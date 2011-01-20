« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 568 569 570 571 572 [573]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 643941 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22880 on: March 8, 2024, 05:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  8, 2024, 04:47:32 pm
No England cricket until May now after this and no test cricket until July. Anderson stranded on 699 until then!

We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22881 on: March 8, 2024, 06:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  8, 2024, 05:31:32 pm
We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!

Of course - but will he be given the ball?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Djimigotamedal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22882 on: March 9, 2024, 04:25:11 am »
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22883 on: March 9, 2024, 08:04:48 am »
All over bar the shouting now. A bleak ending to a series which at one point looked like it could be a positive one for England.
Jaiswal has been brilliant. Ditto Ashwin. Can't think of many standout performers for England in the series to be honest. Crawley I guess has been pretty good averaging 40. Hartley obviously got a fair few wickets but was predictable expensive and unlikely to be a long term answer.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22884 on: March 9, 2024, 09:10:43 am »
More resistance from Francis Ngannou than the England batters, Root excepted.

Congrats to Jimmy. There'll never be another like him again.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22885 on: March 9, 2024, 09:50:43 am »
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22886 on: March 9, 2024, 10:02:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  9, 2024, 09:50:43 am
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.

Ray disappointing dries in the end, even if the scoreline wasnt a surprise. Had a chance to go 2 up and blew it and momentum shifted from there.

Cant really fault the effort of the bowlers. Young spinners with very little experience, acquitted themselves ok without looking like world beaters.

Really poor from the batting line up though, question marks all over the place. Crawley and Duckett, did ok, we had a few decent starts. Crawley did better than ok but really should have gone on to make a bigger score or two. But harsh to criticise him for that when he did better than everyone else.

Pope continues to be an enigma after about 5 years in the team. One legitimately all time great innings followed up by nothing.

Middle order had a shocker by their standards. Root got better towards the end and will be fine but is time up for Bairstow? And Stokes had a poor series.

Foakes - amazing keeper obviously. Not sure hes the man to bat with the tail but he could argue thats not his fault and it would be nice to bat with a proper batter at the other end every once in a while.

Seamers - still a worry what happens after Jimmy. I reckon hell play the first couple of Tests in the summer and overtake Warne which is incredible really. What a unique talent. Amazing to hit 700, shame it came in such a losing cause.

Overall, no massive surprise but a shame it ended so meekly. Signs of improvement in small glimpses, but lots of same old, same old too.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,576
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22887 on: March 9, 2024, 10:04:30 am »
Very disappointing obviously. This is the first real setback for Stokes as skipper, made all the more crushing since we won the first Test. Interesting to see where the team go from here
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22888 on: March 9, 2024, 10:23:17 am »
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on March  9, 2024, 04:25:11 am
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.

Outstanding! What a bowler, I read that his stats have improved since Stokes took over the captaincy and provided him with more attacking fields.

Just think he may have already overtaken Warne by now if the team hadn't had a few innings defeats and previous captains had backed him with more positive field placings. Even when he isn't taking wickets, he's still economical and will be a tough act to follow. The only blip he's had was in the last test of last summer, but he's been decent in this series. I wonder when he will retire?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22889 on: March 9, 2024, 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 10:02:35 am
Ray disappointing dries in the end

High humidity?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22890 on: March 9, 2024, 11:55:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March  9, 2024, 10:40:03 am
High humidity?

What was I even trying to say? Deary me!
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22891 on: March 9, 2024, 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 11:55:01 am
What was I even trying to say? Deary me!


Thinking about rabbits too much.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,232
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22892 on: March 9, 2024, 09:56:59 pm »
Only real positive of that test was Stokes absolute ripper of a delivery.

Think he only really adds the sort of value we need when hes able to bowl a (probably much shorter than previous) spell and a balance out the side a bit.

Given the shoddy performance by much of the middle order - would be interesting what this series would have looked like if Harry Brook had been ok to play. Think someone of his quality couldve made the really close points in the 2nd/3rd tests go the other way.

That said - not sure we can say Brook and Jack Leach being out is a more significant factor than Kohli and Indias other absences. Theyre unbeatable at home in their conditions.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22893 on: March 9, 2024, 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 11:55:01 am
What was I even trying to say? Deary me!
Sounds very like my missus complaining about my laundry work.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22894 on: March 9, 2024, 10:15:58 pm »
if ever anyone deserved a knighthood its jimmy

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,305
  • Kloppite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22895 on: March 22, 2024, 12:20:40 pm »
I'm a bit late on this, but a great article on England's trip to India in 84/85.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/68446964

Death, disaster and redemption - England's tumultuous 1984-85 tour of India
Logged
#Sausages

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,576
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22896 on: April 16, 2024, 11:01:08 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22897 on: April 16, 2024, 02:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2024, 11:01:08 am
Great bowler. Great days.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/15/derek-underwood-a-huge-hearted-free-thinker-who-always-gave-his-all

Still England's greatest spin bowler with 297 wickets at an average of 25.8 . And with all those wickets he only took 24 from LBW, which makes you wonder how many he would have had if DRS had been around
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22898 on: April 16, 2024, 03:05:32 pm »
Did he have an advantage bowlinh on more uncovered pitches? Should know more about him than I do but am I right in thinking he bowled quite quickly and darted them into the pitch or am I talking out of my arse as usual? :D

Didnt he put his name to a brand of all weather pitches at one point? Vaguely remember playing on one a few times at a local club.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22899 on: April 16, 2024, 07:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on April 16, 2024, 02:40:59 pm
Still England's greatest spin bowler with 297 wickets at an average of 25.8 . And with all those wickets he only took 24 from LBW, which makes you wonder how many he would have had if DRS had been around

If the TCCB weren't incompetent fools and refused to pay their players, he (and many of his teammates) wouldn't have joined the rebel tour and Packers World Series, and played more games and taken at least 100 more wickets. 
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22900 on: Yesterday at 06:17:24 pm »
Sounds like Jimmy may be done (bar maybe a send off game) :(

I get it, theyre looking to build for the future, but I thought he was actually alright in India.
Logged
AHA!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22901 on: Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm »
I'd say I hope it's one of the 2 games I'm due to go to this summer, but knowing me it'll probably rain on both days anyway.

I get the whole 'build for the future' thing, but if he's still one of the best options then pick him.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22902 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Inevitable I suppose, I guess the only record he still has to go for is the 708 now. Remarkable bowler and I can't help to feel apprehension towards a future without him. However as we know with our football club times change and we must move on.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 568 569 570 571 572 [573]   Go Up
« previous next »
 