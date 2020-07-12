Went with Robbie, Dynasty and De.
Notwithstanding the nonsense around Thierry, Robbie's bold pick of Mcgrath was inspired. Vastly underrated, injury and the booze deprived him of almost Virgil status, he was that good. Makes his back 4 the more solid all round for me. Sad to see big Jack no longer with us. RIP big man.
Middle game is the tightest so far for me. Coin toss, so went with Dynasty purely cos I love Johnny Barnes. Apologies, kloppo, it was so close.
Can't get my head around max' formation, Cally and Beckham as wing backs? Great picks with Kompany and Ivanovic but Bould was very ordinary and would be brutally exposed in this system with no-one on the cover. Can imagine Mo and Stevie making hay whilst De's midfield is superbly balanced and well equipped to take on Xabi and Vieira