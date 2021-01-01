« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22880 on: Yesterday at 05:31:32 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:47:32 pm
No England cricket until May now after this and no test cricket until July. Anderson stranded on 699 until then!

We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22881 on: Yesterday at 06:07:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:31:32 pm
We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!

Of course - but will he be given the ball?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22882 on: Today at 04:25:11 am
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22883 on: Today at 08:04:48 am
All over bar the shouting now. A bleak ending to a series which at one point looked like it could be a positive one for England.
Jaiswal has been brilliant. Ditto Ashwin. Can't think of many standout performers for England in the series to be honest. Crawley I guess has been pretty good averaging 40. Hartley obviously got a fair few wickets but was predictable expensive and unlikely to be a long term answer.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22884 on: Today at 09:10:43 am
More resistance from Francis Ngannou than the England batters, Root excepted.

Congrats to Jimmy. There'll never be another like him again.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22885 on: Today at 09:50:43 am
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22886 on: Today at 10:02:35 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:50:43 am
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.

Ray disappointing dries in the end, even if the scoreline wasnt a surprise. Had a chance to go 2 up and blew it and momentum shifted from there.

Cant really fault the effort of the bowlers. Young spinners with very little experience, acquitted themselves ok without looking like world beaters.

Really poor from the batting line up though, question marks all over the place. Crawley and Duckett, did ok, we had a few decent starts. Crawley did better than ok but really should have gone on to make a bigger score or two. But harsh to criticise him for that when he did better than everyone else.

Pope continues to be an enigma after about 5 years in the team. One legitimately all time great innings followed up by nothing.

Middle order had a shocker by their standards. Root got better towards the end and will be fine but is time up for Bairstow? And Stokes had a poor series.

Foakes - amazing keeper obviously. Not sure hes the man to bat with the tail but he could argue thats not his fault and it would be nice to bat with a proper batter at the other end every once in a while.

Seamers - still a worry what happens after Jimmy. I reckon hell play the first couple of Tests in the summer and overtake Warne which is incredible really. What a unique talent. Amazing to hit 700, shame it came in such a losing cause.

Overall, no massive surprise but a shame it ended so meekly. Signs of improvement in small glimpses, but lots of same old, same old too.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22887 on: Today at 10:04:30 am
Very disappointing obviously. This is the first real setback for Stokes as skipper, made all the more crushing since we won the first Test. Interesting to see where the team go from here
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22888 on: Today at 10:23:17 am
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Today at 04:25:11 am
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.

Outstanding! What a bowler, I read that his stats have improved since Stokes took over the captaincy and provided him with more attacking fields.

Just think he may have already overtaken Warne by now if the team hadn't had a few innings defeats and previous captains had backed him with more positive field placings. Even when he isn't taking wickets, he's still economical and will be a tough act to follow. The only blip he's had was in the last test of last summer, but he's been decent in this series. I wonder when he will retire?
