4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.



Ray disappointing dries in the end, even if the scoreline wasnt a surprise. Had a chance to go 2 up and blew it and momentum shifted from there.Cant really fault the effort of the bowlers. Young spinners with very little experience, acquitted themselves ok without looking like world beaters.Really poor from the batting line up though, question marks all over the place. Crawley and Duckett, did ok, we had a few decent starts. Crawley did better than ok but really should have gone on to make a bigger score or two. But harsh to criticise him for that when he did better than everyone else.Pope continues to be an enigma after about 5 years in the team. One legitimately all time great innings followed up by nothing.Middle order had a shocker by their standards. Root got better towards the end and will be fine but is time up for Bairstow? And Stokes had a poor series.Foakes - amazing keeper obviously. Not sure hes the man to bat with the tail but he could argue thats not his fault and it would be nice to bat with a proper batter at the other end every once in a while.Seamers - still a worry what happens after Jimmy. I reckon hell play the first couple of Tests in the summer and overtake Warne which is incredible really. What a unique talent. Amazing to hit 700, shame it came in such a losing cause.Overall, no massive surprise but a shame it ended so meekly. Signs of improvement in small glimpses, but lots of same old, same old too.