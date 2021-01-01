« previous next »
Author Topic: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 205902 times)

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Moved past it is a bold shout! I take your point though. I'm just saying without that race factor, this incident is less incendiary than it would be otherwise. Plus the fact that we're in the dead of winter will help keep things calm, although it might be good rioting weather in Memphis.

In my opinion the defund the police movement is dead and buried. A nationwide explosion of murders, carjackings and mass retail thefts put paid to that nonsensical slogan. Well, maybe I'm projecting a bit, but I certainly don't hear that in Chicago anymore apart other than from the most woke corners of the internet.

Defund the police is one of the dumbest political slogans I've ever heard it makes the pledges on the EdStone sound like the Gettysburg address. It sounds like its a phrase that would have been invented by fox news to bash democrats let alone one Democrats came up with themselves. Anyway another senseless tragedy caused by terrible standards in American policing.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
That video is equally heart breaking and sickening. Fucking bastards.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
That video is probably the most horrific thing I've seen in a long time. Absolute fucking animals.  :'(
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Horrific video. Predictably and depressing there are still people saying he bears some blame for running and resisting arrest.

As if him subsequently being beaten to death by the people he's running from is not justification for him being terrified for his life.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
First thing that struck me watching the video was the loss of control by all the police, screaming and shouting at the top of their voices, this is the problem with many police in the US and you have to blame the selection of police officers and the training, UK police have been pointing this out to them for years when the US Police have asked for advice. they start off at a high level response and it escalates very quickly. they need to talk to people calmly first, deescalate the sitution rather than going in screaming and shouting, this is exactly what happened with this lad, he was calm at first, he just wanted to know why he had been stopped which is a normal response anyone would have, the police acted like drunk teenagers out for trouble rather than trained police officers.
There needs to be a inquiry into the training in the Memphis police force, the trainers need to be shown the door, the whole police force have to learn how to deescalate, talk calmly and stop the situation from getting out of control.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Saw that video. Shocking. The officers involved should all be jailed for life.

Disgusting, but America seems to get worse every day.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Theres a reason the saying is All Cops Are Bastards.

And that reason is that people are fucking dickheads.

Society couldn't exist without a police force. The vast, vast majority are great people who put their lives on the line for us and deal with shit that we couldn't even believe.

Yeah they have fucking arseholes in their ranks, but you could say that about any group. Some of the biggest fucking shitstains I've met in my life are Liverpool fans, but does that mean we all are? Does it fuck.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
And that reason is that people are fucking dickheads.

Society couldn't exist without a police force. The vast, vast majority are great people who put their lives on the line for us and deal with shit that we couldn't even believe.

Yeah they have fucking arseholes in their ranks, but you could say that about any group. Some of the biggest fucking shitstains I've met in my life are Liverpool fans, but does that mean we all are? Does it fuck.

Spot on. Its good that Snail can provide the forum with the edgy 15 yr old in their bedroom point of view though
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
And that reason is that people are fucking dickheads.

Society couldn't exist without a police force. The vast, vast majority are great people who put their lives on the line for us and deal with shit that we couldn't even believe.

Yeah they have fucking arseholes in their ranks, but you could say that about any group. Some of the biggest fucking shitstains I've met in my life are Liverpool fans, but does that mean we all are? Does it fuck.


A career in law enforcement attracts the worst of human society.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
it's murder, rodney king all over again, tho worse cos this guy died but the intent in both cases was the same - beat the living shit out of him with reckless abandoment

the dude is down and beaten and they pick him up to his feet again to absolutely haymaker him and what the flying fuck we're the paramedics (?, some kind of 'care' personel) doing when they arrived, dude is clearly in a very bad way and they just mill around him for ages doing fuckall

