alongside Edwards as he did regularly away in Europe, into a defensive 2 if need be and switch Larsson right, Sadio left into a 4231. Flexibility, creativity but the pace and power all over the pitch is frightening.
How this team scoresTransitionsIn Alonso I have one of the finest long passers of the ball in the history of the game. With pace of Vardy up front, a chip or a through-ball behind the defense will catch most defenses out. Alternatively, Drogba can use his excellent hold up play to control long passes and feed Vardy or score himself. I also have strong dribblers in midfield like Vieira, Callaghan and Charlton that enjoy running with the ball.Slow build-upWhen more patient build-up is needed, this team can also retain possession and progress the ball through the wide midfielders or the forwards. Alonso can masterfully switch the play and keep the opposition team unbalanced. On one wing I have Beckham playing in the TAA role. His crosses will be hard to defend when Drogba is waiting at the far post. On the other wing I have more industrious and direct Callaghan who can take his defender on 1v1 or combine with the dynamic runs of Vieira to create overloads. Vardy will always keep the defenders pegged back with his running through the channels. Charlton can weave the play between the strikers and the midfielders plus he will always be a threat with his long shots. Set-playsBeckham was one of the best set-piece specialist of his generation and scored most of his goals from free-kicks. For indirect set-pieces I have Ivanovic and Kompany who were excellent at attacking the ball and scored many important goals for their teams. My three CB's +Vieira+ Drogba will prove a handful for most defenses when Beckham is delivering the set-pieces. How this team defendsWhen pushing high-up the three CB's and 2 midfielders in front will provide ample cover against counter-attacks. The team will press after losing the ball, with Vardy chasing down everything and the wide-midfielders pushed up. If the opposition manages to beat the press. The team will fall back into a 5-3-1-1 formation with Drogba dropping slightly deeper. In wide areas, Callaghan and Beckham are not natural defenders but my double pivot and mobile CB's in wider position can help provide plenty of cover (3v2 against most teams) . Ivanovic indeed has played most of his career at RB and knows how to defend in those areas. Whereas centrally, the Kompany will sweep up any crosses and long balls.
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 1.85]