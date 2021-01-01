First thing that struck me watching the video was the loss of control by all the police, screaming and shouting at the top of their voices, this is the problem with many police in the US and you have to blame the selection of police officers and the training, UK police have been pointing this out to them for years when the US Police have asked for advice. they start off at a high level response and it escalates very quickly. they need to talk to people calmly first, deescalate the sitution rather than going in screaming and shouting, this is exactly what happened with this lad, he was calm at first, he just wanted to know why he had been stopped which is a normal response anyone would have, the police acted like drunk teenagers out for trouble rather than trained police officers.

There needs to be a inquiry into the training in the Memphis police force, the trainers need to be shown the door, the whole police force have to learn how to deescalate, talk calmly and stop the situation from getting out of control.