Your system is good Max, no question but it's a bit odd trying to defend a line up where it has players who have never ever played in said positions. Beckham never played as a wing-back. We don't know, he could have been great at it, but if we are judging overall in his career, then I can only judge where he played, not where he may have played in XYZ system.



Yeah but when Bekcham played most teams played with 4-4-2 with traditional wingers. If you pick a team like that in this draft people will criticize it for not having enough control in midfield or having enough goals.When players like Callaghan (and a few others) were playing, 4-2-4 and even W-M type systems were in use. How can you even compare the positions then to now?I picked the players based on quality. If Beckham played today, he sure as hell won't be playing in front 3 or as a winger in 4-4-2. Same with Callaghan. It's just part of trying to fit players from different eras in one team.I mean I could argue the same about your team, Heigway never played as player in front three. His goal record of 1 in 7 is terrible by modern standards of players in that position. But I understand your thinking behind it, with the qualities he possessed I can see Heighway doing good in that position. Same reason why I can see Callaghan and Beckham doing well as wide midfielders in 3-5-2.