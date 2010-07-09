Poll

Who wins?

Robbie
6 (9.4%)
Lastrador
9 (14.1%)
Tubby
10 (15.6%)
Viva
5 (7.8%)
Dynasty
8 (12.5%)
Kloppagetime
10 (15.6%)
Defacto
7 (10.9%)
Max
9 (14.1%)

Total Members Voted: 18

Voting closed: Today at 03:20:42 AM

Champions of England First Round II

Champions of England First Round II
« on: Yesterday at 03:20:42 AM »
ROBBIE

Quote from: RobbieRedman on July 10, 2020, 01:39:27 PM
Team & write up for game versus the mighty Lastrador





David Seaman  Should go without saying, was phenomenal for several years Arsenal, winning two titles, only conceding 18 goals in all 38 games 90/91


The Defence, world class centre backs in Ferdinand and McGrath and the solid Gallas who kept out other top LBs at Chelsea playing so well, similar to Azpilicueta can play anywhere in defence. Kelly was tough, skillfull and disciplined therefore he fits into this defence like a glove, hes the full back who gets a license to go forward with great cover provided by the likes of Ferdinand, Fabinho & McDermott also on that side.


Midfield  speaks for itself multiple trophy winners, all with the ability to score beauties from range but also amazing technical ability and discipline , these guys not only compliment each so well but the defence behind them and the strike force which they will supply.


Attach  The rock solid defence and midfield lays the foundation for a versatile attack. The beauty of this attack is they can all rotate and cause havoc while doing so. Henry as a support to RVP will play in his preferred role with freedom to venture in from left, this creates space for the likes of Whelan to advance and make runs inside, similar to how Henry/Pires would. However the main focus is the relationship with the lethal RVP, who will also exploit those gaps created by Henry between full backs and CBs. RVP one of the best strikers ever and no surprise Fergie snapped him and played him centrally bringing another title to that horrible lot. Sane, versatile will start on the right coming in on that sweet left foot but hes world class and can switch to left if need be.


Lastrador  - fine team, this will be a great battle, very difficult to pick any holes in that team, its solid. Maybe I have the upper hand with Henry>Overmars in terms of premier league output, but I love Overmars so nit picking. We both have right foot players at left back and both are absolutely solid. There really is nothing in it, good luck buddy

LASTRADOR

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:45:36 AM



My write up:

- Robbie has Henry on the left...ON THE LEFT.

- Robbie is 12, so he wont have much tactical knowledge to spare on a tight match.

- Robbie has Henry on the left.

- The midfield battle is interesting but I think Robbies side lack a more creative midfielder, and I have probably the most talented all around passer in the history of the premier league.

- Did I mention Robbie has Henry ON THE LEFT.

Love you Robbie lad, you have a great team there. Good luck.

TUBBY

Quote from: Stubby! on July  8, 2020, 12:09:34 AM
Final team.



VIVA

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July  9, 2020, 11:51:46 AM

A team full of pace and power with enough guile to unlock the meanest defence. If you want to beat this side you need to match up in all those areas. Defence has two European champions at its heart, both fleet of foot and dogged. Either side, my full backs, both England internationals, resolute in defence and add width going forward. Again, pace and power, relentless power. The 'Invincibles'  goalkeeper completes the back 5.

In midfield comes the guile to compliment the power. A United legend, cruelly taken from us far too young, anchors that midfield, with perfect left foot right foot balance on the sides of the diamond, Liverpool European champions, with an astute and gifted world class player at the tip.

Finally upfront, the power and pace of two world class strikers who would feed off the many chances provided by those behind.

Good to go.

Mane has played in a diamond for both Southampton and Liverpool but I want him really as a 3rd attacker and he can spring from there. I've got 4 proper, old school, defenders, first and foremost, protected by Edwards who was a phenomenon. I don't see an issue about being overrun unless you intend to attack, attack attack. Good luck with that, leaving room behind your full backs with my firepower. I believe any back 4 , in particular, full backs, playing against this team, would be fully preoccupied in defending. Ray Kennedy could drop in alongside Edwards as he did regularly away in Europe, into a defensive 2 if need be and switch Larsson right, Sadio left into a 4231. Flexibility, creativity but the pace and power all over the pitch is frightening.

DYNASTY

Quote from: Dynasty on July  7, 2020, 11:30:23 PM


KLOPPAGETIME

Quote from: kloppagetime on July  7, 2020, 05:44:43 PM


DEFACTO

Quote from: deFacto on July  8, 2020, 01:35:25 AM


MAX

Quote from: Max_powers on July  9, 2020, 04:22:10 AM



How this team scores

Transitions

In Alonso I have one of the finest long passers of the ball in the history of the game.

With pace of Vardy up front, a chip or a through-ball behind the defense will catch most defenses out.  Alternatively, Drogba can use his excellent hold up play to control long passes and feed Vardy or score himself.

I also have strong dribblers in midfield like Vieira, Callaghan and Charlton that enjoy running with the ball.

Slow build-up


When more patient build-up is needed, this team can also retain possession and progress the ball through the wide midfielders or the forwards. Alonso can masterfully switch the play and keep the opposition team unbalanced.

On one wing I have Beckham playing in the TAA role. His crosses will be hard to defend when Drogba is waiting at the far post. On the other wing I have more industrious and direct Callaghan who can take his defender on 1v1 or combine with the dynamic runs of Vieira to create overloads.

Vardy will always keep the defenders pegged back with his running through the channels. Charlton can weave the play between the strikers and the midfielders plus he will always be a threat with his long shots.

Set-plays

Beckham was one of the best set-piece specialist of his generation and scored most of his goals from free-kicks.

For indirect set-pieces I have Ivanovic and Kompany  who were excellent at attacking the ball and scored many important goals for their teams. My three CB's +Vieira+ Drogba will prove a handful for most defenses when Beckham is delivering the set-pieces.

 

How this team defends

When pushing high-up the three CB's and 2 midfielders in front will provide ample cover against counter-attacks. The team will press after losing the ball, with Vardy chasing down everything and the wide-midfielders pushed up.

If the opposition manages to beat the press. The team will fall back into a 5-3-1-1 formation with Drogba dropping slightly deeper. In wide areas, Callaghan and Beckham are not natural defenders but my double pivot and mobile CB's in wider position can help provide plenty of cover (3v2 against most teams) . Ivanovic indeed has played most of his career at RB and knows how to defend in those areas. Whereas centrally, the Kompany will sweep up any crosses and long balls.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:21:11 AM »
Some great write-ups in here
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 AM »
Whos in goal for Lastrador? That match up is so tight it makes a difference
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:38:37 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:36:06 AM
Whos in goal for Lastrador? That match up is so tight it makes a difference

Haha! What a dumbass after all that shit talking too!

It's Tim Flowers.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:39:45 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:36:06 AM
Whos in goal for Lastrador? That match up is so tight it makes a difference

First two games are extremely tight for me. Agree, the keeper could make a difference.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:43:32 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 07:38:37 AM
Haha! What a dumbass after all that shit talking too!

It's Tim Flowers.

Cheers Claus.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:35:09 AM »
Went for Lastrador, mainly because of Henry on the left.

Second match is close, with an equal amount of older and more recent players but Tubby has picked the better ones.

Kloppage in the third one as twins beat mancs

Defacto in the last game, again close but just prefer his formation
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:35:09 AM
Went for Lastrador, mainly because of Henry on the left.

Second match is close, with an equal amount of older and more recent players but Tubby has picked the better ones.

Kloppage in the third one as twins beat mancs

Defacto in the last game, again close but just prefer his formation

Still haven't been for the eye test I see
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:39:56 AM
Still haven't been for the eye test I see

I saw two wingers in central midfield, so maybe not!
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:42:58 AM
I saw two wingers in central midfield, so maybe not!

Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:01:29 PM »
Went with Robbie, Dynasty and De.

Notwithstanding the nonsense around Thierry, Robbie's bold pick of Mcgrath was inspired. Vastly underrated, injury and the booze deprived him of almost Virgil status, he was that good. Makes his back 4 the more solid all round for me. Sad to see big Jack no longer with us. RIP big man.

Middle game is the tightest so far for me. Coin toss, so went with Dynasty purely cos I love Johnny Barnes. Apologies, kloppo, it was so close.

Can't get my head around max' formation, Cally and Beckham as wing backs? Great picks with Kompany and Ivanovic but Bould was very ordinary and would be brutally exposed in this system with no-one on the cover. Can imagine Mo and Stevie making hay whilst De's midfield is superbly balanced and well equipped to take on Xabi and Vieira
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:03:12 PM »
Max went full on weird mode, despite having a genuine awesome midfield in Vieira and Alonso.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:10:47 PM »
I have Rob Jones instead of Walker I swapped  ;D
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:33:47 PM »
ajajaj :D
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:50:30 PM »
Guys do we even watch the same sport?

Chelsea won the PL three seasons ago with Victor Moses and Alonso as wing backs and they were key part of how they played. Neither defensive stalwarts but in that system they contributed a lot going forward and were protected defensively. My system is not too dissimilar.

Last year city won the PL with a attacking mid playing as a LB.

Look at the qualities my wide midfielders have rather than the position they played in an era that is not relevant to modern game. Beckham with his crossing ability and long passing would play not to differently than Trent. Callaghan was industrious and a great dribbler sort of like a technically gifted Milner. They are perfect in those positions. Plus they are well protected with my double pivot and three CB's
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 02:50:30 PM
Guys do we even watch the same sport?

Chelsea won the PL three seasons ago with Victor Moses and Alonso as wing backs and they were key part of how they played. Neither defensive stalwarts but in that system they contributed a lot going forward and were protected defensively. My system is not too dissimilar.

Last year city won the PL with a attacking mid playing as a LB.

Look at the qualities my wide midfielders have rather than the position they played in an era that is not relevant to modern game. Beckham with his crossing ability and long passing would play not to differently than Trent. Callaghan was industrious and a great dribbler sort of like a technically gifted Milner. They are perfect in those positions. Plus they are well protected with my double pivot and three CB's

Your system is good Max, no question but it's a bit odd trying to defend a line up where it has players who have never ever played in said positions. Beckham never played as a wing-back. We don't know, he could have been great at it, but if we are judging overall in his career, then I can only judge where he played, not where he may have played in XYZ system.

Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:31:54 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:54:34 PM
Your system is good Max, no question but it's a bit odd trying to defend a line up where it has players who have never ever played in said positions. Beckham never played as a wing-back. We don't know, he could have been great at it, but if we are judging overall in his career, then I can only judge where he played, not where he may have played in XYZ system.

Yeah but when Bekcham played most teams played with 4-4-2 with traditional wingers. If you pick a team like that in this draft people will criticize it for not having enough control in midfield or having enough goals.

When players like Callaghan (and a few others) were playing,  4-2-4 and even W-M type systems were in use. How can you even compare the positions then to now?

I picked the players based on quality. If Beckham played today, he sure as hell won't be playing in front 3 or as a winger in 4-4-2. Same with Callaghan. It's just part of trying to fit players from different eras in one team.

I mean I could argue the same about your team, Heigway never played as player in front three. His goal record of 1 in 7 is terrible by modern standards of players in that position. But I understand your thinking behind it, with the qualities he possessed I can see Heighway doing good in that position. Same reason why I can see Callaghan and Beckham doing well as wide midfielders in 3-5-2.
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:13:21 PM »
Am I the Aaron Ramsey of drafts now?
Re: Champions of England First Round II
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:09:24 AM »
Lastrador, Tubby, Kloppage and Max - congrats!
